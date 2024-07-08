Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Teen safely stops runaway boat speeding in circles on New Hampshire’s largest lake

Jul 8, 2024, 11:31 AM

In a still frame from video provided by Rich Bono, an empty runaway boat speeds in circles, Wednesd...

In a still frame from video provided by Rich Bono, an empty runaway boat speeds in circles, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, on Lake Winnipesaukee's Smith Cove, off Gilford, N.H. The empty runaway boat was brought safely to a stop by a teenager who jumped aboard from a personal watercraft. (Rich Bono via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Rich Bono via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — An empty runaway boat speeding in circles on New Hampshire’s largest lake was brought safely to a stop by a teenager who jumped aboard from a personal watercraft.

Rich Bono, who captured the events on video, said he was on the dock Wednesday in Lake Winnipesaukee’s Smith Cove when he heard some commotion in what is usually a quiet, no-wake zone.

“I can hear an engine revving, and I looked down the end of the dock toward the noise and saw a boat circling, circling, circling, and no one was in it,” he said. “Obviously, that’s not good.”

Bono later learned that the boat’s operator, a sailing instructor, had reached into the water to pick up a tennis ball used for teaching when one of the students’ sailboats tipped over. The sailboat’s mast hit the motor boat’s throttle, sending the instructor overboard and the boat into a spiral.

Brady Procon, 17, hopped on the back of his neighbor’s personal watercraft. They pulled alongside the runaway boat, and Procon jumped onto it and cut the engine.

“Brady was a hero,” Bono said in an interview Monday.

Though there were multiple children in sailboats and other vessels docked nearby, no one was injured, nor was any property damaged, Bono said.

“That boat was under power, throttled up,” he said. “Motors on boats are like meat grinders, they’re not very forgiving if someone gets hit.”

Procon, who is joining the U.S. Navy in the fall, told WMUR-TV the experience was both scary and fun.

“I’d do it again,” he said.

National News

Associated Press

Rhode Island man killed in police chase after being accused of killing his wife

HOPKINTON, R.I. (AP) — A man wanted in the killing of his wife died over the weekend after his suburban flipped during a police chase, Rhode Island State Police said in a statement. A warrant was issued Friday for Joseph Francis in the shooting death of his wife, Stephanie Francis, whose body was found with […]

9 minutes ago

FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks during an interview at the state Capitol in Madi...

Associated Press

Organizers of recall targeting a top Wisconsin Republican appeal to court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Organizers of the effort to recall a top Wisconsin Republican have appealed the bipartisan state elections commission’s rejection of their petitions in court. Recall organizers filed their appeal in Dane County Circuit Court on Friday, a week after their effort to recall Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effort failed due to officials […]

19 minutes ago

Emma Hayes, head coach of the United States women's soccer team, smiles during an olympics news con...

Associated Press

US women’s coach Emma Hayes sidesteps equal pay question if high-priced star takes over American men

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. women’s coach Emma Hayes sidestepped a question on whether she should get a raise if a high-priced star such as Jürgen Klopp is hired to replace Gregg Berhalter with the American men. Berhalter has a contract through the 2026 World Cup. U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Matt Crocker has not […]

35 minutes ago

Karen Read smiles during a news conference in front of Norfolk Superior Court, Monday, July 1, 2024...

Associated Press

Karen Read’s defense team says jurors were unanimous on acquitting her of murder

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of Karen Read unanimously concluded she was not guilty of murder or of leaving the scene of a deadly accident, and were deadlocked on only the remaining manslaughter charge before the judge abruptly declared a mistrial, her defense team said Monday. The disclosure was made in a […]

3 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., leaves Manhattan federal court, May, 14, 2024, in New York. ...

Associated Press

Prosecutor tells New York City jury at bribery trial that Sen. Bob Menendez put power ‘up for sale’

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor accused Sen. Bob Menendez in a closing argument at his bribery trial Monday of putting the power of the onetime chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee up for sale to benefit three New Jersey businessmen who showered him with hundreds of thousands of dollars in gold, cash and […]

3 hours ago

FILE - This image from Washington Metropolitan Police Department body-worn video, released and anno...

Associated Press

‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor pleads guilty to interfering with police during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — An actor who played a street-brawling newsman in the movie “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” and a pizzeria owner in the television series “Bob’s Burgers” pleaded guilty on Monday to interfering with police officers trying to protect the U.S. Capitol from a mob’s attack. Jay Johnston, 55, of Los Angeles, faces […]

4 hours ago

Teen safely stops runaway boat speeding in circles on New Hampshire’s largest lake