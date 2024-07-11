Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Referendum set for South Dakota voters on controversial carbon dioxide pipeline law

Jul 11, 2024, 12:41 PM

A sign reading "Property rights matter, no CO2" stands by a highway near Strasburg, N.D., Thursday,...

A sign reading "Property rights matter, no CO2" stands by a highway near Strasburg, N.D., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. A statewide referendum is set for the Nov. 5, 2024, general election in South Dakota on a law with regulations for carbon dioxide pipelines, tabbed as a "landowner bill of rights," after a group petitioned to refer the law to voters. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jack Dura)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


After years spent trying to gain regulatory approval for a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline intended to snake through the Midwest, the effort could be complicated even further if South Dakota voters reject a law passed by the Legislature that pipeline opponents say is an attempt to squelch local control and speed approval of the pipeline.

State officials this week validated the referendum for the Nov. 5 general election, enabling voters to decide whether to reject a package of regulations approved by the Legislature earlier this year. Pipeline opponents argue the regulations would strip county officials of the ability to pass stringent rules that can all but ban such pipelines, while legislative leaders say they intended to add requirements to help landowners even as they limited the role of county governments.

The law takes away authority from local governments and consolidates it with the three-member state Public Utilities Commission, said Jim Eschenbaum, chairman of the South Dakota Property Rights and Local Control Alliance, formed by landowners and local officials to oppose the project.

“I honestly believe a majority of South Dakotans think this pipeline is foolishness. I’m one of them,” he said. “I think it’s just of bunch of hooey and a big taxpayer boondoggle.”

Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions has proposed the $5.5 billion, 2,500-mile (4023.4 kilometers) pipeline network that would carry planet-warming emissions from more than 50 ethanol plants in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota to be sent deep underground in North Dakota.

Summit has faced opposition and setbacks throughout the Midwest. But North Dakota regulators are reconsidering an earlier denial of a permit, and last month the Iowa Utilities Commission gave conditional approval to Summit. Last year, South Dakota regulators denied Summit’s application for a permit, but company officials have said they will file another application this summer.

The pipeline is seen as crucial for a potential future aviation fuel market for the Midwest-based ethanol industry, which buys roughly one-third of the nation’s corn crop. In opposing the pipeline, some landowners question the forced use of their property and raise the danger of ruptures that could release hazardous CO2 gas. They also are critical of lucrative federal tax credits for carbon capture projects.

House Majority Leader Will Mortenson said he believes the pipeline will ultimately be built whether the regulations are in place or not, so he helped introduce the new law because it adds new requirements, such as minimum depth requirements for the pipeline, liability on pipeline operators for damages and disclosures of pipelines’ plume models. The law also allows counties to impose a surcharge of $1 per linear foot on CO2 pipelines whose companies claim federal tax credits.

“If this gets shot down, that pipeline’s going to get built with no landowner protections and no plume study released and with(out) a whole bunch of the other benefits that we fought real hard to get included,” Mortenson said.

Mortenson, an attorney, said he sees the benefit for the ethanol industry, but also understands farmers’ and ranchers’ concerns and sees the need for the regulations in the law.

While supporters have called the law a “landowners bill of rights,” Republican state Rep. Karla Lems opposed the legislation, calling it “the pipeline bill of rights.” She said the law sets the stage for other companies like Summit and future solar and wind projects to roll through, unhindered by local concerns.

Lems’ family has land that was in the paths of Summit’s proposed pipeline and another pipeline project that was canceled last year.

Asked for comment, Summit spokeswoman Sabrina Ahmed Zenor called the law “pro farmer, pro ethanol and pro business. It protects landowners and provides property tax relief.”

___

Dura reported from Bismarck, North Dakota.

National News

A report released by The Heritage Foundation is photographed Thursday, July 11, 2024. The conservat...

Associated Press

The GOP group behind Project 2025 floats conspiracy theory that Biden will use ‘force’ to keep power

WASHINGTON (AP) — A conservative think tank that is planning for a complete overhaul of the federal government in the event of a Republican presidential win is suggesting that President Joe Biden might try to hold the White House “by force” if he loses the November election. The Heritage Foundation’s warning — which goes against […]

17 minutes ago

This image made from video provided by KPLC shows Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Gary “Stitch” Guillo...

Associated Press

Mother of the ‘miracle baby’ found crawling by a highway faces a murder charge in older son’s death

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Three days after a 4-year-old boy’s body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child’s 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children’s mother. Aaliyah Jack, 25 was arrested earlier this week in Mississippi […]

22 minutes ago

FILE - A container of Narcan, a brand name version of the opioid overdose-reversal drug naloxone, s...

Associated Press

Kentucky drug crackdown yields 200 arrests in Operation Summer Heat

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A sweeping investigation into suspected drug trafficking rings has produced more than 200 arrests and drug seizures valued at nearly $685,000, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. He also touted prevention and treatment programs fighting the deadly addiction epidemic. A Kentucky State Police investigation, launched three months ago, involved every state […]

30 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Trump...

Associated Press

Trump lawyers press judge to overturn hush money conviction after Supreme Court immunity ruling

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers are urging the judge in his New York hush money case to overturn his conviction and dismiss the case in the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity. The former president’s lawyers wrote in papers made public Thursday that prosecutors rushed to try Trump in […]

43 minutes ago

FILE - A Dollar General store is seen, Aug. 3, 2017, in Luther, Okla. Dollar General has agreed to ...

Associated Press

Dollar General agrees to pay $12 million fine to settle alleged workplace safety violations

NEW YORK (AP) — Dollar General has agreed to pay a $12 million fine and improve conditions at its thousands of retail stores nationwide to make them safer for workers, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. The discount retailer and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration reached the settlement to resolve alleged violations that […]

46 minutes ago

From left, Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, ...

Associated Press

Faced with threats from Russia and its Asian supporters, NATO and Indo-Pacific partners get closer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four Indo-Pacific countries attending the NATO summit issued a joint statement Thursday to “strongly condemn the illicit military cooperation” between Russia and North Korea, showing how the military alliance and its Pacific partners are forging closer ties to counter what they see as shared security threats. For the third year in a […]

50 minutes ago

Referendum set for South Dakota voters on controversial carbon dioxide pipeline law