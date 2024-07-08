Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Organizers of recall targeting a top Wisconsin Republican appeal to court

Jul 8, 2024, 12:41 PM

FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks during an interview at the state Capitol in Madi...

FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks during an interview at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Organizers of the effort to recall Vos have appealed the rejection of their recall petitions in court. Recall organizers filed their appeal in Dane County Circuit Court on Friday, July 5, 2024, a week after the Wisconsin Elections Commission on a bipartisan vote rejected the effort. (AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Organizers of the effort to recall a top Wisconsin Republican have appealed the bipartisan state elections commission’s rejection of their petitions in court.

Recall organizers filed their appeal in Dane County Circuit Court on Friday, a week after their effort to recall Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effort failed due to officials determining that not enough valid signatures were collected.

It will now be up to the court to decide whether organizers submitted enough valid signatures on time to force a recall election. If successful, Vos would only be removed from office for the remainder of the calendar year. He is running for another two-year term that would begin in January if he wins the November election.

The elections commission determined that signatures collected beyond the 60-day circulation window should not count. The filing deadline was extended by two days due to the Memorial Day holiday, but the commission said that deadline for collecting signatures was not also extended.

It rejected 188 signatures collected over those two days, leaving recall organizers short of the total needed to force a recall election.

Recall organizers argued in their appeal that the commission “fundamentally erred” in its finding. The expansion of the time for filing includes an expansion of the time to collect signatures, they argued in their appeal.

Vos, who has derided recall organizers as “whack jobs and morons,” did not return a message seeking comment Monday.

If the court agrees that there should be a recall election, a candidate would have to come forward to challenge Vos. The election would then decide whether Vos would remain for the rest of the year or be replaced.

Recall organizer Matthew Snorek has defended moving ahead with the recall, despite Vos being near the end of his term, saying it will send a message.

Recall organizers targeted Vos, the longest-serving Assembly speaker in Wisconsin history, after he refused calls to decertify President Joe Biden’s narrow win over former President Donald Trump in the state. Biden’s win of about 21,000 votes has withstood two partial recounts, lawsuits, an independent audit and a review by a conservative law firm.

Vos further angered Trump supporters when he did not back a plan to impeach Meagan Wolfe, the state’s top elections official.

National News

Associated Press

Judge who nixed Musk’s pay package hears arguments on massive fee request from plaintiff lawyers

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge heard arguments Monday over a massive and unprecedented fee request by lawyers who successfully argued that a massive and unprecedented pay package for Tesla CEO Elon Musk was illegal and should be voided. Attorneys for a Tesla stockholder who challenged Musk’s 2018 compensation package are asking Chancellor Kathaleen […]

23 minutes ago

FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, ...

Associated Press

Here’s what to know about Boeing agreeing to plead guilty to fraud in 737 Max crashes

Boeing will have a felony conviction if it follows through on an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to fraud in connection with approval of its 737 Max before two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people off the coast of Indonesia and in Ethiopia. The American aerospace giant has apparently made the calculation that […]

51 minutes ago

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre takes questions during the daily briefing at the Whi...

Associated Press

The White House faces many questions about Biden’s health and medical history. Here are some answers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s terrible performance at the June 27 presidential debate has raised concerns about his age, health and ability to lead the federal government. Administration officials have blamed his confused and at times indecipherable answers at the debate with Republican Donald Trump on a head cold, jet lag and poor preparation […]

1 hour ago

Steve Bakken, left, and Casey Neumann, of the New Economic Frontier ballot initiative group, carry ...

Associated Press

Group files petitions to put recreational marijuana on North Dakota’s November ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Organizers of a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota submitted petition signatures on Monday, likely setting up another statewide vote on the issue that voters and state lawmakers have previously defeated. The New Economic Frontier measure group submitted more than 22,000 signatures, sponsoring committee chairman Steve Bakken said. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

3 killed when small plane crashes in western North Carolina mountains, officials say

MARION, N.C. (AP) — Three people were killed when a small plane crashed in western North Carolina, officials said Monday. McDowell County Emergency Management said in a statement that emergency personnel responding to a report of a missing small plane found the downed aircraft near the Rutherford County line. The area is about 30 miles […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Opponents of Louisiana’s Ten Commandments law want judge to block it before new school year starts

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Opponents of a new Louisiana law requiring that a version of the Ten Commandments be posted in public school classrooms have asked a federal court to block implementation of the requirement while their lawsuit against it progresses and before the new school year starts. A group of parents of Louisiana […]

2 hours ago

Organizers of recall targeting a top Wisconsin Republican appeal to court