Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Hungary’s nationalist leader to visit Trump at Mar-a-Lago following NATO summit

Jul 11, 2024, 8:38 AM

FILE - President Donald Trump welcomes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to the White House in ...

FILE - President Donald Trump welcomes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to the White House in Washington, on May 13, 2019. Orbán, will travel to Florida on Thursday July 11, 2024 to meet with former President Donald Trump following a NATO summit in Washington, a move likely to aggravate frustrations among his partners in the European Union over similar secretive trips he made to Russia and China in recent days. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Hungary’s nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orbán, will travel to Florida on Thursday to meet with former President Donald Trump following a NATO summit in Washington, a move likely to aggravate frustrations among Western allies over similar secretive trips he made to Russia and China in recent days.

Orbán will meet with Trump at the former president’s beachside compound Mar-a-Lago, according to a person familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private event.

The Hungarian leader has openly endorsed Trump’s candidacy in this year’s presidential election, and pinned hopes on the Republican being able to bring an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The EU’s longest-serving leader has become an icon to some conservative populists for championing what he calls “illiberal democracy,” which includes restrictions on immigration and LGBTQ+ rights. He has also cracked down on the press and judiciary in Hungary and been accused by the EU of violating rule-of-law and democracy standards.

The Mar-a-Lago meeting — Orbán’s second since March — comes as the latest stop on what he calls a “peace mission” aimed at finding a path toward ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Widely considered to have the warmest relations with the Kremlin among all EU leaders, Orbán made an unannounced visit to Kyiv last week where he held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Some of his critics interpreted the Kyiv visit as a sign that Hungary could take steps closer to the EU mainstream’s pro-Ukraine stance as it took over the bloc’s six-month rotating presidency earlier this month.

But those hopes were dashed when he made an unannounced trip to Moscow days later to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a rare trip to Russia by a European leader that drew condemnation from Kyiv and other European capitals.

After that, he flew to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where he described China as a stabilizing force amid global turbulence and praised its “constructive and important” peace initiatives.

Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Thursday, Finnish President Alexander Stubb rebuked Orbán for his visits to Moscow and Beijing, which EU leaders have rushed to clarify were not endorsed by other European leaders.

“I’ll say it out loud, I don’t think there’s any point in having conversations with authoritarian regimes that are violating international law,” Stubb said. “He can do it on his own behalf. But I fundamentally disagree about doing that. I simply do not see the purpose.”

Orbán has sought close ties to Trump and other conservative Republicans, and expressed his belief that a new Trump presidency was the “only serious chance” for an end to the war in Ukraine.

Trump has repeatedly said he could settle the war “in 24 hours” if he’s elected president again by meeting with both Putin and Zelenskyy — a claim Russia’s United Nations ambassador has disputed.

In April 2023, when charges were filed in the first of Trump’s four criminal cases, Orbán posted a message of support for the former president urging him to “keep on fighting.” Trump in early 2022 said he was giving his “complete support and endorsement” to Orbán’s reelection campaign that year.

Some observers have raised concerns that Orbán’s pursuit of a separate foreign policy on Russia and China than that of his EU and NATO partners threatens to undermine those groups’ unity.

European governments, meanwhile, have engaged in deep consultations on what they could do to ensure that NATO, Western support for Ukraine and the security of individual NATO countries will endure should Trump — one of the military alliance’s most prominent critics — win back the presidency in November and temper U.S. contributions.

___

Spike reported from Budapest, Hungary. Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed reporting.

National News

FILE - People take smartphone photos of the crowd on a street near Tiananmen Square as visitors gat...

Associated Press

World population is projected to grow from 8.2 billion to a peak of 10.3 billion in 2080s, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The world’s population is expected to grow by more than 2 billion people in the next decades and peak in the 2080s at around 10.3 billion, a new report by the United Nations said Thursday. The report — released on World Population Day — says the global population is then expected […]

27 minutes ago

Michel Hausmann, co-founder and director of Miami New Drama, stands in the theater, Wednesday, June...

Associated Press

Theater festivals offer to give up their grants if DeSantis restores funding for Florida arts groups

Leaders of two performing arts festivals said Thursday that they would gladly give up their grants if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis restores the $32 million in state funding he nixed for more than 600 Florida arts groups, explaining the reason for his veto as being because the two theatrical events were “a sexual festival.” Leaders […]

31 minutes ago

FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. A U.S. ap...

Associated Press

US appeals court says some NCAA athletes may qualify as employees under federal wage-and-hour laws

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — College athletes whose efforts primarily benefit their schools may qualify as employees deserving of pay under federal wage-and-hour laws, a U.S. appeals court ruled Thursday in a setback to the NCAA. The court, in the latest challenge to the NCAA’s long-held notion of “amateurism” in college sports, said that a test should […]

36 minutes ago

Defense attorney Frank Prieto talks with OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney in the courtroom during a ...

Associated Press

Computer hacking charge dropped against Miami OnlyFans model accused of killing her boyfriend

MIAMI (AP) — South Florida prosecutors dropped the computer hacking charge Thursday against an OnlyFans model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in a Miami condo in 2022. The charge against Courtney Clenney, 29, was dropped after a circuit judge ruled last month that the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office violated attorney-client privilege in January when […]

42 minutes ago

FILE - Former U.S. Rep. Tommy Robinson speaks at a meeting, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2006, in Little Rock...

Associated Press

Former U.S. Rep. Tommy Robinson, who gained notoriety as an Arkansas sheriff, dies at 82

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Tommy Robinson, who gained notoriety as an Arkansas sheriff for tactics that included chaining inmates outside a state prison to protest overcrowding, has died. He was 82. Robinson died at a Forrest City hospital Wednesday night of natural causes after a brief illness, St. Francis County Coroner […]

42 minutes ago

Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City, N.J., on April 28, 2022. On July 11, 2024, Communit...

Associated Press

Previous bidder tries again with new offshore wind proposal in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A partnership that proposed an offshore wind farm in New Jersey last year but was not selected by state utility regulators to move forward with it is trying again. Community Offshore Wind said Thursday it had submitted a bid a day earlier to build a wind farm off the state’s […]

42 minutes ago

Hungary’s nationalist leader to visit Trump at Mar-a-Lago following NATO summit