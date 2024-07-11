Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

10 miners are injured and rescuers are searching for dozens of others in Polish coal mine accident

Jul 11, 2024, 2:36 AM | Updated: 5:02 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WARSAW, Poland (AP) — At least 10 Polish coal miners have been injured and rescuers are searching for dozens of others after a powerful tremor shook the Rydultowy coal mine about 1,200 meters (4,000 feet) underground, officials said Thursday.

The cause of the tremor was not immediately clear.

Polish Coal Mining Group spokesperson Aleksandra Wysocka-Siembiga said the accident took place around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said 68 miners were in the area at the time. Fifteen have been brought to the surface, including 10 who were hospitalized, the local ambulance service said. Airborne ambulances are taking part in the rescue operation.

World

Associated Press

Iranian court orders US to pay $6.7 billion after sanctions allegedly stopped special bandage supply

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian court on Thursday ordered the U.S. government to pay over $6.7 billion in compensation over a Swedish company stopping its supply of special dressings and bandages for those afflicted by a rare skin disorder after Washington imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic. The order by the International Relations Law […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A worker returns voting machines to storage at the Fulton County Election preparation Center...

Associated Press

Election officials push back against draft federal rule for reporting potential cyberattacks

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A group of state election officials is urging the nation’s cybersecurity agency to revise a draft rule that would require election offices to disclose suspected cyberattacks to the federal government, casting the mandate as too burdensome on overworked local officials. The new rule is the result of a 2022 […]

14 hours ago

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President William Lai Ching-te, ...

Associated Press

New top US envoy to Taiwan pledges to help the island with self-defense as threats from China loom

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The United States’ new top envoy to Taiwan promised Wednesday that Washington will help the self-ruled island defend itself as China ramps up its military threats. Raymond Greene, who assumed his new role as director of the American Institute in Taiwan on Monday, met with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. “First of […]

1 day ago

Oksana Femeniuk, left, and her daughter Solomiia, receive presents from volunteers, a day after the...

Associated Press

A hospital interrupts a teen’s dialysis as Kyiv’s bombardment shows the cost of improved war tactics

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The sky was crystal clear as Oksana Femeniuk took her daughter to Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital for routine dialysis. Around 10 a.m, air-raid sirens blared. Sixteen-year old Solomiia was undergoing the treatment that required her to sit still for up to five hours and could not be interrupted. Her mother had […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Kyiv mourns as rescuers sift piles of rubble at a children’s hospital hit by a Russian missile

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Rescue operations stretched into a second day at a major Kyiv children’s hospital struck by a Russian missile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday, as officials raised the countrywide casualty toll to 42 dead and almost 200 injured in the previous day’s intense daytime barrage that smashed into multiple cities. Zelenskyy […]

2 days ago

A person takes photo of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Japan’s Nikkei 225 index logs record close, as markets track rally on Wall St

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday, with Tokyo’s benchmark hitting another record, after Wall Street benchmarks reached more milestones. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.0% to finish at a record high 41,580.17. It briefly topped previous intraday trading highs. Technology-related shares led gains, with computer chip maker Tokyo Electron surging 3.8% and […]

2 days ago

10 miners are injured and rescuers are searching for dozens of others in Polish coal mine accident