Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden’s low-profile doctor has been thrust into the spotlight after the president’s debate disaster

Jul 9, 2024, 1:31 PM

FILE - President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade at the White House with his physician Kevin O'...

FILE - President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade at the White House with his physician Kevin O'Connor, Aug. 28, 2023. O'Connor, known to President Joe Biden and others around the White House simply as "doc", has been a part of the president's life for more than a decade and was a central figure to the family when Biden's son Beau was dying of cancer. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — As the physician to President Joe Biden, Dr. Kevin O’Connor is well-known around the White House. The stocky former Army surgeon is always close by his number one patient, ready to provide care or a consult as needed though few outside the building would know who he is.

But Biden’s politically crippling debate performance changed all that. Ensuing and uncomfortable questions about the 81-year-old Democratic president’s mental and physical capacity to serve a second four-year term have thrust O’Connor into the spotlight.

In February, just four months before the disastrous debate, O’Connor had overseen Biden’s most recent physical exam and wrote in a public memo that the president “continues to be fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.” The White House said Tuesday that the doctor’s assessment still stands.

But some Republican lawmakers now want the man Biden simply calls “doc” to come to Capitol Hill to answer their questions about the president’s health and medical care. There are also questions about why he hasn’t pushed his patient — the president — to undergo cognitive testing.

And on Monday, after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cited privacy for refusing to discuss why a neurologist who has conducted research into Parkinson’s disease had visited the complex eight times between July 2023 and this past March, it was O’Connor who later stepped in to clear things up.

He released a letter late Monday explaining that the doctor, Kevin Cannard, is a neurologist who evaluated Biden during each of the three physical exams he’s had since taking office in 2021. O’Connor said Cannard also treats others at the White House, explaining his occasional presence there.

O’Connor and Biden have a close relationship dating back over a decade.

After more than two decades in the Army, O’Connor joined the White House Medical Unit at the invitation of then-President George W. Bush. He was expecting to finish his three-year tour by serving six months with the new vice president — Biden — after the Obama administration began in 2009.

“That didn’t work out and, so, I ended up doing the whole eight years with him,” O’Connor joked in an interview last year with the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine about his role as the president’s chief physician.

He retired after Obama and Biden left office, but remained with Biden as his personal physician. Biden brought O’Connor back to the White House when he became president in 2021.

“I retired and had a plan, and here I am again,” said O’Connor, who grew up in New Jersey.

The doctor was a central figure and sounding board for the Biden family when the then-vice president’s eldest son Beau was dying of brain cancer. According to “Promise Me Dad,” Biden’s memoir of that period in his life, O’Connor counseled Beau Biden on his best course of treatment and offered him a sober assessment of his prognosis. O’Connor was also in the operating room to help calm Beau Biden as he underwent a craniotomy, Biden wrote. Beau Biden died in May 2015.

Affable and stoutly built, O’Connor, 58, married and a father of three daughters, is a jovial presence in Biden’s inner circle, often mixing medical advice with jokes. He regularly travels with Biden, the standard for all presidents, and is often seen carrying heavy medical bags and riding in the spare limousine in the president’s motorcade.

Andrew Bates, a White House deputy press secretary, said O’Connor, who is a doctor of osteopathic medicine, is someone whose “unique expertise is sought across the medical community, in which he is respected for his candor, attention to detail and work ethic.”

Though he operates largely in the background, some House Republicans want to use the political back and forth over Biden’s debate performance to shine a brighter light on the doctor.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter to O’Connor requesting that he sit for a transcribed interview with the committee to discuss his medical assessment of the president.

“Americans question President Biden’s ability to lead the country and the Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating circumstances surrounding your assessment in February of this year that ‘President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old-male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency…’,” Comer wrote.

Comer also requested that O’Conner turn over documents related to his alleged ties to Biden family businesses. Comer alleges that O’Connor previously worked closely with James Biden, the president’s brother, at a company that operated rural hospitals and says that connection has clouded his medical judgment of Biden’s cognitive state.

White House spokesperson Ian Sams wrote Tuesday on social media that Comer’s request is “absolutely ridiculous and insulting.”

Before joining the White House Medical Unit in the Bush administration, O’Connor was the command surgeon for the Army’s “Delta Force,” the secretive special operations unit that later killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. His tours of duty included stints with the 82nd Airborne and 75th Ranger Regiment, and he was among the first troops to enter Iraq and Afghanistan during U.S. military operations in both countries.

Biden wrote in his memoir that O’Connor served in “serious combat” in counterterrorism operations after the Sept. 11 terrorist attack on the U.S.

In a speech to the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, O’Connor credited his training in osteopathic manipulation with getting him the Delta Force job after he had treated some operators, and for moving to the White House, after a colleague recruited him to treat Bush.

He teaches part time at George Washington University’s medical school.

___

AP White House Correspondent Zeke Miller and Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri in Washington and AP Researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.

National News

U.S. Army veteran Karl Loucks, left, speaks with his lawyer Blake Ballin during a court hearing, Tu...

Associated Press

Case against Army veteran charged with killing a homeless man in Memphis, Tennessee, moves forward

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A U.S. Army veteran who served in the war in Afghanistan pepper-sprayed a homeless man and got into a confrontation with him before fatally shooting him with an automatic rifle in Memphis, a security guard and a police investigator said Tuesday. The guard and the police sergeant testified during a preliminary […]

47 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire Air National Guard commander killed in hit-and-run crash

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The commander of the New Hampshire Air National Guard was killed in a hit-and-run crash, authorities said Tuesday. Brig. Gen. John Pogorek was securing a load on his trailer on the side of the road in the city of Rochester on Monday night when he was struck by an SUV that […]

1 hour ago

U.S. Army soldiers stand next to trucks arriving loaded with humanitarian aid at the U.S.-built flo...

Associated Press

US-built pier will be put back in Gaza for several days to move aid, then permanently removed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pier built by the U.S. military to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza will be reinstalled Wednesday to be used for several days, but then the plan is to pull it out permanently, several U.S. officials said. It would deal the final blow to a project long plagued by bad weather, security […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A utility pole stands in the middle of a marsh at sunset on Sapelo Island, Ga., a Gullah-Gee...

Associated Press

Georgia slave descendants submit signatures to fight zoning changes they say threaten their homes

DARIEN, Ga. (AP) — Residents of one of the South’s last Gullah-Geechee communities of Black slave descendants submitted signatures Tuesday, hoping to force a referendum on whether to reverse zoning changes that they fear will make them sell their land. Elected commissioners in Georgia’s McIntosh County voted in September to weaken zoning restrictions that for […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The Oak Ridge Boys, from left, Joe Bonsall, Richard Sterban, Duane Allen and William Lee Gol...

Associated Press

Joe Bonsall, celebrated tenor in the country and gospel group the Oak Ridge Boys, dies at 76

Joe Bonsall, Grammy award winner and celebrated tenor of the country and gospel group the Oak Ridge Boys, died Tuesday. He was 76. Bonsall died from complications of the neuromuscular disorder Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, according to a statement from representatives of his family. “Joe loved to sing. He loved to read. He loved to write,” […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Nikki Haley releases her delegates so they can back Donald Trump at the RNC next week

CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley is releasing the delegates she won during this year’s Republican primary so that they’re free to support Donald Trump at next week’s convention, a move that goes toward solidifying GOP support around the party’s presumptive nominee. Haley on Tuesday opted to release her 97 delegates won across a dozen […]

2 hours ago

Biden’s low-profile doctor has been thrust into the spotlight after the president’s debate disaster