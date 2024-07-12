Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

An Ohio mom was killed while trying to stop the theft of a car that had her 6-year-old son inside

Jul 12, 2024, 8:16 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio mother who tried to stop two men from stealing her car with her 6-year-old son inside was killed when the vehicle struck her.

The boy was unharmed, police said, and no other injuries were reported.

Alexa Stakely, 29, of Pickerington, was at an apartment complex in Columbus to pick up her son from a babysitter around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. A single mother who was a speech-language pathologist for the Canal Winchester Local Schools district, Stakely also worked as a waitress and had just finished a shift for that job, Columbus police said.

Stakely initially brought the sleeping boy to her car, which she had left running, then returned to the babysitter’s unit to get the child’s belongings, police said. As she returned to her vehicle, Stakely saw someone starting to back it out onto the roadway and she ran toward the car, screaming for her son and telling the driver to stop.

Stakely was struck by the car and knocked to the pavement, suffering a head injury. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The two men abandoned the car a short distance away from where Stakely was struck, then ran past her as they fled by jumping a fence and heading into a neighboring apartment complex, police said. They remained at large Friday.

Surveillance video had recorded a group of men looking into apartments in another nearby complex earlier that morning, according to police, who said they matched the description of the men later seen running past Stakely.

National News

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, right, greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, at the 2024 sum...

Associated Press

After embrace at NATO summit, Zelenskyy takes his case for U.S. military aid to governors

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Away from Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought to broaden support for U.S. military aid by telling state governors Friday the world’s leaders should see for themselves the carnage wrought since Russia invaded his country more than two years ago. Zelenskyy’s plea at the National Governors Association summer meeting in […]

7 minutes ago

This image made from video provided by KPLC shows a truck passing along the highway where a 1-year-...

Associated Press

Trucker describes finding ‘miracle baby’ by the side of a highway in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Reginald Walton had just rolled his 18-wheeler into Louisiana, eastbound on Interstate 10 after making a Texas delivery, when he spotted what looked like a discarded baby doll sitting on the embankment. Then he saw movement. “I noticed that it moved and I called 911 and told them I thought I […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

Arizona wildfire sparks evacuations on reservation as officials warn of rising fire risk in the West

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wildfire that authorities say was fueled by strong winds has led to the evacuation of residents on the San Carlos Apache Reservation in Arizona, as authorities in Western states warned of the rising risk of wildfires amid a protracted heat wave this week that dried out the landscape, set temperature […]

31 minutes ago

FILE - The Fulton County Jail is seen, April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. The Fulton County Sheriff said F...

Associated Press

Georgia sheriff laments scrapped jail plans in county under federal civil rights investigation

ATLANTA (AP) — The sheriff in a Georgia county where prison conditions have led to a federal civil rights investigation criticized a decision not to move forward with plans for a new jail, calling the vote “shortsighted” on Friday. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday voted 4-3 to approve a request for proposals […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Gang used drugs, violence to commit robberies that led to four deaths, prosecutors say

A group of gang members who trafficked drugs and guns and used dating websites to connect with people interested in hiring prostitutes were responsible for a series of robberies that led to four deaths, federal prosecutors said Friday. Dubbed the “fentanyl robbery gang,” the group worked from New Hampshire to Virginia, according to Gerard Karam, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Ex-NYPD officer is convicted of assault for punching a man 6 times

A former New York City police officer has been convicted of assault for punching a man in the face several times and breaking his nose while on patrol in 2021. Former officer Juan Perez was found guilty Thursday following a two-day bench trial of assaulting Borim Husenaj in the Greenwich Village neighborhood on Nov. 10, […]

1 hour ago

An Ohio mom was killed while trying to stop the theft of a car that had her 6-year-old son inside