Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CONTESTS AND EVENTS

Annual Boeing Classic 2024

Jul 11, 2024, 5:14 PM

...

Boeing, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (VMFH) and the Seattle Seahawks will hold the 19th annual Boeing Classic professional golf tournament at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge on Friday, Aug. 9 through Sunday, Aug. 11.

The event will provide an opportunity to experience professional golf and other exciting events such as Kids clinic, Boeing Jet flyovers and a new Seahawks Village. Spectators can enjoy the new interactive zone where former Seahawks players will sign autographs. Other activities include a DJ booth, silent disco, family crafts, and a Seahawks putting green and a lounge area overlooking the 18th hole!

Tickets start at $20 and you can find them here.

Event dates and times:

  • Wednesday, August 7: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
  • Thursday, August 8: 7:00 am – 12:20 pm
  • Friday, August 9: 9:00 am – 6:30 pm
  • Saturday, August 10: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
  • Sunday, August 11: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Contests and Events

...

No Author

Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field!

Kickoff your weekend on Saturday, August 3 with this exclusive practice and a day full of FOOTBALL. FAMILY. AND FUN!

6 hours ago

...

No Author

Bob Rivers Show Hall of Fame Party – Featuring Spike and the Impalers!

Join us in celebrating the Bob Rivers Show and their induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort Galaxy Room, Thursday July 18th!

3 days ago

...

No Author

Win 4 Tickets to Sugar Ray, Tonic and Better Than Ezra

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win four tickets to see The Supergroup Ezra Ray Hart that features Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra, and Emerson Hart of Tonic.  

3 days ago

...

No Author

Win Tickets to the 36th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals!

KIRO Newsradio and Seattle Sports are giving you a chance to win four tickets to attend the Goodguys 36th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals July 26th to 28th, at the Washington State Fair Events Center!

8 days ago

...

No Author

Win a $500 gift card to Alpine Specialty Services!

KTTH Radio is giving you the chance to win a $500 gift card to Alpine Specialty Services.

13 days ago

...

No Author

Invest in our Veterans

KIRO Newsradio has teamed up with Global Credit Union to support our veterans with the Invest in Our Veterans program!

2 months ago

Annual Boeing Classic 2024