Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Sen. Bob Menendez’s lawyer tells jury that prosecutors’ bribery case ‘dies here today’

Jul 10, 2024, 10:18 AM

In this courtroom sketch, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, attorney Adam Fee, standing right, presents clo...

In this courtroom sketch, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, attorney Adam Fee, standing right, presents closing arguments for Sen. Robert Menendez, seated center, in Manhattan federal court, in New York. (Jane Rosenberg via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jane Rosenberg via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Bob Menendez’s lawyer tried to convince a New York jury Wednesday that there’s nothing to the federal government’s bribery case against the Democrat.

“This case, it dies here today,” attorney Adam Fee told the Manhattan federal court jury as it heard closing arguments for a third day.

He said the government had failed to prove “that Bob’s actions were anything other than what we want our elected officials to do.”

“He was doing his job. He was doing it well,” Fee added.

Menendez, 70, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he accepted gold bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash from 2018 to 2022 from three New Jersey businessmen and agreed to take official actions that would benefit their interests, including financially.

The New Jersey senator is on trial with two businessmen, Fred Daibes and Wael Hana, who also have pleaded not guilty. Daibes is a prominent New Jersey real estate developer while Hana obtained a monopoly to certify that meat exported to Egypt complied with Islamic rules.

A third businessman, Jose Uribe, pleaded guilty and testified against the others during the trial. A trial for the senator’s wife, Nadine Menendez, 57, has been postponed while she recovers from breast cancer surgery. She also has pleaded not guilty in the bribery case.

The jury was expected to begin deliberations sometime Thursday after the judge instructs them on the law following closing arguments by lawyers for Daibes and Hana, along with a rebuttal summation by prosecutors.

Closing arguments began Monday, when Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Monteleoni told jurors that, when they review evidence, they will see that Dabies and Hana were directly responsible for gold bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash found in a 2022 FBI raid of the Menendez’s Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, residence.

The prosecutor said Daibes’ fingerprints “were all over the tape sealing up” envelopes stuffed with thousands of dollars of cash that were found in cardboard boxes, a safe, boots and jackets in the home. Menendez’s fingerprints sometimes were found on the envelopes too, he added.

He told jurors they will be able to match serial numbers on the gold bars to show that Hana gave seven 1-ounce gold bars found in the home, while Daibes contributed nine 1-ounce bars, along with four 1-kilogram gold bars.

“Why did Daibes and Hana shower Menendez and his wife with these valuables?” Monteleoni asked. “What were they getting when they parted with hundreds of thousands of dollars of gold, cash and other payments? The promise of power.

“Robert Menendez, the senior U.S. senator from the state of New Jersey, the ranking member and then chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, put his power up for sale,” he said.

In return, prosecutors say, Hana received support and protection for his monopoly on the certification of meat exports to Egypt while Daibes received help in his business interests and efforts by the senator to disrupt a federal criminal prosecution against him by recommending a longtime friend as U.S. attorney after the election of President Joe Biden.

National News

Associated Press

San Antonio police fatally shoot a burglary suspect following a standoff

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A burglary suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire with SWAT team officers following a standoff at a house in San Antonio, police said. Juan Antonio Hernandez, 52, died Tuesday evening, San Antonio police said in a statement. “They called him out to surrender and instead of doing that he […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

MS-13 leader pleads guilty in case involving 8 murders, including deaths of 2 girls on Long Island

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A leader of an MS-13 gang clique in New York pleaded guilty Wednesday to racketeering and firearms charges in a case involving eight murders, including the 2016 killings of two high school girls who were hacked and beaten to death as they strolled through their leafy, suburban neighborhood on Long […]

21 minutes ago

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., participates in a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Michael...

Associated Press

House GOP wants proof of citizenship to vote, boosting an election-year talking point

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday was poised to vote on a proof-of-citizenship requirement for voter registration, a proposal Republicans have prioritized as an election-year talking point even as research shows noncitizens illegally registering and casting ballots in federal elections is exceptionally rare. Even if it passes the GOP-controlled House, the […]

27 minutes ago

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Res...

Associated Press

Powell stresses message that US job market is cooling, a possible signal of coming rate cut

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday reinforced a message that the Fed is paying growing attention to a slowing job market and not only to taming inflation, a shift that signals it’s likely to begin cutting interest rates soon. “We’re not just an inflation-targeting central bank,’’ Powell told the House Financial […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

An Indiana man gets 14 months after guilty plea to threatening a Michigan election official in 2020

DETROIT (AP) — An Indiana man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after pleading guilty to making a violent threat against a local election official in Michigan soon after the 2020 election. A federal judge sentenced Andrew Nickels, 38, of Carmel, Indiana, on Tuesday for threatening to kill a suburban Detroit clerk, pleaded […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Director George Clooney attends a special screening of "The Boys in the Boat," Dec. 13, 2023...

Associated Press

Actor George Clooney, a high-profile Biden supporter and fundraiser, asks president to leave race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Movie star and lifelong Democrat George Clooney added his voice to calls for Joe Biden to leave the presidential race on Wednesday. Clooney said in a New York Times opinion piece that he loves Biden, but the party would lose the presidential race as well as any control in Congress with him […]

2 hours ago

Sen. Bob Menendez’s lawyer tells jury that prosecutors’ bribery case ‘dies here today’