NATIONAL NEWS

The Latest: Biden, facing pressure over age, meets with labor groups; Trump revels in Biden turmoil

Jul 10, 2024, 7:27 AM

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the 75th anniversary of NATO at the Andrew W. Mellon Audito...

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the 75th anniversary of NATO at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, facing pressure from within his own party to abandon his reelection campaign, is set to meet Wednesday with the executive council of the AFL-CIO, America’s largest federation of trade unions as he tries to make the case that his record in office matters more than his age. The 81-year-old Biden is also taking part in the NATO summit and looking to use the organization’s 75th anniversary meeting as a way to spotlight support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia and to reset his stumbling campaign.

Biden has been under intense scrutiny since his disastrous debate performance, putting pressure on a White House that until recently had been marked by discipline and loyalty.

Former President Donald Trump has been reveling in the turmoil surrounding the Biden campaign and pressure from Biden’s party to step down. Trump is also expected to soon announce his Republican running mate.





The Latest:

Pelosi stops short of saying Biden should continue

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi stopped short of saying President Joe Biden should continue his re-election campaign, saying “it’s up to the president to decide” if he’s going to run.

“We’re all encouraging him to make that decision, because time is running short,” Pelosi said early Wednesday on MSNBC.

Pressed on whether she personally wants Biden to stay on the top of the ticket, Pelosi said, “I want him to do whatever he decides to do.”

She said she watched as he delivered a forceful speech at NATO, and while foreign leaders are in Washington she encouraged Democrats to “hold off” with any announcements about his campaign.

Pelosi has been widely watched for signals of how top Democrats are thinking about Biden’s candidacy.

The Latest: Biden, facing pressure over age, meets with labor groups; Trump revels in Biden turmoil