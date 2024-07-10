Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Republican primary for Utah US House seat narrows into recount territory

Jul 9, 2024, 5:08 PM

Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, listens as Colby Jenkins speaks during Utah's 2nd Congressional distric...

Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, listens as Colby Jenkins speaks during Utah's 2nd Congressional district debate on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the University of Utah, in Salt Lake City. (Scott G. Winterton/The Deseret News via AP, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Scott G. Winterton/The Deseret News via AP, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Republican primary race to represent Utah’s 2nd District in Congress narrowed into recount territory on Tuesday after dueling endorsements from influential Republicans created a conundrum for primary voters who had little time to get to know the incumbent before casting ballots.

The Associated Press declared the race between U.S. Rep. Celeste Maloy and challenger Colby Jenkins too close to call after nearly all counties in the district certified results on Tuesday.

Maloy, who is seeking her first full term in Congress after winning a special election last fall, had a lead of about 220 votes over Jenkins. That margin of 0.2 percentage points put the race within the recount zone, which in Utah is when the difference in votes for each candidate is equal to or less than 0.25% of the total number of votes cast.

Maloy has tried to leverage a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump to undercut the conservative credentials of her challenger, who spent much of the campaign touting his loyalty to Trump.

Jenkins, a retired U.S. Army officer and telecommunications specialist, defeated Maloy earlier this year at the state GOP convention, which typically favors the farthest-right candidates. He got the nod from delegates after earning the support of Utah’s right-wing U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, but he did not win by a wide enough margin to bypass the primary.

Jenkins had been trailing Maloy in the two weeks since Election Day, watching his opponent’s lead slowly unravel. He can now file a request for a state-funded recount.

Maloy’s primary victory would notch Trump his only win of this election cycle in Utah, a rare Republican stronghold that has not fully embraced his grip on the GOP. A Jenkins win would mean all of Trump’s picks in Utah lost their primaries this year.

A Trump-backed U.S. Senate candidate lost to the more moderate U.S. Rep. John Curtis in the race for Sen. Mitt Romney’s open seat. Many others who aligned themselves with the former president, in Utah and beyond, have lost primaries this year, dealing a blow to Trump’s reputation as a Republican kingmaker.

The 2nd District groups liberal Salt Lake City with conservative St. George and includes many rural western Utah towns tucked between the two cities. Democratic voters in and around the capital city make it the least red of Utah’s four congressional districts, which are all represented by Republicans. But the Republican primary winner is still favored to win in November over Democratic nominee and family law attorney Nathaniel Woodward. The district has not been represented by a Democrat since 2013.

The Utah Democratic Party chose Woodward in late May to replace its previous nominee who withdrew from the race after party members criticized him for defending some participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Maloy, who lives just north of Zion National Park in Cedar City, began her career at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, working to conserve natural resources, improve water quality and manage nutrients in the vast farmlands of southwest Utah. As an attorney, she specialized in public land issues involving soil and water and land ownership. In her brief congressional tenure, she has served on subcommittees focusing on water resources and rural development.

Jenkins repeatedly attacked Maloy on the campaign trail for voting in favor of recent bipartisan spending bills. The congresswoman defended her voting record, noting that those deals were negotiated by U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, who she said is the “most conservative speaker of the House we’ve had in my lifetime.”

National News

FILE - Police officers stand guard at the crime scene where police say multiple people were killed ...

Associated Press

California man charged in July Fourth stabbing that killed 2, injured 3

A man who prosecutors say stabbed five people, two fatally, in a July 4 attack on a California beach town has been charged with murder, authorities said Tuesday. Logan Christopher Kelley, 26, was also charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery on a police officer, the district attorney’s office announced in […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

A gunman killed at a Yellowstone dining facility earlier told a woman he planned a mass shooting

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A gunman killed by Yellowstone National Park rangers as he fired a semiautomatic rifle at the entrance of a dining facility with about 200 people inside had told a woman as he held her at gunpoint earlier that he planned to carry out a mass shooting, park officials said […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

Arkansas couple charged with murder after toddler left in a hot vehicle dies, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas couple has been charged with capital murder after one of their four young children left inside a hot vehicle died from apparent heat exhaustion, authorities said. Prosecutors in Little Rock filed the murder charges Monday against Deja and Justin Rollins following their 2-year-old’s death. They have pleaded not […]

50 minutes ago

09 July 2024, USA, Washington: View of the White House in the early morning before the start of the...

Associated Press

Chaos swirling since Biden’s debate flub is causing cracks in a White House known for discipline

WASHINGTON (AP) — Internal drama. Leaks. Second-guessing. The pressure and chaos swirling since Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance is causing cracks at a White House that until now had been marked by discipline and loyalty. For three-plus years, the Biden administration has been mostly a restrained and staid operation, defined more by an insistence on […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Navy sailor disciplined for trying to access Biden’s health records early this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy sailor tried to access President Joe Biden’s medical records early this year, but the Pentagon said no information was compromised. According to the Navy, a sailor assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command searched for the name “Joseph Biden” in the military’s health care system, called Genesis. The Navy […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Muslim inmate asks that state not autopsy his body after execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate will not ask the courts to block his execution next week but is requesting that the state not perform an autopsy on his body because of his Muslim faith, according to a lawsuit. Keith Edmund Gavin, 64, is scheduled to be executed July 18 by lethal injection. Gavin […]

1 hour ago

Republican primary for Utah US House seat narrows into recount territory