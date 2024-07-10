Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Philadelphia won’t seek death penalty in Temple U. officer’s death. Colleagues and family are upset

Jul 10, 2024, 10:39 AM | Updated: 10:42 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s top prosecutor won’t seek the death penalty for a teenager charged with fatally shooting a Temple University officer, a decision that angered the victim’s colleagues and relatives.

District Attorney Larry Krasner, a former civil rights lawyer, has long been a vocal opponent of capital punishment in a state with a moratorium on it. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a fellow Democrat, has vowed not to sign any execution warrants.

Miles Pfeffer, 19, of suburban Philadelphia’s Buckingham Township, learned of the decision at a brief court hearing Wednesday. He is accused of killing Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, 31, in February 2023 as the officer chased three suspects after a series of robberies and carjackings in the area. After two of the suspects hid, officers say, Fitzgerald caught up with Pfeffer and ordered him to the ground. The pair struggled, and Pfeffer shot him six times, killing him, officials say.

Fitzgerald was a married father of four.

Pfeffer, then 18, was arrested the next morning at his mother’s suburban home and charged with murder, killing a police officer, carjacking and other crimes. He remains in prison without bail. No trial date has been set.

A spokesperson for Krasner said the death penalty decision followed “extensive input” from both experts and Fitzgerald’s family.

“They reviewed all aspects of the case itself and all obtainable information on the defendant prior to making their recommendations to D.A. Krasner, who made the final determination,” the statement Wednesday from spokesperson Dustin Slaughter said.

Pfeffer is represented by the public defender’s office, which generally does not comment on cases. Messages left with an office spokesperson were not immediately returned Wednesday.

Joel Fitzgerald, the victim’s father and a former city officer who now heads the transit police in Denver, released a statement saying Krasner’s background as a defense lawyer had “tipped the scales of justice,” according to local news reports.

The Temple University Police Association, in a social media post, called the decision “absolutely devastating.”

National News

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Maples arrives at an event commemorating the 75th anniver...

Associated Press

NATO allies call China a ‘decisive enabler’ of Russia’s war in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — In its most serious rebuke against Beijing, NATO allies on Wednesday called China a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war against Ukraine and expressed concerns over China’s nuclear arsenal and its capabilities in space. The sternly worded final communiqué, approved by the 32 NATO members at their summit in Washington, makes clear that […]

10 minutes ago

FILE - Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski speaks during an interview, March 23, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

Wisconsin secretary of state settles open records lawsuit brought by conservatives

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic secretary of state settled an open records lawsuit brought by a conservative policy group on Wednesday, agreeing to respond to all future requests even when her office has no responsive records. The Institute for Reforming Government sought records in 2023 related to Democrat Sarah Godlewski’s appointment as secretary of […]

19 minutes ago

In this image provided by Skylar Sojka, shelter manager at Giles County, Va., Animal Shelter, Jesse...

Associated Press

Cavers exploring in western Virginia rescue ‘miracle’ dog found 40 to 50 feet down in cave

NARROWS, Va. (AP) — One very lucky dog is recovering at a shelter after a group of cavers said their excursion into a western Virginia cave over the weekend turned into a rescue mission when they found her 40 to 50 feet underground. Dave Jackson and Jesse Rochette of Colorado-based educational cave simulator company CaveSim […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

Archegos Capital founder convicted of securities fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of Archegos Capital Management, a hedge fund that collapsed in 2021, was convicted Wednesday of securities fraud in a scheme that prosecutors said cost global investment banks billions of dollars. Bill Hwang looked straight ahead as the verdict was read, taking several sips of water as the jury convicted […]

31 minutes ago

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department on June 12, 2024, shows...

Associated Press

Tennessee sheriff pleads not guilty to using prison labor for personal profit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A sitting Tennessee sheriff pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that he illegally profited from the work of jail inmates under his supervision and housed dozens of them in a home outside of the prison without permission. Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas entered the plea to 18 charges during a circuit […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Government fines Citigroup $136 million for failing to fix longstanding internal control issues

NEW YORK (AP) — A pair of government regulators slapped Citigroup with a $135.6 million on Wednesday, saying the bank has made insufficient progress in resolving longstanding internal control and risk issues. It’s a major blow to Jane Fraser, the bank’s CEO, who has staked her career on making Citi leaner and less complex. The […]

36 minutes ago

Philadelphia won’t seek death penalty in Temple U. officer’s death. Colleagues and family are upset