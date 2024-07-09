Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

The Latest: Trump is back on campaign trail, Biden stands firm on staying in race, NATO summit

Jul 9, 2024, 8:49 AM

President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 7, 2...

President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 7, 2024, after returning from a trip to Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Former President Donald Trump is getting back on the campaign trail at his flagship Miami golf resort as Democrats face tough calls over President Joe Biden ’s reelection chances.

Ever since his dismal debate performance, Democrats have been wrestling with whether the 81-year-old Biden should continue as the party’s nominee. As anxious congressional Democrats returned to Washington weighing whether to work to revive his campaign or to try to edge him out, Biden Monday stood firm against calls for him to drop out of the race.

Against this backdrop of intense political drama, NATO leaders are converging on Washington starting Tuesday for a summit marking the organization’s 75th year. The main focus of the summit is for NATO leaders to shore up support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia but for Biden the summit has become just as much about demonstrating he is capable of meeting the grinding demands of the presidency for four more years.

Follow the AP’s Election-2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024

Follow the AP’s coverage of the NATO Summit: https://apnews.com/hub/nato

The Latest:

Dems gather for ‘family’ chat

House Democrats convened for a “family” discussion behind closed doors early Tuesday.

Tensions are still high over the 2024 election and President Joe Biden’s candidacy.

No cell phones. No leaks. Just what Caucus Chairman Rep. Pete Aguilar billed as a family chat among lawmakers.

So far, Biden’s supporters have been the most vocal emerging from the more than hour-long chat. But discontent remains behind the scenes.

National News

FILE - A utility pole stands in the middle of a marsh at sunset on Sapelo Island, Ga., a Gullah-Gee...

Associated Press

Georgia slave descendants submit signatures to fight zoning changes they say threaten their homes

DARIEN, Ga. (AP) — Residents of one of the South’s last Gullah-Geechee communities of Black slave descendants submitted signatures Tuesday, hoping to force a referendum on whether to reverse zoning changes that they fear will make them sell their land. Elected commissioners in Georgia’s McIntosh County voted in September to weaken zoning restrictions that for […]

32 minutes ago

Associated Press

Nikki Haley releases her delegates so they can back Donald Trump at the RNC next week

CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley is releasing the delegates she won during this year’s Republican primary so that they’re free to support Donald Trump at next week’s convention, a move that goes toward solidifying GOP support around the party’s presumptive nominee. Haley on Tuesday opted to release her 97 delegates won across a dozen […]

45 minutes ago

Associated Press

Pair of giant pandas from China acclimating to new home at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two giant pandas sent from China to the San Diego Zoo last month are acclimating well to their new home, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said Tuesday. The pandas, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, are not on public display yet but the zoo released the first photos of the pair […]

55 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk attend a news conf...

Associated Press

Zelenskyy is adept at pushing for the aid Ukraine needs, but NATO membership is still elusive

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proven to be an adept navigator of international relations in defense of his country, publicly cajoling and sometimes loudly complaining to get the military assistance his war-ravaged country needs to defend itself against Russia’s invasion. But, as he attends this week’s summit of NATO leaders in Washington, […]

55 minutes ago

FILE - This aerial photo shows Lincoln Hills juvenile prison on Dec. 10, 2015, in Irma, Wis. Former...

Associated Press

Former guards and inmate families urge lawmakers to fix Wisconsin prisons

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former guards in Wisconsin prisons and family members of people incarcerated there urged lawmakers Tuesday to address what they said were systemic problems within the state’s prison system going back years. They detailed allegations of sexual harassment by supervisors, retaliation against prison guards who dare to speak out and abuse of […]

1 hour ago

This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Sandra Hemme. Judge Rya...

Associated Press

Appeals court orders release of woman whose murder conviction was reversed after 43 years in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An appellate court has ordered the release of a Missouri woman whose murder conviction was overturned after she served 43 years in prison, but the state attorney general is still trying to keep her behind bars as the case is reviewed. Monday’s ruling by a panel of appeals court judges […]

1 hour ago

The Latest: Trump is back on campaign trail, Biden stands firm on staying in race, NATO summit