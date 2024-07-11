Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Kentucky drug crackdown yields 200 arrests in Operation Summer Heat

Jul 11, 2024, 3:17 PM

FILE - A container of Narcan, a brand name version of the opioid overdose-reversal drug naloxone, s...

FILE - A container of Narcan, a brand name version of the opioid overdose-reversal drug naloxone, sits on a table following a demonstration at the Health and Human Services Humphrey Building, Sept. 8, 2023, in Washington. On Thursday, July 11, 2024, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a sweeping investigation into suspected drug trafficking rings has produced more than 200 arrests and drug seizures valued at nearly $685,000. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A sweeping investigation into suspected drug trafficking rings has produced more than 200 arrests and drug seizures valued at nearly $685,000, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. He also touted prevention and treatment programs fighting the deadly addiction epidemic.

A Kentucky State Police investigation, launched three months ago, involved every state police post across the Bluegrass State. The crackdown, dubbed Operation Summer Heat, is ongoing and will result in additional arrests, said State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr.

“Kentuckians in those targeted areas can sleep a little better tonight knowing that these drug dealers have been removed from their communities and will now face prosecution,” Burnett said.

Beshear also announced advances in providing comprehensive treatment for people battling addiction. Four additional Kentucky counties — Breathitt, Jessamine, Lee and Nelson — have been certified as Recovery Ready Communities for the help they provide people overcoming addiction, he said.

Kentucky has made progress with its multi-pronged approach to addiction, the Democratic governor said, pointing to declines in statewide drug overdose deaths the past two years. The state is at the national forefront in the per-capita number of residential drug and alcohol treatment beds, he said.

“Despite this, we know that our work is not yet done,” Beshear said Thursday. “We are still losing far too many people, each one a child of God missed by their families and their communities.”

On the enforcement side, the statewide drug operation has netted 206 arrests on a combined 490 charges, with trafficking in a controlled substance accounting for a majority, Burnett said.

Drug seizures totaled 554 grams of fentanyl, 219 grams of cocaine, 4,862 grams of methamphetamine, 41 grams of heroin, 2,931 fentanyl pills, 50 hydrocodone pills, 64 oxycodone pills and 90 hallucinogens, the commissioner said. The street value of the illicit drugs seized is about $684,953. Authorities also recovered $37,159 in cash, $10,000 in stolen tools and one stolen vehicle during the operation, he said.

“There are now fewer individuals out there that pose a threat to our people,” Beshear said at a news conference. “This was no easy feat — one that put law enforcement face-to-face with danger.”

The operation took out of circulation both lethal narcotics and the money that helps fuel drug trafficking operations, the state police commissioner added.

A total of 1,984 Kentuckians died last year from a drug overdose, down 9.8% from the prior year, according to the 2023 Kentucky Drug Overdose Fatality Report. Fentanyl — a powerful synthetic opioid — was the biggest culprit, accounting for 79% of overdose deaths in 2023, the report said.

Kentucky’s Republican-dominated Legislature escalated the fight against fentanyl this year by passing a sweeping measure that’s meant to combat crime. A key section created harsher penalties when the distribution of fentanyl results in fatal overdoses.

At the federal level, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has steered huge sums of federal funding to his home state of Kentucky over the years to combat its addiction woes.

Beshear on Thursday stressed the importance of treatment, calling it an example of “living our faith and values” by offering second chances for people fighting to overcome addiction. So far, 14 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have gained Recovery Ready certification. The designation recognizes a commitment to providing access to addiction treatment and recovery support and removing barriers to the workforce.

Kentucky can’t “incarcerate our way out of this problem,” said Scott Lockard, public health director for the Kentucky River District Health Department.

“This emptiness left by drugs, we need to fill it with something else,” he said.

National News

President Joe Biden's news conference is projected onto a screen inside the media center on the fin...

Associated Press

Key takeaways from Biden’s news conference: Insistence on staying in the race and flubbed names

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden faced a test Thursday that he had avoided so far this year — a solo news conference with questions from the White House press corps. The news conference was meant to reassure a disheartened group of Democratic lawmakers, allies and persuadable voters in this year’s election that Biden still has […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man plotted electrical substation attack to advance white supremacist views, prosecutors say

WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey man who authorities say was on his way to Ukraine to join a volunteer fighting unit has been arrested in an alleged plot to attack a U.S. electrical substation to advance his white supremacist views, the Justice Department said Thursday. Andrew Takhistov, 18, was arrested Wednesday at the Newark […]

40 minutes ago

FILE - Arizona abortion-rights supporters deliver over 800,000 petition signatures to the capitol t...

Associated Press

Arizona abortion initiative backers sue to remove ‘unborn human being’ from voter pamphlet language

PHOENIX (AP) — Backers of a November abortion rights ballot initiative have sued a GOP-led legislative committee that seeks to include proposed language for the voter pamphlet referring to a fetus as an “unborn human being.” Arizona for Abortion Access filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court on Wednesday, asking that a judge refuse […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Mississippi state Sens. Rod Hickman, D-Macon, left, Michael McLendon, R-Hernando, second fro...

Associated Press

Mississippi election officials argue against quick work on drawing new majority-Black districts

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Redrawing some Mississippi legislative districts in time for this November’s election is impossible because of tight deadlines to prepare ballots, state officials say in new court papers. Attorneys for the all-Republican state Board of Election Commissioners filed arguments Wednesday in response to a July 2 ruling by three federal judges who […]

2 hours ago

Photo: President Joe Biden similes as he meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Oval...

Associated Press

Biden says there’s ‘no indication’ he’s slowing down in high-stakes news conference

President Biden is holding a news conference, the key event in a monumental week for his campaign as he fends off calls for him to step aside.

2 hours ago

FILE - The Beastie Boys, from left, Adam Yauch, Mike Diamond, and Adam Horovitz arrive at an interv...

Associated Press

The Beastie Boys sue Chili’s parent company over alleged misuse of ‘Sabotage’ song in ad

NEW YORK (AP) — The Beastie Boys are suing the parent company of Chili’s in a case that accuses the chain restaurant of running an advertisement that used the hip-hop trio’s smash hit “Sabotage” without permission. The rap group, in a federal case filed Wednesday in New York, alleged Brinker International created a Chili’s ad […]

3 hours ago

Kentucky drug crackdown yields 200 arrests in Operation Summer Heat