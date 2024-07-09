Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Delta and an airline that doesn’t fly yet say they’ll run flights between the US and Saudi Arabia

Jul 9, 2024, 10:29 AM | Updated: 10:50 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Delta Air Lines said Tuesday it has entered into a partnership with startup Riyadh Air with the goal of operating flights between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh Air, which plans to begin passenger flights next summer, is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund and is part of the country’s plan to diversify its oil-based economy and boost tourism.

Atlanta-based Delta and Riyadh did not give a timetable for beginning flights or financial details around their partnership. Their CEOs said neither airline is taking an ownership stake in the other.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian and Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas said they envision selling tickets on each other’s flights — a practice known as codesharing — that requires approval from the U.S. Transportation Department.

They said the partnership could grow into a full-blown joint venture. That step would require immunity from U.S. antitrust laws for the carriers to collaborate on prices and share revenue.

Bastian said he expects much of the early traffic to be passengers flying to the United States, but that it will even out over time as tourism to Saudi Arabia grows.

No U.S. airline flies to Saudi Arabia. Saudia, the kingdom’s flag carrier, operates nonstop flights between Saudi Arabia and New York, Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

National News

FILE - This aerial photo shows Lincoln Hills juvenile prison on Dec. 10, 2015, in Irma, Wis. Former...

Associated Press

Former guards and inmate families urge lawmakers to fix Wisconsin prisons

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former guards in Wisconsin prisons and family members of people incarcerated there urged lawmakers Tuesday to address what they said were systemic problems within the state’s prison system going back years. They detailed allegations of sexual harassment by supervisors, retaliation against prison guards who dare to speak out and abuse of […]

7 minutes ago

President Joe Biden attends a church service at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, Sunday, July 7, 2...

Associated Press

Biden’s support on Capitol Hill hangs in the balance as Democrats meet in private

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on Capitol Hill met privately Tuesday at a crucial moment for President Joe Biden and their party, with tensions running high over the extraordinary question of whether to keep up support or urge him to step aside in light of health concerns. Democratic House members met at party headquarters – no […]

10 minutes ago

FILE - A shopper heads into a Target store Jan. 11, 2024, in Lakewood, Colo. Target will no longer ...

Associated Press

Target will stop accepting personal checks next week. Are the days of the payment method numbered?

NEW YORK (AP) — Target will no longer accept personal checks from shoppers as of July 15, another sign of how a once ubiquitous payment method is going the way of outmoded objects like floppy disks and the Rolodex. The Minneapolis-based discounter confirmed the move in a statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday, citing […]

18 minutes ago

FILE - This May 4, 2021 file photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice...

Associated Press

US disrupts Russian government-backed disinformation campaign that relied on AI technology

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian internet propaganda campaign backed by the Kremlin that spread disinformation in the United States and relied on artificial intelligence has been disrupted, the Justice Department said Tuesday in announcing the seizure of nearly 1,000 bogus social media accounts. Officials described the operation as part of an ongoing effort to sow […]

42 minutes ago

FILE - Chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., left, and Vice Chair Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, right, a...

Associated Press

Key senators reach agreement on spending levels for next year, setting up clash with House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate will pursue a spending increase next year of about 3.4% for defense and 2.7% increase for non-defense programs under an agreement reached by top Democratic and Republican lawmakers on the Senate Appropriations Committee, setting up a certain clash with the House, which is pursuing less spending in both categories. Under […]

45 minutes ago

FILE - The Jeep logo is shown in the south Denver suburb of Englewood, Colo., on April 15, 2018. On...

Associated Press

NHTSA launches recall query into 94,000 Jeep Wranglers as loss of motive power complaints continue

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency is investigating a potential “loss of motive power” in more than 94,000 Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles, after receiving complaints for cars outside the scope of an earlier recall involving an engine shutdown condition in the same SUV model. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says […]

46 minutes ago

Delta and an airline that doesn’t fly yet say they’ll run flights between the US and Saudi Arabia