Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

The Beastie Boys sue Chili’s parent company over alleged misuse of ‘Sabotage’ song in ad

Jul 11, 2024, 3:48 PM

FILE - The Beastie Boys, from left, Adam Yauch, Mike Diamond, and Adam Horovitz arrive at an interv...

FILE - The Beastie Boys, from left, Adam Yauch, Mike Diamond, and Adam Horovitz arrive at an interview panel during the SXSW Music Festival and Conference in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, March 15, 2006. The Beastie Boys are suing the parent company of Chili's in a case that accuses the chain restaurant of running an advertisement that used the hip-hop trio's smash hit “Sabotage” without permission. (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jack Plunkett, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The Beastie Boys are suing the parent company of Chili’s in a case that accuses the chain restaurant of running an advertisement that used the hip-hop trio’s smash hit “Sabotage” without permission.

The rap group, in a federal case filed Wednesday in New York, alleged Brinker International created a Chili’s ad that used significant portions of “Sabotage” and ripped off the song’s music video.

Brinker International did not immediately return an email seeking comment. The court filings did not list an attorney for Brinker.

Debuting in 1994, “Sabotage” became a huge hit for The Beastie Boys, and its accompanying music video, where the group’s three members donned wigs, fake mustaches and sunglasses in a parody of 1970s crime television shows, is one of the most recognizable in the genre.

The lawsuit accused Brinker of creating a Chili’s social media ad in 2022 that used parts of the song alongside a video of three people wearing 1970’s-style disguises stealing ingredients from a Chili’s restaurant.

The case was filed by surviving Beastie Boys members Adam Horovitz and Michael Diamond, along with the executor of the estate of Adam Yauch, a band member who died of cancer in 2012. Yauch, in his will, specifically barred the use of his music in advertisements.

The Beastie Boys in 2014 won $1.7 million in a copyright violation case against the maker of Monster Energy drink for the company’s unauthorized use of one of the group’s songs.

National News

President Joe Biden's news conference is projected onto a screen inside the media center on the fin...

Associated Press

Key takeaways from Biden’s news conference: Insistence on staying in the race and flubbed names

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden faced a test Thursday that he had avoided so far this year — a solo news conference with questions from the White House press corps. The news conference was meant to reassure a disheartened group of Democratic lawmakers, allies and persuadable voters in this year’s election that Biden still has […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man plotted electrical substation attack to advance white supremacist views, prosecutors say

WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey man who authorities say was on his way to Ukraine to join a volunteer fighting unit has been arrested in an alleged plot to attack a U.S. electrical substation to advance his white supremacist views, the Justice Department said Thursday. Andrew Takhistov, 18, was arrested Wednesday at the Newark […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Arizona abortion-rights supporters deliver over 800,000 petition signatures to the capitol t...

Associated Press

Arizona abortion initiative backers sue to remove ‘unborn human being’ from voter pamphlet language

PHOENIX (AP) — Backers of a November abortion rights ballot initiative have sued a GOP-led legislative committee that seeks to include proposed language for the voter pamphlet referring to a fetus as an “unborn human being.” Arizona for Abortion Access filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court on Wednesday, asking that a judge refuse […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Mississippi state Sens. Rod Hickman, D-Macon, left, Michael McLendon, R-Hernando, second fro...

Associated Press

Mississippi election officials argue against quick work on drawing new majority-Black districts

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Redrawing some Mississippi legislative districts in time for this November’s election is impossible because of tight deadlines to prepare ballots, state officials say in new court papers. Attorneys for the all-Republican state Board of Election Commissioners filed arguments Wednesday in response to a July 2 ruling by three federal judges who […]

3 hours ago

Photo: President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference following the NATO Summit in Washington, Thu...

Zeke Miller, Seung Min Kim, Lisa Mascaro and Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Biden says during news conference he’s going to ‘complete the job’ despite calls to bow out

Biden used his highly anticipated news conference to deliver a defense of his policies and batted away questions about his ability to serve.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

US signs agreement with 3 social media giants aimed at preventing distribution of synthetic drugs

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States signed a memorandum with several of the world’s biggest social media companies on Thursday aimed at preventing the use of their platforms for the distribution of synthetic drugs. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a signing ceremony that “t synthetic drugs, and just as importantly, educating the public.” The […]

3 hours ago

The Beastie Boys sue Chili’s parent company over alleged misuse of ‘Sabotage’ song in ad