Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Case against Army veteran charged with killing a homeless man in Memphis, Tennessee, moves forward

Jul 9, 2024, 12:45 PM

U.S. Army veteran Karl Loucks, left, speaks with his lawyer Blake Ballin during a court hearing, Tu...

U.S. Army veteran Karl Loucks, left, speaks with his lawyer Blake Ballin during a court hearing, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn., about first-degree murder charges filed against him in the fatal shooting of a homeless man. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A U.S. Army veteran who served in the war in Afghanistan pepper-sprayed a homeless man and got into a confrontation with him before fatally shooting him with an automatic rifle in Memphis, a security guard and a police investigator said Tuesday.

The guard and the police sergeant testified during a preliminary hearing for Karl P. Loucks, who was arrested May 31 on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Shaun Rhea, a homeless man who lived in downtown Memphis. After hearing their testimony, Shelby County Judge Bill Anderson said there was enough evidence to present the case to a grand jury for indictment.

Loucks, 41, is being held without bond on the murder charge. Loucks’ lawyer has suggested that he acted in self-defense. Loucks also is charged with aggravated assault after police said he cut another homeless man twice with a knife in the days before Rhea was shot. Loucks has not entered a plea in either case.

Loucks attacked Rhea in the early morning hours of May 31 in downtown Memphis, police said in an affidavit. Tony Perry, a security guard at a downtown Memphis hotel, testified that he saw Loucks use pepper spray on Rhea while he was sleeping. Loucks also pepper-sprayed other homeless people that same night, Perry said.

After he was pepper-sprayed, Rhea confronted Loucks, asking why Loucks did it and “calling him the b-word,” Perry said. Loucks took out a knife, and Rhea picked up an electric scooter that was nearby and threw it at Loucks. He missed.

“He was angry,” Perry said of Rhea, adding that Rhea did not attempt to get physical with Loucks.

Loucks then entered his apartment building, but he returned shortly afterwards carrying an AR-style rifle under an orange jacket, Perry testified.

“Next thing you know, I heard gunshots,” said Perry, who testified that he turned and ran as several shots were fired.

Rhea, who did not have a gun, was struck in the back, Memphis police Sgt. Jeremy Cline testified. Rhea died at a hospital. Six bullet casings were found at the scene of the shooting, Cline said.

Police were called, and they found the rifle and the jacket in Loucks’ apartment, Cline said. During a police interview after his arrest, Loucks said he acted in self-defense after Rhea confronted him, Cline said.

Cline said he asked Loucks why he did not call police. “He said he didn’t do it because because he felt he was being threatened,” the police sergeant said.

During the hearing, Cline showed video of the shooting to the judge, the defense lawyer, the prosecutor and Loucks. Relatives and supporters of both Loucks and Rhea were in the courtroom, but they were not able to see the video.

Loucks was a health care specialist in the Army from September 2007 to August 2013, said Bryce S. Dubee, an Army public affairs spokesman. Loucks served in Afghanistan from March 2009 to March 2010 and left the Army with the rank of private first class.

Loucks was honorably discharged from Army because he was disabled due to post-traumatic stress disorder, said his lawyer, Blake Ballin. Outside court, Ballin said he was working on arranging a psychological evaluation to determine if and how Loucks’ mental health played into the shooting.

“If somebody in Mr. Loucks’ situation, with his experience in the past, his experience in these events, felt reasonably that he was in fear for his life or his physical safety, then he may have been justified in acting the way he did,” Ballin said.

The hearing took place in a courtroom used for cases involving military veterans. Banners from branches of the military hang along the back wall of the courtroom.

Judge Anderson said he could not help but think that Loucks’ experience in the Army during wartime could be a factor in the case.

“Some cases don’t make any sense, any logical sense,” Anderson said. “This is one of them.”

Memphis police spokesperson Officer Theresa Carlson said Tuesday that investigators are working to determine if Loucks has had other confrontations with homeless people, in addition to the stabbing that police said took place May 25.

National News

Associated Press

New Hampshire Air National Guard commander killed in hit-and-run crash

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The commander of the New Hampshire Air National Guard was killed in a hit-and-run crash, authorities said Tuesday. Brig. Gen. John Pogorek was securing a load on his trailer on the side of the road in the city of Rochester on Monday night when he was struck by an SUV that […]

38 minutes ago

U.S. Army soldiers stand next to trucks arriving loaded with humanitarian aid at the U.S.-built flo...

Associated Press

US-built pier will be put back in Gaza for several days to move aid, then permanently removed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pier built by the U.S. military to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza will be reinstalled Wednesday to be used for several days, but then the plan is to pull it out permanently, several U.S. officials said. It would deal the final blow to a project long plagued by bad weather, security […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A utility pole stands in the middle of a marsh at sunset on Sapelo Island, Ga., a Gullah-Gee...

Associated Press

Georgia slave descendants submit signatures to fight zoning changes they say threaten their homes

DARIEN, Ga. (AP) — Residents of one of the South’s last Gullah-Geechee communities of Black slave descendants submitted signatures Tuesday, hoping to force a referendum on whether to reverse zoning changes that they fear will make them sell their land. Elected commissioners in Georgia’s McIntosh County voted in September to weaken zoning restrictions that for […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The Oak Ridge Boys, from left, Joe Bonsall, Richard Sterban, Duane Allen and William Lee Gol...

Associated Press

Joe Bonsall, celebrated tenor in the country and gospel group the Oak Ridge Boys, dies at 76

Joe Bonsall, Grammy award winner and celebrated tenor of the country and gospel group the Oak Ridge Boys, died Tuesday. He was 76. Bonsall died from complications of the neuromuscular disorder Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, according to a statement from representatives of his family. “Joe loved to sing. He loved to read. He loved to write,” […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Nikki Haley releases her delegates so they can back Donald Trump at the RNC next week

CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley is releasing the delegates she won during this year’s Republican primary so that they’re free to support Donald Trump at next week’s convention, a move that goes toward solidifying GOP support around the party’s presumptive nominee. Haley on Tuesday opted to release her 97 delegates won across a dozen […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Pair of giant pandas from China acclimating to new home at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two giant pandas sent from China to the San Diego Zoo last month are acclimating well to their new home, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said Tuesday. The pandas, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, are not on public display yet but the zoo released the first photos of the pair […]

2 hours ago

Case against Army veteran charged with killing a homeless man in Memphis, Tennessee, moves forward