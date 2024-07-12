Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

North Carolina’s Medicaid expansion program has enrolled 500,000 people in just 7 months

Jul 12, 2024, 9:54 AM

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper touts Medicaid expansion reaching 500,000 enrollees during a news co...

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper touts Medicaid expansion reaching 500,000 enrollees during a news conference at the North Carolina Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C., on Friday, July 12, 2024. It took about seven months to reach 500,000 enrollees, which Cooper said exceeded his office's expectations. (AP Photo/Makiya Seminera)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Makiya Seminera)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More than 500,000 North Carolina residents have enrolled in the state’s Medicaid expansion program since it went live about seven months ago, officials announced Friday.

Gov. Roy Cooper, joined by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley and two health care professionals held a news conference to tout the enrollment number as a significant milestone for the program. The original goal was to enroll 600,000 people in the Medicaid expansion over two years, Cooper said.

The number of enrollees was 503,967 as of Friday morning, according to the governor’s office.

Expanding Medicaid had been a major goal of Cooper’s since the Democrat took office in 2017. The plan to broaden the pool of eligible adults received bipartisan support from state legislators last year and started Dec. 1. Within the first few weeks, almost 300,000 people had signed up under the expansion. Under the 2010 Affordable Care Act, the federal government pays 90% of the cost.

“We never, ever, ever gave up. And that’s why we’re standing here today,” Cooper said.

Almost 2 million prescriptions have been filled for new Medicaid enrollees, many of which treat chronic conditions such as seizures or heart diseases, Kinsley said at the news conference. Dental services have also seen increased claims under Medicaid due to the expansion, he said.

“We’re not just getting people covered. We are getting people care,” Kinsley said.

He also called for increasing provider rates in the Medicaid program, which was included in Cooper’s budget proposal this year.

National News

Associated Press

Appeals court makes it harder to disqualify absentee ballots in battleground Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Absentee ballots still count in Wisconsin even if voters’ witnesses fail to give election clerks their full address, a state appeals court has ruled. The decision Thursday by the 4th District Court of Appeals is expected to expand the number of absentee ballots that will be counted in the battleground state […]

2 minutes ago

Pre-Columbian artifacts from Mexico are displayed as part of the 'Repatriation and Its Impact' exhi...

Associated Press

Small Nashville museum wants you to know why it is returning artifacts to Mexico

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When Bonnie Seymour took a job as assistant curator of Nashville’s Parthenon museum, one of the first things she did was to look through the collections. Among paintings by American artists and memorabilia from Tennessee’s 1897 Centennial Exposition — the event for which the Parthenon was built — she found a […]

6 minutes ago

FILE - U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks before President Joe Biden at the Earth Rider Brewe...

Associated Press

Sen. Klobuchar says she’s cancer-free but will get radiation as precaution after a spot removal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Friday that she remains cancer-free following her bout with breast cancer in 2021, but doctors recently removed a small calcification and that she’ll get radiation treatment as a precaution. The Minnesota Democrat, who chairs the powerful Rules Committee, was successfully treated for early-stage breast cancer three years […]

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

An Ohio mom was killed while trying to stop the theft of a car that had her 6-year-old son inside

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio mother who tried to stop two men from stealing her car with her 6-year-old son inside was killed when the vehicle struck her. The boy was unharmed, police said, and no other injuries were reported. Alexa Stakely, 29, of Pickerington, was at an apartment complex in Columbus to pick […]

2 hours ago

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., enters federal court in New York, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamel...

Associated Press

New York jury ready to start negotiations at Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York jury was expected to begin deliberations around midday Friday in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez in New York City after a judge finishes reading them instructions on the law. The trial has played out for the past two months in Manhattan federal court, where prosecutors say […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Fast-moving fire destroys Philadelphia apartment building, displacing dozens of residents

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fast-moving fire roared through a Philadelphia apartment building, destroying the structure and displacing dozens of residents. Three people suffered minor injuries in the fire at the 7400 Roosevelt Apartments complex, which broke out shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, city Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson said. About 140 firefighters battled the blaze for […]

3 hours ago

North Carolina’s Medicaid expansion program has enrolled 500,000 people in just 7 months