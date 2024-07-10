Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist sued for wrongful death in alleged fatal collision

Jul 10, 2024, 3:29 PM | Updated: 5:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer is being sued for wrongful death and negligence after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian earlier this year.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by Ashley Sanchez, the daughter of 47-year-old Israel Sanchez, who died after being hit while walking in a crosswalk in Alhambra, east of Los Angeles.

The collision happened the afternoon of March 18, when plaintiffs allege Klinghoffer was driving a black SUV with no license plates and turned left at an intersection with a marked crosswalk.

Video from the plaintiffs shows a black car hitting a man, who was Israel Sanchez, during the turn before pulling over. The footage was obtained from a neighbor’s Ring camera. Israel Sanchez suffered blunt force trauma to the head and died from his injuries a few hours later at the hospital, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also alleges Klinghoffer was using a cellphone while driving, as video footage shows the driver holding an object above the steering wheel. Video also shows a 40-foot-wide grassy median dividing the road that should have given Klinghoffer time to see pedestrians in the crosswalk, the lawsuit said.

“My dad was known for being a great chef, the most talented of his family, the greatest grandpa always full of love and joy,” Ashley Sanchez said in a news release. “His smile was so infectious. His life was taken by a careless act of a person who didn’t bother to look where he was driving.”

Klinghoffer is currently on tour with the band Pearl Jam. He could not be reached for comment.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Nick Rowley, called the incident a “reckless homicide” that law enforcement has failed to properly investigate.

“They never charged the guy or even wrote him a ticket for blowing through the crosswalk and killing someone,” Rowley said. “This is a horrific injustice.”

Alhambra police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Chung said the case was still active and could not comment further.

National News

President Joe Biden arrives for the NATO summit in Washington, Wednesday July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/J...

Associated Press

Here’s how to watch Biden’s news conference Thursday as he tries to quiet doubts after the debate

President Joe Biden will hold a news conference Thursday, the key event in a monumental week during which the Democratic incumbent is fending off calls for him to step aside as the party’s presumptive nominee following a shaky debate performance. It’s just the type of event that many political watchers have said Biden needs to […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Blown landing-gear tire causes a flight delay at Tampa International Airport; no injuries reported

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A blown landing-gear tire caused a delay for American Airlines passengers heading from Tampa to Phoenix Wednesday morning. Emergency responders were dispatched to American Airlines Flight 590 shortly before 8 a.m., Tampa International Airport spokesman C.J. Johnson said. A video posted on YouTube shows the airplane taxiing on the runway when […]

32 minutes ago

FILE - This image provided by the USDA Forest Service shows a southern pine beetle completing metam...

Associated Press

Louisiana lawmakers work to address ‘silent danger’ of thousands of dead and beetle-infested trees

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Dead pine trees, weakened by last summer’s drought and hungry beetles, are a major public safety concern for Louisiana residents, with fears that fragile tree limbs may come crashing down on homes, roads, power lines and businesses without warning, officials say. As more residents are reaching out to state and […]

53 minutes ago

Associated Press

Long-unpaid bills lead to some water service cutoffs in Mississippi’s capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Water service is being shut off at some apartment complexes in Mississippi’s capital city because of long-unpaid bills, the company that runs the Jackson water system said Wednesday. JXN Water said in a statement that it has made “major strides in improving the consistency and reliability” of water flowing to customers […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City. N.J. on Nov. 3, 2023. On Monday, July 1, 202...

Associated Press

Up to two new offshore wind projects are proposed for New Jersey. A third seeks to re-bid its terms

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Up to two additional offshore wind projects were proposed for the New Jersey coast Wednesday, and the developers of a third project that already has preliminary approval sought to re-bid its terms. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities received three bids by Wednesday’s deadline in the state’s fourth round […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Baltimore bridge collapse survivor recounts fighting for his life in NBC interview

BALTIMORE (AP) — The only person who survived falling from Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge during its catastrophic collapse says he watched in horror as his coworkers, friends and relatives plunged to their deaths. In an exclusive interview with NBC News that aired Wednesday evening, Julio Cervantes Suarez described fighting for his life after his […]

1 hour ago

Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist sued for wrongful death in alleged fatal collision