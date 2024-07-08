Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Opponents of Louisiana’s Ten Commandments law want judge to block it before new school year starts

Jul 8, 2024, 1:34 PM | Updated: 2:10 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Opponents of a new Louisiana law requiring that a version of the Ten Commandments be posted in public school classrooms have asked a federal court to block implementation of the requirement while their lawsuit against it progresses and before the new school year starts.

A group of parents of Louisiana public school students, representing various faiths, filed the lawsuit last month, soon after Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed the new law. In motions filed Monday, their attorneys asked for a preliminary injunction blocking the law. And they sought an expedited briefing and hearing schedule that would require the state to respond to the request for an injunction by July 19 and for a hearing on July 29. Public schools open in August.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Baton Rouge, says the law violates First Amendment clauses protecting religious liberty and forbidding laws establishing a religion.

Backers of the law argue that it doesn’t violate the Constitution and that posting the Ten Commandments is appropriate and legal because they are part of the foundation of U.S. law.

National News

Steve Bakken, left, and Casey Neumann, of the New Economic Frontier ballot initiative group, carry ...

Associated Press

Group files petitions to put recreational marijuana on North Dakota’s November ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Organizers of a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota submitted petition signatures on Monday, likely setting up another statewide vote on the issue that voters and state lawmakers have previously defeated. The New Economic Frontier measure group submitted more than 22,000 signatures, sponsoring committee chairman Steve Bakken said. […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

3 killed when small plane crashes in western North Carolina mountains, officials say

MARION, N.C. (AP) — Three people were killed when a small plane crashed in western North Carolina, officials said Monday. McDowell County Emergency Management said in a statement that emergency personnel responding to a report of a missing small plane found the downed aircraft near the Rutherford County line. The area is about 30 miles […]

39 minutes ago

FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. World UF...

Associated Press

New Sentinel nuclear warhead program is 81% over budget. But Pentagon says it must go forward

WASHINGTON (AP) — EMBARGOED UNTIL 4 PM The new Sentinel nuclear warhead program is 81% over budget and is now estimated to cost nearly $141 billion, but the Pentagon is moving forward with the program, saying that given the threats from China and Russia it does not have a choice. The Northrop Grumman Sentinel program […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Rhode Island man killed in police chase after being accused of killing his wife

HOPKINTON, R.I. (AP) — A man wanted in the killing of his wife died over the weekend after his suburban flipped during a police chase, Rhode Island State Police said in a statement. A warrant was issued Friday for Joseph Francis in the shooting death of his wife, Stephanie Francis, whose body was found with […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks during an interview at the state Capitol in Madi...

Associated Press

Organizers of recall targeting a top Wisconsin Republican appeal to court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Organizers of the effort to recall a top Wisconsin Republican have appealed the bipartisan state elections commission’s rejection of their petitions in court. Recall organizers filed their appeal in Dane County Circuit Court on Friday, a week after their effort to recall Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effort failed due to officials […]

2 hours ago

Emma Hayes, head coach of the United States women's soccer team, smiles during an olympics news con...

Associated Press

US women’s coach Emma Hayes sidesteps equal pay question if high-priced star takes over American men

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. women’s coach Emma Hayes sidestepped a question on whether she should get a raise if a high-priced star such as Jürgen Klopp is hired to replace Gregg Berhalter with the American men. Berhalter has a contract through the 2026 World Cup. U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Matt Crocker has not […]

2 hours ago

Opponents of Louisiana’s Ten Commandments law want judge to block it before new school year starts