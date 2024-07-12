Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Prosecutors in Karen Read case argue against dismissing any charges

Jul 12, 2024, 10:47 AM

FILE - Karen Read smiles during a news conference in front of Norfolk Superior Court, Monday, July ...

FILE - Karen Read smiles during a news conference in front of Norfolk Superior Court, Monday, July 1, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Prosecutors in the Read murder case filed a motion Friday, July 12, arguing against dropping any charges in the case. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors in the Karen Read murder case filed a motion Friday, arguing against dropping any charges after her mistrial.

Read was accused of ramming into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowstorm in January 2022. Her two-month trial ended when jurors declared they were hopelessly deadlocked and a judge declared a mistrial on the fifth day of deliberations.

The defense said she abruptly announced the mistrial without questioning the jurors about where they stood on each of the three charges Read faced, and without giving lawyers for either side a chance to comment.

Prosecutors described the defense request to drop charges of second degree murder and leaving the scene of a deadly accident an “unsubstantiated but sensational post-trial claim,” based on “hearsay, conjecture and legally inappropriate reliance as to the substance of jury deliberations.”

“Contrary to the defendant’s claims, throughout the jury deliberations the defendant was given a full opportunity to be heard, the jury’s communications to the court explicitly indicated an impasse on all charges, and the court carefully considered alternatives before declaring a mistrial,” prosecutors wrote.

The jury “did not reach any verdicts partial or otherwise,” prosecutors wrote.

Read’s defense filed motions asking for the murder and leaving-the-scene charges to be dismissed. They contend that four jurors have said the jury had unanimously reached a not-guilty verdict on those two charges. They said the jurors reported being deadlocked only on the charge of manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Trying her again for murder would be unconstitutional double jeopardy, they said.

As they push against a retrial, the defense wants the judge to hold a “post-verdict inquiry” and question all 12 if necessary to establish the record they say should have been created before the mistrial was declared, showing they “unanimously acquitted the defendant of two of the three charges against her.”

But prosecutors argued the defense was given a chance to respond and, after one note from the jury indicating it was deadlocked, told the court that there had been sufficient time and advocated for the jury to be declared deadlocked. Prosecutors wanted deliberations to continue, which they did before a mistrial was declared the following day.

“Contrary to the representation made in the defendant’s motion and supporting affidavits, the defendant advocated for and consented to a mistrial, as she had adequate opportunities to object and instead remained silent which removes any double jeopardy bar to retrial,” prosecutors wrote in their motion.

Read, a former adjunct professor at Bentley College, had been out drinking with her boyfriend John O’Keefe, a 16-year member of the Boston police who was found outside a Canton home of another Boston police officer. An autopsy found O’Keefe died of hypothermia and blunt force trauma.

The defense contended O’Keefe was killed inside the home after Read dropped him off and that those involved chose to frame her because she was a “convenient outsider.”

National News

Associated Press

First victim of 1921 Tulsa massacre of Black community is identified since graves found, mayor says

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A World War I veteran is the first person identified from graves filled with victims of the 1921 Tulsa massacre targeting the city’s Black community, the mayor said Friday. The remains of C.L. Daniel from Georgia were identified by Intermountain Forensics through and DNA from descendants of Daniel’s brothers, said Mayor […]

4 minutes ago

An upended tree lays on the rooftop of the Bethel Church in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, in Va...

Associated Press

Just a Category 1 hurricane? Don’t be fooled by a number — It could be more devastating than a Cat 5

Here’s a troubling phrase hurricane forecasters hate but often hear: “It’s just a Category 1. Nothing to worry about.” Or even worse: “Tropical storm? Just some wind and rain.” But look at Hurricane Beryl, which hit Texas this week as a “mere” Category 1 storm — far weaker in wind strength than when it swept […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Chicago removing homeless encampment ahead of Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (AP) — Homeless people who have been living in one of Chicago’s largest and most visible encampments will be relocated to a shelter by next week so the area will be emptied before the Democratic National Convention in August, a city official said Friday. The encampment is along Interstate 90 just southwest of the […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former Georgia insurance commissioner sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to health care fraud

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Friday sentenced former Georgia Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine to serve three and a half years in prison after Oxendine pleaded guilty to health care fraud. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, at a hearing in Atlanta, also ordered Oxendine to pay a $25,000 fine and to share in $760,000 […]

25 minutes ago

Actor Matthew McConaughey speaks at the 2024 summer meeting of the National Governors Association, ...

Associated Press

Actor Matthew McConaughey tells governors he is still mulling future run for political office

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Actor Matthew McConaughey continued to tease he might run for political office to a room full of governors Friday, joshing about drinking his brand of tequila with at least one of them the night before and taking advice from another to be himself if he ever does run. Whether the […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Appeals court makes it harder to disqualify absentee ballots in battleground Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Absentee ballots still count in Wisconsin even if voters’ witnesses fail to give election clerks their full address, a state appeals court has ruled. The decision Thursday by the 4th District Court of Appeals is expected to expand the number of absentee ballots that will be counted in the battleground state […]

53 minutes ago

Prosecutors in Karen Read case argue against dismissing any charges