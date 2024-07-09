Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Arkansas couple charged with murder after toddler left in a hot vehicle dies, police say

Jul 9, 2024, 4:20 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas couple has been charged with capital murder after one of their four young children left inside a hot vehicle died from apparent heat exhaustion, authorities said.

Prosecutors in Little Rock filed the murder charges Monday against Deja and Justin Rollins following their 2-year-old’s death. They have pleaded not guilty.

Police initially responded to a child abuse report Sunday afternoon at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where one of the couple’s children was receiving urgent medical treatment, officials said. Meanwhile, hospital security learned that the couple had four other children, ages 2, 4, 7 and 10, inside a vehicle in the parking lot. The children were brought inside for treatment, and the 2-year-old died the next day, police said.

Besides the murder charges, Deja and Justin Rollins each face charges of domestic battery, neglect, child endangerment, animal cruelty and obstruction, officials said. Investigators found a malnourished dog at the Rollins’ residence in Jacksonville, just northeast of Little Rock. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for the couple. The county public defender didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The couple was being held without bond Tuesday. Prosecutors haven’t said whether they’ll seek the death penalty.

National News

FILE - County employees open ballots in the ballot opening area of the mail ballot processing room ...

Associated Press

Nevada county votes against certifying recount results, a move that raises longer-term questions

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Commissioners in Nevada’s second most populous county on Tuesday refused to certify the results of two local recounts from last month’s primary, a rare move that has potential implications for the presidential race in one of the nation’s most important swing states. The three Republican members on the five-member Washoe County […]

1 hour ago

FILE - George Alan Kelly listens to closing arguments in Santa Cruz County Superior Court, April 18...

Associated Press

Judge closes door to new trial for Arizona rancher in fatal shooting of Mexican man

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona rancher who was unsuccessfully tried in the fatal shooting of a Mexican man on his property will not be retried, a judge ruled Tuesday. Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink denied a request by prosecutors who had argued that the possibility of a new trial should be […]

2 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...

Associated Press

Democrats on Capitol Hill express concerns about Biden in private but stay quiet in public

WASHINGTON (AP) — After meeting for around two hours on Tuesday to discuss whether President Joe Biden should remain at the top of their presidential ticket, Senate Democrats seemed to agree on one thing — it’s best not to talk about it publicly. Behind closed doors, several Democrats expressed deep concerns about whether Biden can […]

2 hours ago

Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, listens as Colby Jenkins speaks during Utah's 2nd Congressional distric...

Associated Press

Republican primary for Utah US House seat narrows into recount territory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Republican primary race to represent Utah’s 2nd District in Congress narrowed into recount territory on Tuesday after dueling endorsements from influential Republicans created a conundrum for primary voters who had little time to get to know the incumbent before casting ballots. The Associated Press declared the race between U.S. […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Police officers stand guard at the crime scene where police say multiple people were killed ...

Associated Press

California man charged in July Fourth stabbing that killed 2, injured 3

A man who prosecutors say stabbed five people, two fatally, in a July 4 attack on a California beach town has been charged with murder, authorities said Tuesday. Logan Christopher Kelley, 26, was also charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery on a police officer, the district attorney’s office announced in […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

A gunman killed at a Yellowstone dining facility earlier told a woman he planned a mass shooting

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A gunman killed by Yellowstone National Park rangers as he fired a semiautomatic rifle at the entrance of a dining facility with about 200 people inside had told a woman as he held her at gunpoint earlier that he planned to carry out a mass shooting, park officials said […]

3 hours ago

Arkansas couple charged with murder after toddler left in a hot vehicle dies, police say