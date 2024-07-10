Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden administration to tax foreign-made steel and aluminum imports routed through Mexico

Jul 10, 2024, 6:00 AM

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the 75th anniversary of NATO at the Andrew W. Mellon Audito...

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the 75th anniversary of NATO at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Washington. The Biden administration is imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum shipped from Mexico that were made elsewhere. It's an attempt to stop China from avoiding import taxes by routing goods through one of the United States’ closest trading partners. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum shipped from Mexico that were made elsewhere — an attempt to stop China from avoiding import taxes by routing goods through one of the United States’ closest trading partners.

Lael Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council, said the tariffs announced Wednesday will be levied as part of an agreement with Mexico through section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which applies to imports that could threaten U.S. national security.

There will be a 25% tariff on steel not melted or poured in Mexico and a 10% tariff on aluminum.

The new taxes on steel are meant to address the evasion of tariffs by China, the dominant producer of more than half of the world’s steel. The aluminum taxes would also hit production based in China, Belarus, Iran and Russia.

The move is also a clear political shot at Republican Donald Trump, President Joe Biden’s predecessor and his likely opponent in November’s election. Brainard noted that Trump could have taken similar actions but failed to do so.

“The president is taking action to close loopholes left by his predecessor that allowed China to circumvent trade rules,” she said.

The financial impact of the tariffs is likely somewhat modest, though, given the volumes of steel and aluminum being routed this way through Mexico.

Administration officials said the U.S. imported 3.8 million tons of steel last year from Mexico, with 13% of that having been poured or melted outside that country. Similarly, the U.S. imported 105,000 metric tons of aluminum from Mexico and only 6% was smelted or cast outside that country.

Still, the issue could be politically relevant. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, has called for stopping Mexican steel imports, saying that a “surge” from that country is a threat to U.S. steelworkers and a way to evade tariffs.

Brown is seeking reelection against Republican Bernie Moreno, a wealthy businessman from Cleveland. Ohio was once a political bellwether, but it has voted for Trump in the previous two presidential elections.

Implementation of the new tariffs begins Wednesday with the announcement.

National News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Res...

Associated Press

Powell stresses message that US job market is cooling, a possible signal of coming rate cut

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday reinforced a message that the Fed is paying growing attention to a slowing job market and not only to taming inflation, a shift that signals it’s likely to begin cutting interest rates soon. “We’re not just an inflation-targeting central bank,’’ Powell told the House Financial […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

An Indiana man gets 14 months after guilty plea to threatening a Michigan election official in 2020

DETROIT (AP) — An Indiana man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after pleading guilty to making a violent threat against a local election official in Michigan soon after the 2020 election. A federal judge sentenced Andrew Nickels, 38, of Carmel, Indiana, on Tuesday for threatening to kill a suburban Detroit clerk, pleaded […]

44 minutes ago

FILE - Director George Clooney attends a special screening of "The Boys in the Boat," Dec. 13, 2023...

Associated Press

Actor George Clooney, a high-profile Biden supporter and fundraiser, asks president to leave race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Movie star and lifelong Democrat George Clooney added his voice to calls for Joe Biden to leave the presidential race on Wednesday. Clooney said in a New York Times opinion piece that he loves Biden, but the party would lose the presidential race as well as any control in Congress with him […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

5 boaters found clinging to a cooler in Lake Erie are rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter crew

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — The Coast Guard came to the rescue of five people who were clinging to a cooler in Lake Erie after their boat was swamped by a wave far off the Ohio coast, authorities said. The 22-foot boat was about 10 miles off the coast of Ashtabula on Saturday when it was […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania is getting a new license plate that features the Liberty Bell

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A new state license plate design refers to Pennsylvania’s critical role in establishing the United States’ independence from England and features the phrase, “Let Freedom Ring.” The red-white-and-blue plate design announced this week includes an image of Philadelphia’s Liberty Bell. The design already appears on eight signs that welcome motorists where highways […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: June 27 The Washington Post on how the Pentagon can avoid stumbling As disinformation and misinformation become major tools of global conflict, democracies need to decide when and how they should influence populations abroad. Influence campaigns are undoubtedly necessary, but how to conduct them according […]

2 hours ago

Biden administration to tax foreign-made steel and aluminum imports routed through Mexico