Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Stock market today: Asian shares zoom higher, with Nikkei over 42,000 after Wall St sets new records

Jul 11, 2024, 12:21 AM | Updated: 2:26 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Asian shares forged ahead Thursday after a blistering rally on Wall Street, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 index surging over 42,000 for the first time.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were down 0.1%.

The Nikkei 225 jumped 0.9% to close at 42,224.02, again surpassing its all-time high after closing at records on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Buying was strong for a wide range of shares, with electronics makers leading gains. Sony Group Corp. up 3.6% and Disco Corp., which makes precision tools, up 3.4%. Electric components maker Murata Manufacturing Corp. gained 2.8%.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong climbed 2.1% to 17,831.40 and the Shanghai Composite index surged 1.1% to 2,970.39.

In Seoul, the Kospi advanced 0.8% to 2,891.35.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9% to 7,889.60. Taiwan’s Taiex advanced 1.6% as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. jumped 3.4%.

TSMC’s U.S.-listed shares rose 3.5% on Wednesday after it said its revenue climbed nearly 33% in June from a year earlier. The company makes chips for Nvidia and others that have been driving the business world’s rush into artificial-intelligence technology.

The promise of big profits in the future from AI has sent Nvidia in particular to breathtaking heights over the last year, and Nvidia rose another 2.7% Wednesday to bring its gain for the year so far to 172.5%. It was again the strongest single force pushing the S&P 500 upward as the rally on Wall Street stretched into a seventh day as big technology companies led the way.

The U.S. stock market vaulted to more all-time highs on Wednesday, led by big technology companies whose shares have been soaring thanks to the frenzy over artificial intelligence.

Hopes for cuts to interest rates also have pushed markets higher.

The S&P 500 jumped 1% and topped the 5,600 level for the first time, closing at 5,633.91.

The Nasdaq composite rallied 1.2% to 18,647.45, and the Dow industrials gained 1.1% to 39,721.36.

Advanced Micro Devices was another major force behind the stock market’s leap, and it jumped 3.9% after announcing a $665 million deal to buy Silo AI, a European AI lab.

Markets have been knocking down records despite a slowing U.S. economy and a tightening squeeze on lower-income households.

Hopes that inflation is slowing enough for the Federal Reserve to deliver much-sought cuts to interest rates later this year are also driving buying enthusiasm.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell returned to Capitol Hill to give testimony about interest rates, where he echoed many of his comments from a day before. He said he was “not sending any signals” about when cuts to rates could arrive, but he pointed out the downsides of being too late on them.

“More good data would strengthen our confidence” and clear the way for a cut, Powell said.

Much of Wall Street is expecting the Fed to begin cutting its main interest rate in September, but traders have a long history of jumping the gun. Powell acknowledged a recent improvement in inflation but reiterated the Fed is not confident inflation is sustainably heading toward its goal of 2%.

Later Thursday, the U.S. government will release the latest monthly update on inflation. Economists expect it to show U.S. consumers paid prices for food, airline tickets and everything else that were 3.1% higher in June than a year earlier. That would be a touch slower than May’s 3.3% inflation rate.

“With the Federal Reserve … wanting to see ‘more good data,’ the US inflation print will play a significant role in validating if markets are getting ahead of themselves in pricing for a rate cut as early as September this year,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a commentary.

Later this week will also bring the unofficial start to the latest earnings reporting season. Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan Chase and others will report how much profit they made during the spring from April through June, and the hope on Wall Street is for S&P 500 companies to deliver the strongest growth in more than two years.

In other dealings, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 60 cents to $82.70 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 63 cents to $85.71 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 161.75 Japanese yen from 161.66 yen. The euro rose to $1.0837 from $1.0832.

National News

FILE - A sign for the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, May 4, 2021. The IRS plans t...

Associated Press

IRS collects milestone $1 billion in back taxes from high-wealth taxpayers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS announced Thursday that it has collected $1 billion in back taxes from high-wealth tax cheats — a milestone meant to showcase how the agency is making use of the money it received as part of the Biden administration’s signature climate, health care, and tax package signed into law in 2022. […]

40 minutes ago

FILE - A Chicago Transit Authority electric bus charges at Navy Pier Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Chi...

Associated Press

Biden awards $1.7 billion to boost electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly in eight states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is awarding nearly $2 billion in grants to help restart or expand electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly sites in eight states, including the presidential battlegrounds of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. The Energy Department will issue grants totaling $1.7 billion to create or retain thousands of union jobs and support […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

3 people fatally shot in California home. A person of interest is in custody, police say

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Three people were fatally shot in California Wednesday night and a person of interest is in custody, according to the Alameda Police Department. The APD said in a statement on Facebook that it received a call from an individual who reported that their neighbor had been shot in the 400 block […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

US Coast Guard patrol spots Chinese naval ships off Alaska island

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter on routine patrol in the Bering Sea came across several Chinese military ships in international waters but within the U.S. exclusive economic zone, officials said Wednesday. The crew detected three vessels approximately 124 miles (200 kilometers) north of the Amchitka Pass in the Aleutian Islands, the […]

5 hours ago

President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg watcha fly-over as they welcome NAT...

Associated Press

Biden’s press conference will be a key test for him. But he’s no master of the big rhetorical moment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has a fresh opportunity Thursday to try to prove to the American public that he’s capable of serving another four years after his shocking debate flop threw the future of his presidency into doubt. But Biden is not known as a master of the big rhetorical moment and his […]

5 hours ago

People protest outside the Supreme Court Monday, July 1, 2024, in Washington. The Supreme Court dis...

Associated Press

Government power in the US is a swirl of checks and balances, as a recent Supreme Court ruling shows

NEW YORK (AP) — The delegates at the 1787 Constitutional Convention were trying to create a new governing framework for the fledging United States of America. They knew they needed SOMEONE to be at the helm of the federal government. Someone had to be in position to see that the laws legislated by Congress “be […]

6 hours ago

Stock market today: Asian shares zoom higher, with Nikkei over 42,000 after Wall St sets new records