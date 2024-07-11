Close
A 5-year-old child in foster care dies after being left in hot SUV in Nebraska

Jul 11, 2024

Omaha police investigate the death of a 5-year-old found in a hot vehicle near 93rd and Binney Stre...

Omaha police investigate the death of a 5-year-old found in a hot vehicle near 93rd and Binney Streets in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 5-year-old Nebraska boy in foster care died after being left for several hours inside a hot SUV, and his foster mother is now facing charges.

Officers were called at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday to a beauty salon parking lot. Lt Neal Nonacci told the Omaha World-Herald that someone saw the boy and contacted police. The child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“At this time, it appears that the child was left unattended inside of a vehicle for an extended period of time,” police said in the release.

Police said Thursday that the boy’s foster mother, 40-year-old Juanita Piñon of Omaha, was arrested and charged with child abuse by neglect resulting in death. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney. A call to her home phone number went unanswered.

The temperature in Omaha peaked at 86 degrees (30 Celsius) about an hour before the child was found.

