Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

GEE AND URSULA

Pierce Co. Council member to avoid chambers while Pride Flag is present

Jul 9, 2024, 1:39 PM

pierce county pride...

Councilmember Amy Cruver addressing attendees during a Pierce County Council meeting. (Photo couurtesy of Pierce County)

(Photo couurtesy of Pierce County)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Pierce County Council member Amy Cruver has announced she is refusing to sit in the county’s council chambers while a Pride Flag flies overhead, calling it a distraction that interferes with her ability to engage in meetings.

“My reasoning is that life is full of distractions and disruptions and it’s also full of memories and experiences that can trigger emotions or feelings associated with tangible items. The majority party declares diversity, inclusion, unity and family-friendly events with next week’s Pride Proclamation and it’s now displaying that communities flag and chambers,” Cruver said during a Pierce County meeting. “I just found myself at odds with my responsibility to focus on the people’s business while in chambers and being distracted with the memories or thoughts that the flight creates in my mind.”

Newcastle not raising Pride flag over city hall: ‘You want a Hamas flag? Or a MAGA flag?’

Instead, she will attend the county council meetings remotely via video call. While June is typically known as Pride Month nationwide, July is Pride Month in Pierce County.

Cruver, a Republican close to completing her first term representing District 3, told The Tacoma News Tribune last week that a rainbow flag sits in her line of sight in council chambers and is distracting to her work because it makes her think of uncomfortable things like gay pornography, drag shows and gender-affirming surgeries.

“She went on to call the LGBTQ+ community depraved and scary,” Ursula Reutin, co-host of The Gee and Ursula Show, said. “And then she displayed a number of unsourced photos from Pride events that she said were offensive, along with a partially-obscured picture of someone’s genitalia following gender-affirming care surgery.”

Following Cruver’s comments, the chambers fell silent for approximately 10 seconds before Council Chair Ryan Mello said he is “quite pleased” the council has decided to raise a symbol of inclusion, love and welcoming for all people in our community.

Mello is the first openly gay person to lead the Piere County council. Alongside Mello’s signature on the Pride Proclamation document — stating July is the county’s Pride Month while establishing month-long commitments to the community — were signatures from District 5 Representative Marty Campbell, District 6 Representative Jani Hitchen and District 7 Representative Robyn Denson.

The three Republican members of the council did not sign their names to the document, according to The News Tribune.

“For anyone concerned about triggering or boycotting events where there have been photos associated with something you find offensive, I would say, boycott the NFL,” KIRO fill-in host Travis Mayfield said. “You want to look at offensive things? Look at NFL parking lots prior to games when everyone’s drinking. Try standing on an NFL sideline, which I have done as a reporter, and listen to what the front-row people are yelling at the cheerleaders or any female reporter.

Rantz: Veteran outraged as building flew shredded American flag over pristine LGBT Pride Flag

“By the same standards, you should find that triggering and offensive,” Mayfield continued. “Maybe the council members should start boycotting the Seahawks.”

While it’s the first year the Pride flag has adorned the roof of the council chambers, it is the fourth consecutive year Pierce County has signed a Pride Proclamation.

“I am embarrassed and ashamed by her comments, I am embarrassed for her,” Ursula added. “She said she thinks that the LGBTQ community is depraved. What I think is depraved is that she doesn’t think she can sit in a room with a pride flag without her mind going elsewhere.”

“If we have a rainstorm and she walks outside and there’s a rainbow, what is she going to do? Flee back into her house?” Mayfield asked rhetorically. “Like come on, this is so completely unhinged.”

Cruver is running for re-election in November. Mello has announced he is running for Pierce County Executive.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Gee and Ursula Show

Gee and Ursula

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: GEE and Baby GEE

A very special guest joined the Gee and Ursula Show: Gee Jr.! It’s fair to say that like father, like son. Watch Gee Jr. answer questions about his dad, life, and more! Listen to the Gee and Ursula Show every weekday at 9am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM Listen to KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM or […]

6 days ago

Image: From left, Heather Bosch, Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin of KIRO Newsradio share some laughs du...

Steve Coogan

Peace out! Malfunction on ‘Gee and Ursula’ leads to lots of laughs

Sometimes, equipment malfunctions on shows like "Gee and Ursula" can lead to a few minutes of chaos and a fun, unique moment.

17 days ago

newcastle mayor...

Frank Sumrall

Gee Scott: Newcastle mayor’s comments ‘are awful, what he represents is awful’

Newcastle Mayor Robert Clark fired off a plethora of controversial comments about the local LGBTQ+ community and reparations during a city council meeting.

19 days ago

seattle spd lawsuit...

Ursula Reutin

Ursula: Being gay has no bearing on allegations against former SPD Chief Diaz

In his first interview since he stepped down as the city's top cop, former SPD Chief Adrian Diaz publicly came out as gay.

21 days ago

rahr police...

Frank Sumrall

Interim SPD Chief Rahr on police-city relations: ‘Can we please hit the reset button?’

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell appointed Sue Rahr as the city's interim police chief after removing Adrian Diaz from the role due to accumulating allegations.

26 days ago

Image: Former Congressman Dave Reichert is running in 2024 to be Washington's governor....

Frank Sumrall

Reichert: Ferguson trying to ‘undermine my reputation’ as honest public servant

"That question seems to be almost comical," gubernatorial candidate Reichert said. "No. 1, why does it matter who I'm going to vote for?"

1 month ago

Pierce Co. Council member to avoid chambers while Pride Flag is present