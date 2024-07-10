Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ron DeSantis is now expected to speak at the Republican National Convention, AP source says

Jul 10, 2024, 11:45 AM

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media, March 7, 2023, at the state Capi...

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media, March 7, 2023, at the state Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. DeSantis spent more than an hour talking about what is in the $116.5 billion he signed Wednesday, June 12, 2024, but he left out the most important part of the announcement: What was in the nearly $1 billion he vetoed. (AP Photo/Phil Sears, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Phil Sears, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is now planning to address former President Donald Trump’s nominating convention next week, an apparent reversal from just one day earlier when he was expected not to give a speech.

DeSantis’ speaking role at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee was confirmed Wednesday by a person familiar with the schedule who spoke on condition of anonymity because the schedule has not yet been released.

Once allies turned rivals during this year’s Republican primary, Trump and DeSantis have tried to achieve a détente that benefits both of them. But there are lingering tensions between their camps — and long memories in Trump’s orbit about the hazards of elevating a former primary opponent to the convention stage.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who ran against Trump in a similarly bitter GOP race eight years ago, famously gave a speech at the 2016 Republican convention in which he declined to endorse Trump by name and instead told voters to follow their consciences. Cruz exited the stage to a chorus of boos.

But DeSantis quickly endorsed Trump by name after finishing a distant second to him in Iowa. DeSantis aides said they had repeatedly been advised that he would have a speaking role and had no reason to believe he wouldn’t, though they were unable to confirm a speaking slot Wednesday.

NBC News first reported DeSantis would be on the RNC schedule.

DeSantis was already planning to be in Milwaukee during the convention, and was planning to headline a Moms for Liberty town hall event and is scheduled to appear with fellow governors at the “Southern States Fest” at American Family Field.

Since February, Trump has taken control of all aspects of the Republican National Committee and the convention, installing his top lieutenants in party leadership, rewriting the party platform and closely scrutinizing who will speak.

Allowing DeSantis a speaking spot demonstrates how far the two have come since last year when Trump mocked his challenger as “DeSanctimonious” and the Florida governor campaigned against the former president as not having delivered on key priorities.

DeSantis has headlined fundraisers in Fort Lauderdale and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for Trump’s candidacy, and is scheduling September events in Texas.

Trump phoned into the Fort Lauderdale event in May, when DeSantis and his top fundraisers spent the day reaching out to his top donors, praising DeSantis, saying “Ron, I love that you’re back,” according to people present.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who remained in the race against Trump into March, was not invited to speak in Milwaukee, though she has said she will vote for Trump and has moved to release delegates she won to support Trump at the convention.

In a radio interview Wednesday morning, Trump made a distinction between his two former rivals.

“You know, there was a lot of bad blood there,” he said of Haley, his former U.N. Ambassador. “She stayed too long. She was being soundly defeated at every place, but she just wouldn’t leave.”

DeSantis, on the other hand, ended his campaign and endorsed Trump shortly after losing his first primary.

“He left after Iowa because he said there was no way he could win,” he said on Fox News Radio.

He also dismissed the idea that reconciling with Haley could help him win over the moderate voters. Some continued to back her even after she had ended her candidacy.

“No. They’re not going to vote for Biden,” he said. “They’re going to vote for Trump.”

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report. Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa.

National News

Associated Press

Man sentenced to 4-plus years in death of original ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ cast member

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A man charged in the death of Dennis Day, an original cast member on Walt Disney’s “Mickey Mouse Club” television program in the 1950s, has been sentenced to just over four years in prison after entering a modified guilty plea this week. Daniel Burda, 41, pleaded no contest Monday to charges […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist sued for wrongful death in alleged fatal collision

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer is being sued for wrongful death and negligence after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian earlier this year. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by Ashley Sanchez, the daughter of 47-year-old Israel Sanchez, who died after being hit while walking in a crosswalk in Alhambra, […]

11 minutes ago

President Joe Biden listens as first lady Jill Biden speaks during a barbecue with active-duty mili...

Associated Press

The first lady is helping to salvage her husband’s campaign. Will it be enough?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Campaigning for her husband in Florida, Jill Biden took a break to get some tea. She was on the second stop of a three-state swing and reporters traveling with her had tried multiple times to get her to talk to them. They were curious about what she’d tell the Democrats who were […]

28 minutes ago

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Maples arrives at an event commemorating the 75th anniver...

Associated Press

NATO allies call China a ‘decisive enabler’ of Russia’s war in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — In its most serious rebuke against Beijing, NATO allies on Wednesday called China a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war against Ukraine and expressed concerns over China’s nuclear arsenal and its capabilities in space. The sternly worded final communiqué, approved by the 32 NATO members at their summit in Washington, makes clear that […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski speaks during an interview, March 23, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

Wisconsin secretary of state settles open records lawsuit brought by conservatives

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic secretary of state settled an open records lawsuit brought by a conservative policy group on Wednesday, agreeing to respond to all future requests even when her office has no responsive records. The Institute for Reforming Government sought records in 2023 related to Democrat Sarah Godlewski’s appointment as secretary of […]

1 hour ago

In this image provided by Skylar Sojka, shelter manager at Giles County, Va., Animal Shelter, Jesse...

Associated Press

Cavers exploring in western Virginia rescue ‘miracle’ dog found 40 to 50 feet down in cave

NARROWS, Va. (AP) — One very lucky dog is recovering at a shelter after a group of cavers said their excursion into a western Virginia cave over the weekend turned into a rescue mission when they found her 40 to 50 feet underground. Dave Jackson and Jesse Rochette of Colorado-based educational cave simulator company CaveSim […]

2 hours ago

Ron DeSantis is now expected to speak at the Republican National Convention, AP source says