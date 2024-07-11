Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

World population is projected to grow from 8.2 billion to a peak of 10.3 billion in 2080s, UN says

Jul 11, 2024, 11:52 AM

FILE - People take smartphone photos of the crowd on a street near Tiananmen Square as visitors gat...

FILE - People take smartphone photos of the crowd on a street near Tiananmen Square as visitors gather to watch a flag-raising ceremony on the National Day in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. The world’s population is expected to grow by more than 2 billion people in the next decades and peak in the 2080s at around 10.3 billion, a new report by the United Nations said Thursday July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The world’s population is expected to grow by more than 2 billion people in the next decades and peak in the 2080s at around 10.3 billion, a new report by the United Nations said Thursday.

The report — released on World Population Day — says the global population is then expected to decline to around 10.2 billion by the end of the century.

According to the World Population Prospects 2024 report, the earlier-than-anticipated population peak is due to several factors, including lower fertility levels in some of the world’s largest countries, especially China, whose population is projected to drop dramatically from 1.4 billion in 2024 to 633 million in 2100.

Globally, women are having an average of one fewer child than they did in 1990, the report said, and in more than half of all countries and territories, the average number of live births per woman is below 2.1. That’s the level needed for a country’s population to maintain its size without migration.

Nearly 20% of the world — including China, Italy, South Korea and Spain — have “ultra-low” fertility, with women having fewer than 1.4 live births, said the report by the U.N. Population Division.

“The earlier and lower peak is a hopeful sign,” U.N. Undersecretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua said. “This could mean reduced environmental pressures from human impacts due to lower aggregate consumption.”

Li stressed, however, that even with slower population growth, people will still need to individually reduce the impact of their activities to preserve the environment.

According to the report, in 2024 population has already peaked in 63 countries and territories, including China, Germany, Japan and Russia. In this group, the total population is projected to decline by 14% over then next 30 years.

In another 48 countries and territories — including Brazil, Iran, Turkey and Vietnam — the population is projected to peak between 2025 and 2054, the report said.

For the remaining 126 countries and territories, including the United States, India, Indonesia, Nigeria and Pakistan, the population is expected to increase through 2054, “and, potentially, to peak in the second half of the century or later.”

For nine of those countries — including Angola, Central African Republic, Congo, Nigeria and Somalia — the U.N. is projecting very rapid growth, with their populations doubling between 2024 and 2054.

The world’s population has grown dramatically in the last 75 years, from an estimated 2.6 billion in 1950 to 8 billion in November 2022. Since then, it has increased by roughly 2.5% to 8.2 million.

Kathleen Mogelgaard, president and CEO of the Washington-based Population Institute, said Thursday’s new estimates underscore “an increasing demographic divide around the world.”

While it identified more than 100 countries and territories whose populations have already peaked or will do so in the next 30 years, she said, it shows even more where population will keep growing, many of them among the world’s poorest nations.

National News

Michel Hausmann, co-founder and director of Miami New Drama, stands in the theater, Wednesday, June...

Associated Press

Theater festivals offer to give up their grants if DeSantis restores funding for Florida arts groups

Leaders of two performing arts festivals said Thursday that they would gladly give up their grants if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis restores the $32 million in state funding he nixed for more than 600 Florida arts groups, explaining the reason for his veto as being because the two theatrical events were “a sexual festival.” Leaders […]

18 minutes ago

FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. A U.S. ap...

Associated Press

US appeals court says some NCAA athletes may qualify as employees under federal wage-and-hour laws

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — College athletes whose efforts primarily benefit their schools may qualify as employees deserving of pay under federal wage-and-hour laws, a U.S. appeals court ruled Thursday in a setback to the NCAA. The court, in the latest challenge to the NCAA’s long-held notion of “amateurism” in college sports, said that a test should […]

23 minutes ago

Defense attorney Frank Prieto talks with OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney in the courtroom during a ...

Associated Press

Computer hacking charge dropped against Miami OnlyFans model accused of killing her boyfriend

MIAMI (AP) — South Florida prosecutors dropped the computer hacking charge Thursday against an OnlyFans model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in a Miami condo in 2022. The charge against Courtney Clenney, 29, was dropped after a circuit judge ruled last month that the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office violated attorney-client privilege in January when […]

28 minutes ago

FILE - Former U.S. Rep. Tommy Robinson speaks at a meeting, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2006, in Little Rock...

Associated Press

Former U.S. Rep. Tommy Robinson, who gained notoriety as an Arkansas sheriff, dies at 82

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Tommy Robinson, who gained notoriety as an Arkansas sheriff for tactics that included chaining inmates outside a state prison to protest overcrowding, has died. He was 82. Robinson died at a Forrest City hospital Wednesday night of natural causes after a brief illness, St. Francis County Coroner […]

28 minutes ago

Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City, N.J., on April 28, 2022. On July 11, 2024, Communit...

Associated Press

Previous bidder tries again with new offshore wind proposal in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A partnership that proposed an offshore wind farm in New Jersey last year but was not selected by state utility regulators to move forward with it is trying again. Community Offshore Wind said Thursday it had submitted a bid a day earlier to build a wind farm off the state’s […]

29 minutes ago

FILE - Students and parents rally at the Ohio Statehouse in support of possible changes that would ...

Associated Press

The GOP platform calls for ‘universal school choice.’ What would that mean for students?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — National Republicans are poised to support “universal school choice” as part of the policy platform they adopt at next week’s convention in Milwaukee, a goal supporters see as the culmination of decades advocating for parents’ autonomy to pick their children’s schools. To opponents, it’s a thinly veiled blueprint for gutting public […]

30 minutes ago

World population is projected to grow from 8.2 billion to a peak of 10.3 billion in 2080s, UN says