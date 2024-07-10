Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Fort Campbell soldier found dead in home was stabbed nearly 70 times, autopsy shows

Jul 10, 2024, 11:54 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Fort Campbell soldier found dead in her home earlier this year died of nearly 70 stab wounds, according to an autopsy report.

No arrests have been made in the death of 23-year-old Pfc. Katia Dueñas Aguilar, whose body was found in her Tennessee home in May near the Army post.

Clarksville Police said Wednesday that no arrests have been made.

An autopsy report from the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office said Dueñas Aguilar suffered 68 stab wounds to her neck and upper body, The Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle reported.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death a homicide as a result of sharp force injuries of the neck, the newspaper reported.

Dueñas Aguilar, of Mesquite Texas, enlisted in the Army in 2018 and a year later came to Fort Campbell, on the Tennessee-Kentucky border. She was a member of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division.

Her family and The League of United Latin American Citizens have offered a reward of $55,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Clarksville Police and Army criminal investigators are working together on the investigation.

During a news conference in May in Texas, Dueñas Aguilar’s family asked for justice for her family. They said she was a mother with a 4-year-old son.

