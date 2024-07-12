Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A fourth person dies after truck plowed into a July Fourth party in NYC

Jul 12, 2024, 5:59 AM

New York City authorities work a crime scene of a deadly crash Friday, July 5, 2024, in the Lower E...

New York City authorities work a crime scene of a deadly crash Friday, July 5, 2024, in the Lower East Side neighborhood in New York. Authorities say a pickup truck drove into a group celebrating the Fourth of July on Thursday night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A fourth person has died after a driver crashed his pickup truck into a Fourth of July gathering in New York City, police said.

Emily Ruiz, 30, died Tuesday of injuries she sustained when a truck plowed into a group celebrating the holiday in a park on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, police announced Thursday.

Three victims were initially pronounced dead after the crash, and several others were injured.

Daniel Hyden, 44, of Monmouth, New Jersey, has been charged with crimes including aggravated vehicular homicide, assault, manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Tim Pruitt, a lawyer with the Legal Aid Society, which is representing Hyden, said Hyden “is entitled to the presumption of innocence and a zealous defense.”

National News

FILE - U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks before President Joe Biden at the Earth Rider Brewe...

Associated Press

Sen. Klobuchar says she’s cancer-free but will get radiation as precaution after a spot removal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Friday that she remains cancer-free following her bout with breast cancer in 2021, but doctors recently removed a small calcification and that she’ll get radiation treatment as a precaution. The Minnesota Democrat, who chairs the powerful Rules Committee, was successfully treated for early-stage breast cancer three years […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

An Ohio mom was killed while trying to stop the theft of a car that had her 6-year-old son inside

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio mother who tried to stop two men from stealing her car with her 6-year-old son inside was killed when the vehicle struck her. The boy was unharmed, police said, and no other injuries were reported. Alexa Stakely, 29, of Pickerington, was at an apartment complex in Columbus to pick […]

2 hours ago

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., enters federal court in New York, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamel...

Associated Press

New York jury ready to start negotiations at Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York jury was expected to begin deliberations around midday Friday in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez in New York City after a judge finishes reading them instructions on the law. The trial has played out for the past two months in Manhattan federal court, where prosecutors say […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Fast-moving fire destroys Philadelphia apartment building, displacing dozens of residents

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fast-moving fire roared through a Philadelphia apartment building, destroying the structure and displacing dozens of residents. Three people suffered minor injuries in the fire at the 7400 Roosevelt Apartments complex, which broke out shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, city Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson said. About 140 firefighters battled the blaze for […]

3 hours ago

President Joe Biden talks about children dying from gun violence as he speaks at a news conference ...

Associated Press

The Latest: Biden returns to the campaign trial following high-stakes news conference

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yesterday, President Joe Biden opened his highly anticipated news conference with a forceful defense of his foreign and domestic policies and batted away questions about his ability to serve another four years, even as he flubbed a reference to former President Donald Trump in one of his first answers. Now Biden and […]

3 hours ago

FILE - In this image taken from New York State Police body camera video that was obtained by WMTW-T...

Associated Press

New York law couldn’t be used to disarm reservist before Maine shooting, Army official says

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Army couldn’t use New York’s red flag law to disarm a reservist experiencing a mental health crisis before a mass shooting in Maine because he was not a New York resident, a nurse practitioner told an independent commission. Maj. Matthew Dickison testified that Robert Card was displaying psychosis and paranoia […]

4 hours ago

A fourth person dies after truck plowed into a July Fourth party in NYC