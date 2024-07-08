Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Stock market today: Wall Street ends mixed, nudging the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to more records

Jul 7, 2024, 9:26 PM

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen on July 3, 2024, in New York. Asian stocks have fallen w...

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen on July 3, 2024, in New York. Asian stocks have fallen while European markets are higher on Monday, July 8, 2024, after France's elections left its legislature divided among left, center and far right, with no single political faction getting close to a majority. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Stocks wavered to a mixed close on Wall Street, nudging the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite to more records. The S&P 500 inched up 0.1% Monday, and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up an early gain and fell 0.1%. Traders are looking ahead to several earnings reports this week including updates from Delta Air Lines on Thursday and JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo on Friday. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday. Treasury yields were stable in the bond market. Specialty glassware maker Corning surged after raising its sales forecast.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Stocks are wavering in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday, hovering around the record highs they set last week.

The S&P 500 was down 0.1%. The Nasdaq rose 0.1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up an early gain and was down 74 points, or 0.2% as of 2:46 p.m. Eastern.

Major indexes have been gaining ground steadily over the last several months and that has helped push the benchmark S&P 500 index to 34 records so far this year.

“The current market is positive and steady to a nearly unprecedented degree,” said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide. “It’s extremely rare to see these types of consistent gains with almost no volatility.”

Gains in tech stocks, including several chipmakers, tempered declines in communication services, energy and other sectors of the S&P 500. Nvidia rose 2%, Broadcom added 1.7% and Advanced Micro Devices was 3.1% higher.

Specialty glassware maker Corning surged 11.7% for one of the biggest gains in the market Monday after raising its sales forecast.

Troubled airplane maker Boeing was up 0.5% after agreeing to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge stemming from two crashes of 737 Max jetliners that killed 346 people. The government determined the company violated an agreement that had protected it from prosecution for more than three years.

Entertainment giant Paramount Global fell 4.4% after it agreed to merge with Skydance.

Traders are looking ahead to several earnings reports this week including updates from Delta Air Lines on Thursday.

JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo will report results on Friday. The latest updates for banks could give Wall Street a clearer picture on how consumers are handling increased debt and whether banks are worried about payments and potential delinquencies.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday. The central bank has kept its benchmark interest rate at its highest level in more than two decades in an effort to tame inflation.

The Fed’s goal is to cool inflation back to 2% without slowing economic growth too much. Inflation is still squeezing consumers, but it has fallen significantly from its peak two years ago. Economic growth has slowed this year, but it remains relatively strong amid a solid jobs market and consumer spending.

The central bank will get more updates on inflation at the consumer level on Thursday. Wall Street expects the latest government report to show inflation easing to 3.1% in June from 3.3% in May.

A report for inflation at the wholesale level, before costs are passed on to consumers, is expected Friday.

Inflation is seemingly stuck at around 3% by most measures. That has prompted more caution from the Fed and dampened expectations for the number of anticipated rate cuts this year. Most experts are expecting one rate cut from the Fed this year, but not until September. The Fed holds its next policy meeting later this month.

Treasury yields were relatively stable in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.27% from 4.28% late Friday.

European stocks were mixed after France’s elections left its legislature divided among left, center and far right, with no single political faction getting close to a majority.

Stocks in Asia fell.

___

AP Business Writers Zimo Zhong and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

National News

FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. World UF...

Associated Press

New Sentinel nuclear warhead program is 81% over budget. But Pentagon says it must go forward

WASHINGTON (AP) — EMBARGOED UNTIL 4 PM The new Sentinel nuclear warhead program is 81% over budget and is now estimated to cost nearly $141 billion, but the Pentagon is moving forward with the program, saying that given the threats from China and Russia it does not have a choice. The Northrop Grumman Sentinel program […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Rhode Island man killed in police chase after being accused of killing his wife

HOPKINTON, R.I. (AP) — A man wanted in the killing of his wife died over the weekend after his suburban flipped during a police chase, Rhode Island State Police said in a statement. A warrant was issued Friday for Joseph Francis in the shooting death of his wife, Stephanie Francis, whose body was found with […]

22 minutes ago

FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks during an interview at the state Capitol in Madi...

Associated Press

Organizers of recall targeting a top Wisconsin Republican appeal to court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Organizers of the effort to recall a top Wisconsin Republican have appealed the bipartisan state elections commission’s rejection of their petitions in court. Recall organizers filed their appeal in Dane County Circuit Court on Friday, a week after their effort to recall Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effort failed due to officials […]

31 minutes ago

Emma Hayes, head coach of the United States women's soccer team, smiles during an olympics news con...

Associated Press

US women’s coach Emma Hayes sidesteps equal pay question if high-priced star takes over American men

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. women’s coach Emma Hayes sidestepped a question on whether she should get a raise if a high-priced star such as Jürgen Klopp is hired to replace Gregg Berhalter with the American men. Berhalter has a contract through the 2026 World Cup. U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Matt Crocker has not […]

48 minutes ago

In a still frame from video provided by Rich Bono, an empty runaway boat speeds in circles, Wednesd...

Associated Press

Teen safely stops runaway boat speeding in circles on New Hampshire’s largest lake

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — An empty runaway boat speeding in circles on New Hampshire’s largest lake was brought safely to a stop by a teenager who jumped aboard from a personal watercraft. Rich Bono, who captured the events on video, said he was on the dock Wednesday in Lake Winnipesaukee’s Smith Cove when he heard […]

2 hours ago

Karen Read smiles during a news conference in front of Norfolk Superior Court, Monday, July 1, 2024...

Associated Press

Karen Read’s defense team says jurors were unanimous on acquitting her of murder

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of Karen Read unanimously concluded she was not guilty of murder or of leaving the scene of a deadly accident, and were deadlocked on only the remaining manslaughter charge before the judge abruptly declared a mistrial, her defense team said Monday. The disclosure was made in a […]

3 hours ago

Stock market today: Wall Street ends mixed, nudging the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to more records