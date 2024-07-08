Bob Rivers Show Hall of Fame Party – Featuring Spike and the Impalers!
Jul 8, 2024, 12:42 PM | Updated: 12:44 pm
We welcome you to join us in celebrating the Bob Rivers Show and their induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame. Music provided by Spike & The Impalers, featuring past members, as well as some very special guests (from that other Hall of Fame).
Come celebrate! Don’t miss this free, star-studded, celebration of 25 years of Seattle radio history with the cast of the Bob, Spike, and Joe radio show!
The best part is, this celebration is free at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort Galaxy Room, Thursday July 18th. Doors open at 7:00 PM and the fun starts at 7:30!
More information on galaxy room events here!
Bob Rivers Photo by Jerry and Lois Photography