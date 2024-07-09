Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Sparked by fireworks, New Jersey forest fire is 90% contained, authorities say

Jul 9, 2024, 7:29 AM

This Friday, July 5, 2024 image provided by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection s...

This Friday, July 5, 2024 image provided by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection shows members of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service battling a forest fire in Tabernacle, N.J. The fire had burned 4,000 acres and was 75% contained as of Monday July 8. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TABERNACLE, N.J. (AP) — Firefighting crews have managed to contain 90% of a forest fire that burned 6.7 square miles (17 square kilometers) in the New Jersey Pinelands.

The blaze in Wharton State Forest was not threatening any structures, and no one had been injured by it, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Monday night.

It was burning in a section of the forest in Tabernacle Township near the Batona Campground and Apple Pie Hill.

On Sunday, the service said the blaze had been touched off by the use of fireworks in the forest but would not say how it had reached that determination.

The fire was reported by a spotter from a nearby fire observation tower shortly after 9 a.m. Friday.

The fire service said it would not issue further updates about the status of the blaze.

National News

FILE - This aerial photo shows Lincoln Hills juvenile prison on Dec. 10, 2015, in Irma, Wis. Former...

Associated Press

Former guards and inmate families urge lawmakers to fix Wisconsin prisons

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former guards in Wisconsin prisons and family members of people incarcerated there urged lawmakers Tuesday to address what they said were systemic problems within the state’s prison system going back years. They detailed allegations of sexual harassment by supervisors, retaliation against prison guards who dare to speak out and abuse of […]

10 minutes ago

This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Sandra Hemme. Judge Rya...

Associated Press

Appeals court orders release of woman whose murder conviction was reversed after 43 years in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An appellate court has ordered the release of a Missouri woman whose murder conviction was overturned after she served 43 years in prison, but the state attorney general is still trying to keep her behind bars as the case is reviewed. Monday’s ruling by a panel of appeals court judges […]

10 minutes ago

President Joe Biden attends a church service at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, Sunday, July 7, 2...

Associated Press

Biden’s support on Capitol Hill hangs in the balance as Democrats meet in private

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on Capitol Hill met privately Tuesday at a crucial moment for President Joe Biden and their party, with tensions running high over the extraordinary question of whether to keep up support or urge him to step aside in light of health concerns. Democratic House members met at party headquarters – no […]

13 minutes ago

FILE - A shopper heads into a Target store Jan. 11, 2024, in Lakewood, Colo. Target will no longer ...

Associated Press

Target will stop accepting personal checks next week. Are the days of the payment method numbered?

NEW YORK (AP) — Target will no longer accept personal checks from shoppers as of July 15, another sign of how a once ubiquitous payment method is going the way of outmoded objects like floppy disks and the Rolodex. The Minneapolis-based discounter confirmed the move in a statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday, citing […]

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

Delta and an airline that doesn’t fly yet say they’ll run flights between the US and Saudi Arabia

Delta Air Lines said Tuesday it has entered into a partnership with startup Riyadh Air with the goal of operating flights between the United States and Saudi Arabia. Riyadh Air, which plans to begin passenger flights next summer, is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund and is part of the country’s plan to diversify its […]

23 minutes ago

FILE - This May 4, 2021 file photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice...

Associated Press

US disrupts Russian government-backed disinformation campaign that relied on AI technology

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian internet propaganda campaign backed by the Kremlin that spread disinformation in the United States and relied on artificial intelligence has been disrupted, the Justice Department said Tuesday in announcing the seizure of nearly 1,000 bogus social media accounts. Officials described the operation as part of an ongoing effort to sow […]

45 minutes ago

Sparked by fireworks, New Jersey forest fire is 90% contained, authorities say