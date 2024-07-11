Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice in courtroom for brother’s federal sentencing for theft, bribery

Jul 11, 2024, 10:16 AM

FILE - Former Philadelphia union leader John Dougherty talks to the media outside the federal court...

FILE - Former Philadelphia union leader John Dougherty talks to the media outside the federal courthouse in Philadelphia, Dec. 7, 2023, after he and a codefendant were convicted of using more than $600,000 in union funds for personal use. Dougherty was being sentenced Thursday, July 11, 2024. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


READING, Pa. (AP) — A former Philadelphia labor leader who wielded significant clout in Pennsylvania politics was being sentenced on Thursday for bribing a City Council member and stealing nearly $600,000 from the union he ran for nearly three decades.

John Dougherty, 64, was convicted in December of embezzlement, conspiracy and dozens of other counts in a 2019 indictment, which accused him of using the politically powerful electricians’ union as his “personal bank account” and a source of jobs for family and friends. In 2021, a separate jury convicted Dougherty of bribing a City Council member to do the union’s bidding.

“Dougherty’s crimes have inflicted immeasurable harm upon Local 98 and the City of Philadelphia,” federal prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo that accounted for Dougherty’s convictions in both trials.

But Dougherty still has influential backers. His brother — Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty — was in the packed courtroom gallery Thursday as supporters took the stand and testified about the defendant’s charitable works, his staunch union advocacy and his devotion to family.

Dougherty received more than 200 letters of support from political and civic figures, including one from former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell — who served two terms as Philadelphia’s mayor — and another from Sister Mary Scullion, a much-admired homeless advocate in the city.

Prosecutors argued for a lengthy prison term, saying Dougherty systematically ripped off the electricians’ union and deprived the citizens of Philadelphia of the right to honest service from the elected official he bribed. Dougherty was so powerful that no one in his orbit questioned his conduct, and he threatened retaliation against anyone perceived as disloyal, Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Costello said in court Thursday.

“The defendant has shown little if any remorse or responsibility,” Costello said.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl was expected to hand down the sentence in federal court in Reading later Thursday.

Known as “Johnny Doc,” Dougherty was a longtime power broker in Democratic politics, steering tens of millions in union campaign contributions to candidates for office, including his brother, who was elected to the state’s high court in 2015.

Federal prosecutors said Dougherty also used the union’s money to buy groceries, restaurant meals, tickets to concerts and sporting events, and other personal items. He paid contractors with union funds for work on his house, his relatives’ houses and a neighborhood bar he owned, and arranged for friends and family members to be on the union payroll, according to the indictment.

A co-defendant in last year’s trial, former union president Brian Burrows, was sentenced last month to four years in prison.

Dougherty also was convicted of bribing Philadelphia council member Bobby Henon. Prosecutors said Dougherty gave Henon a no-show union job. Henon subsequently held up a lucrative cable contract for Comcast Corp. — forcing Comcast to steer electrical work to Dougherty’s friend — and took other official actions under Dougherty’s sway. Henon was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.

“Henon did whatever Dougherty wanted. He got what he paid for,” said Costello, the prosecutor.

A third criminal case against Dougherty, involving extortion charges, ended in a hung jury in April.

Prosecutors were seeking a prison sentence of up to 14 years for Dougherty. They also asked for $2.1 million in restitution to Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, where Dougherty served as business manager from 1993 until his 2021 resignation.

Dougherty’s lawyers argued for a reduced sentence. They acknowledged the labor boss had abused his position of trust in the 5,000-member local, but said he performed “tremendous and tireless work” on behalf of organized labor. The defense also said Dougherty provides daily care for his gravely ill wife.

“I know my dad is far from perfect. I understand and believe in the idea of accountability,” his daughter, Erin Dougherty, said on the witness stand. But she begged the judge to sentence her father to home confinement so he can continue to tend to her mother.

National News

FILE - People take smartphone photos of the crowd on a street near Tiananmen Square as visitors gat...

Associated Press

World population is projected to grow from 8.2 billion to a peak of 10.3 billion in 2080s, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The world’s population is expected to grow by more than 2 billion people in the next decades and peak in the 2080s at around 10.3 billion, a new report by the United Nations said Thursday. The report — released on World Population Day — says the global population is then expected […]

13 minutes ago

Michel Hausmann, co-founder and director of Miami New Drama, stands in the theater, Wednesday, June...

Associated Press

Theater festivals offer to give up their grants if DeSantis restores funding for Florida arts groups

Leaders of two performing arts festivals said Thursday that they would gladly give up their grants if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis restores the $32 million in state funding he nixed for more than 600 Florida arts groups, explaining the reason for his veto as being because the two theatrical events were “a sexual festival.” Leaders […]

17 minutes ago

FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. A U.S. ap...

Associated Press

US appeals court says some NCAA athletes may qualify as employees under federal wage-and-hour laws

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — College athletes whose efforts primarily benefit their schools may qualify as employees deserving of pay under federal wage-and-hour laws, a U.S. appeals court ruled Thursday in a setback to the NCAA. The court, in the latest challenge to the NCAA’s long-held notion of “amateurism” in college sports, said that a test should […]

23 minutes ago

Defense attorney Frank Prieto talks with OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney in the courtroom during a ...

Associated Press

Computer hacking charge dropped against Miami OnlyFans model accused of killing her boyfriend

MIAMI (AP) — South Florida prosecutors dropped the computer hacking charge Thursday against an OnlyFans model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in a Miami condo in 2022. The charge against Courtney Clenney, 29, was dropped after a circuit judge ruled last month that the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office violated attorney-client privilege in January when […]

28 minutes ago

FILE - Former U.S. Rep. Tommy Robinson speaks at a meeting, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2006, in Little Rock...

Associated Press

Former U.S. Rep. Tommy Robinson, who gained notoriety as an Arkansas sheriff, dies at 82

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Tommy Robinson, who gained notoriety as an Arkansas sheriff for tactics that included chaining inmates outside a state prison to protest overcrowding, has died. He was 82. Robinson died at a Forrest City hospital Wednesday night of natural causes after a brief illness, St. Francis County Coroner […]

28 minutes ago

Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City, N.J., on April 28, 2022. On July 11, 2024, Communit...

Associated Press

Previous bidder tries again with new offshore wind proposal in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A partnership that proposed an offshore wind farm in New Jersey last year but was not selected by state utility regulators to move forward with it is trying again. Community Offshore Wind said Thursday it had submitted a bid a day earlier to build a wind farm off the state’s […]

29 minutes ago

Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice in courtroom for brother’s federal sentencing for theft, bribery