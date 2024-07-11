Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

License suspension extended for 2 years for a trucker acquitted in a deadly motorcycle crash

Jul 11, 2024, 10:40 AM

FILE - Volodymyr Zhukovskyy looks back at the gallery before closing statements at his trial at Coo...

FILE - Volodymyr Zhukovskyy looks back at the gallery before closing statements at his trial at Coos County Superior Court, in Lancaster, N.H., Aug. 9, 2022. The commercial truck driver who was acquitted in the 2019 deaths of seven motorcyclists won't be eligible to get his license back for another two years, New Hampshire safety officials said Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (David Lane/Union Leader via AP, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(David Lane/Union Leader via AP, Pool, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A commercial truck driver who was acquitted in the 2019 deaths of seven motorcyclists won’t be eligible to get his license back for another two years, New Hampshire safety officials said.

A jury in 2022 found Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty of multiple manslaughter and negligent homicide counts stemming from the June 21, 2019, collision in Randolph that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, an organization of Marine Corps veterans and their spouses in New England.

Zhukovskyy’s Massachusetts license was automatically suspended in New Hampshire after his arrest following the crash, but he sought to reinstate it earlier this year. An administrative law judge for the Department of Safety upheld the suspension in May, and after a hearing last month, issued an order Wednesday extending it until June 2026, seven years after the crash.

Seven years is the maximum allowed under the law. The state had argued the clock should start this year, meaning the license would remain suspended until 2031. Zhukovskyy’s lawyer wanted the suspension lifted by backdating the start to 2019 and suspending the final two years of the maximum for good behavior.

Judge Ryan McFarland said he took into account Zhukovskyy’s testimony that he has been sober for five years and that he has changed his life since the accident. But aggravating factors far outweighed the mitigating factors, he said.

“This is an accident that did not have to occur. The testimony is clear that there were warning signs for the respondent to recognize that his driving behavior was not reasonable or safe and he should have pulled over to address any issues,” wrote McFarland. “The loss of human life, especially seven individuals that were so deeply loved, must be given more weight than the inconvenience related to a loss of driving privilege.”

At his trial, prosecutors argued that Zhukovskyy — who had taken heroin, fentanyl and cocaine the day of the crash — repeatedly swerved back and forth before the collision and told police he caused it. But a judge dismissed eight impairment charges and his attorneys said the lead biker was drunk and not looking where he was going when he lost control of his motorcycle and slid in front of Zhukovskyy’s truck, which was pulling an empty flatbed trailer.

At the time, Zhukovskyy’s license should have been revoked because he had been arrested in Connecticut on a drunken driving charge in May 2019. Connecticut officials alerted the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, but Zhukovskyy’s license wasn’t suspended due to a backlog of out-of-state notifications about driving offenses. The Connecticut case is pending.

Zhukovskyy, who came to the U.S. as a child from Ukraine and had permanent residency status, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after the 2022 verdict. A judge ordered his deportation last year, but the U.S. has paused repatriation flights to Ukraine due to the war with Russia and authorized temporary protected status for qualified Ukrainians.

National News

FILE - People take smartphone photos of the crowd on a street near Tiananmen Square as visitors gat...

Associated Press

World population is projected to grow from 8.2 billion to a peak of 10.3 billion in 2080s, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The world’s population is expected to grow by more than 2 billion people in the next decades and peak in the 2080s at around 10.3 billion, a new report by the United Nations said Thursday. The report — released on World Population Day — says the global population is then expected […]

12 minutes ago

Michel Hausmann, co-founder and director of Miami New Drama, stands in the theater, Wednesday, June...

Associated Press

Theater festivals offer to give up their grants if DeSantis restores funding for Florida arts groups

Leaders of two performing arts festivals said Thursday that they would gladly give up their grants if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis restores the $32 million in state funding he nixed for more than 600 Florida arts groups, explaining the reason for his veto as being because the two theatrical events were “a sexual festival.” Leaders […]

16 minutes ago

FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. A U.S. ap...

Associated Press

US appeals court says some NCAA athletes may qualify as employees under federal wage-and-hour laws

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — College athletes whose efforts primarily benefit their schools may qualify as employees deserving of pay under federal wage-and-hour laws, a U.S. appeals court ruled Thursday in a setback to the NCAA. The court, in the latest challenge to the NCAA’s long-held notion of “amateurism” in college sports, said that a test should […]

21 minutes ago

Defense attorney Frank Prieto talks with OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney in the courtroom during a ...

Associated Press

Computer hacking charge dropped against Miami OnlyFans model accused of killing her boyfriend

MIAMI (AP) — South Florida prosecutors dropped the computer hacking charge Thursday against an OnlyFans model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in a Miami condo in 2022. The charge against Courtney Clenney, 29, was dropped after a circuit judge ruled last month that the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office violated attorney-client privilege in January when […]

27 minutes ago

FILE - Former U.S. Rep. Tommy Robinson speaks at a meeting, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2006, in Little Rock...

Associated Press

Former U.S. Rep. Tommy Robinson, who gained notoriety as an Arkansas sheriff, dies at 82

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Tommy Robinson, who gained notoriety as an Arkansas sheriff for tactics that included chaining inmates outside a state prison to protest overcrowding, has died. He was 82. Robinson died at a Forrest City hospital Wednesday night of natural causes after a brief illness, St. Francis County Coroner […]

27 minutes ago

Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City, N.J., on April 28, 2022. On July 11, 2024, Communit...

Associated Press

Previous bidder tries again with new offshore wind proposal in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A partnership that proposed an offshore wind farm in New Jersey last year but was not selected by state utility regulators to move forward with it is trying again. Community Offshore Wind said Thursday it had submitted a bid a day earlier to build a wind farm off the state’s […]

28 minutes ago

License suspension extended for 2 years for a trucker acquitted in a deadly motorcycle crash