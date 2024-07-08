Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

New Sentinel nuclear warhead program is 81% over budget. But Pentagon says it must go forward

Jul 8, 2024, 1:00 PM

FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. World UF...

FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. World UFO Day is being celebrated amid a surge in sightings and government studies on unidentified flying objects. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — EMBARGOED UNTIL 4 PM

The new Sentinel nuclear warhead program is 81% over budget and is now estimated to cost nearly $141 billion, but the Pentagon is moving forward with the program, saying that given the threats from China and Russia it does not have a choice.

The Northrop Grumman Sentinel program is the first major upgrade to the ground-based component of the nuclear triad in more than 60 years and will replace the aging Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile.

It involves not only building a new missile but the modernization of 450 silos across five states, their launch control centers, three nuclear missile bases and several other testing facilities.

The expansiveness of the program previously raised questions from government watchdogs as to whether the Pentagon could manage it all.

Military budget officials on Monday said when they set the program’s estimated costs their full knowledge of the modernization needed “was insufficient in hindsight to have a high-quality cost estimate,” Bill LaPlante, under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, told reporters on a call.

The high cost overrun triggered what is known as a Nunn-McCurdy breach, which occurs if the cost of developing a new program increases by 25% or more. By statute, the under secretary of defense for acquisition then must undertake a rigorous review of the program to determine if it should continue; otherwise the program must be terminated.

“We fully appreciate the magnitude of the costs, but we also understand the risks of not modernizing our nuclear forces and not addressing the very real threats we confront,” LaPlante said.

The Nunn-McCurdy review determined that the majority of the cost growth is in Sentinel’s command-and-launch segment, which includes the extensive communications and control infrastructure that allows missile launch officers, who serve on alert 24 hours or more in underground launch centers, to connect to the silo-based missiles and fire them if ordered.

The program will be restructured, La Plante said. Some of the modernization that was planned for the launch facilities will be scaled back and some of the ambitious replacement of a whole network of underground cabling known as Hicks cables may be revised in favor of some more affordable alternatives.

The increased cost will also eventually be offset by cuts to other programs, said Gen. Jim Slife, Air Force vice chief of staff. However, the Air Force assesses that the majority of the cost increases to the Sentinel program will take place outside of the next five fiscal years of budget planning, meaning no difficult choices on program cuts will need to be made immediately.

National News

Associated Press

Rhode Island man killed in police chase after being accused of killing his wife

HOPKINTON, R.I. (AP) — A man wanted in the killing of his wife died over the weekend after his suburban flipped during a police chase, Rhode Island State Police said in a statement. A warrant was issued Friday for Joseph Francis in the shooting death of his wife, Stephanie Francis, whose body was found with […]

11 minutes ago

FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks during an interview at the state Capitol in Madi...

Associated Press

Organizers of recall targeting a top Wisconsin Republican appeal to court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Organizers of the effort to recall a top Wisconsin Republican have appealed the bipartisan state elections commission’s rejection of their petitions in court. Recall organizers filed their appeal in Dane County Circuit Court on Friday, a week after their effort to recall Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effort failed due to officials […]

21 minutes ago

Emma Hayes, head coach of the United States women's soccer team, smiles during an olympics news con...

Associated Press

US women’s coach Emma Hayes sidesteps equal pay question if high-priced star takes over American men

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. women’s coach Emma Hayes sidestepped a question on whether she should get a raise if a high-priced star such as Jürgen Klopp is hired to replace Gregg Berhalter with the American men. Berhalter has a contract through the 2026 World Cup. U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Matt Crocker has not […]

37 minutes ago

In a still frame from video provided by Rich Bono, an empty runaway boat speeds in circles, Wednesd...

Associated Press

Teen safely stops runaway boat speeding in circles on New Hampshire’s largest lake

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — An empty runaway boat speeding in circles on New Hampshire’s largest lake was brought safely to a stop by a teenager who jumped aboard from a personal watercraft. Rich Bono, who captured the events on video, said he was on the dock Wednesday in Lake Winnipesaukee’s Smith Cove when he heard […]

2 hours ago

Karen Read smiles during a news conference in front of Norfolk Superior Court, Monday, July 1, 2024...

Associated Press

Karen Read’s defense team says jurors were unanimous on acquitting her of murder

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of Karen Read unanimously concluded she was not guilty of murder or of leaving the scene of a deadly accident, and were deadlocked on only the remaining manslaughter charge before the judge abruptly declared a mistrial, her defense team said Monday. The disclosure was made in a […]

3 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., leaves Manhattan federal court, May, 14, 2024, in New York. ...

Associated Press

Prosecutor tells New York City jury at bribery trial that Sen. Bob Menendez put power ‘up for sale’

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor accused Sen. Bob Menendez in a closing argument at his bribery trial Monday of putting the power of the onetime chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee up for sale to benefit three New Jersey businessmen who showered him with hundreds of thousands of dollars in gold, cash and […]

3 hours ago

New Sentinel nuclear warhead program is 81% over budget. But Pentagon says it must go forward