Annual Boeing Classic 2024

Boeing, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (VMFH) and the Seattle Seahawks will hold the 19th annual Boeing Classic professional golf tournament at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge on Friday, Aug. 9 through Sunday, Aug. 11.

The event will provide an opportunity to experience professional golf and other exciting events such as Kids clinic, Boeing Jet flyovers and a new Seahawks Village. Spectators can enjoy the new interactive zone where former Seahawks players will sign autographs. Other activities include a DJ booth, silent disco, family crafts, and a Seahawks putting green and a lounge area overlooking the 18th hole!

Tickets start at $20 and you can find them here.

Event dates and times:

Wednesday, August 7: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

Thursday, August 8: 7:00 am – 12:20 pm

Friday, August 9: 9:00 am – 6:30 pm

Saturday, August 10: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

8:00 am – 5:00 pm Sunday, August 11: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm