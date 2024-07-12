Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-NYPD officer is convicted of assault for punching a man 6 times

Jul 12, 2024, 10:57 AM | Updated: 11:26 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A former New York City police officer has been convicted of assault for punching a man in the face several times and breaking his nose while on patrol in 2021.

Former officer Juan Perez was found guilty Thursday following a two-day bench trial of assaulting Borim Husenaj in the Greenwich Village neighborhood on Nov. 10, 2021.

“Today a judge found former NYPD Officer Perez guilty of assault for punching an individual in the face six times,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “Members of law enforcement have important positions of trust in our city, and holding accountable those who violate that trust is essential for lasting public safety.”

According to an indictment filed last year, Perez and his partner were responding to a radio call when they spotted Husenaj acting erratically and holding a liquor bottle. After a verbal back-and-forth, Perez pushed Husenaj against the wall and tried to handcuff him, prosecutors said.

Both Perez and Husenaj fell to the ground, and Perez “proceeded to rapidly punch the victim” while he was “lying on the ground defenseless,” prosecutors said.

Husenaj, who was then 26, was treated for a broken nose and suffered “emotional and psychological injuries, pain, suffering, mental anguish, economic and pecuniary damages,” according to a lawsuit against Perez and New York City filed by his estate last year.

Perez retired from the police department last year. His attorney, Stuart London, told The New York Times that the officer had “responded to that location to help an individual.”

“When this individual turned on him and attacked him, all he did was stop the threat,” London said.

Husenaj went to live with family members in Kosovo in January 2022. He died by suicide in March of that year.

In their lawsuit, his heirs said the “vicious assault and battery” exacerbated Husenaj’s fear and paranoia and was a “substantial factor” in his suicide.

Husenaj’s family thanked the district attorney’s office and Judge Maxwell Wiley in a statement after Perez’s conviction.

“Borim is no longer with us to see justice served today and his name vindicated,” the family said, adding, “This was a great day for our family and all New Yorkers.”

Chris Dunn, the legal director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, praised Bragg’s office for bringing the case. “When district attorneys prosecute cops, they send a clear message to officers they’re not above the law,” Dunn said. ” We need more of that police accountability.”

National News

FILE - The Fulton County Jail is seen, April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. The Fulton County Sheriff said F...

Associated Press

Georgia sheriff laments scrapped jail plans in county under federal civil rights investigation

ATLANTA (AP) — The sheriff in a Georgia county where prison conditions have led to a federal civil rights investigation criticized a decision not to move forward with plans for a new jail, calling the vote “shortsighted” on Friday. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday voted 4-3 to approve a request for proposals […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Gang used drugs, violence to commit robberies that led to four deaths, prosecutors say

A group of gang members who trafficked drugs and guns and used dating websites to connect with people interested in hiring prostitutes were responsible for a series of robberies that led to four deaths, federal prosecutors said Friday. Dubbed the “fentanyl robbery gang,” the group worked from New Hampshire to Virginia, according to Gerard Karam, […]

26 minutes ago

FILE - Karen Read smiles during a news conference in front of Norfolk Superior Court, Monday, July ...

Associated Press

Prosecutors in Karen Read case argue against dismissing any charges

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors in the Karen Read murder case filed a motion Friday, arguing against dropping any charges after her mistrial. Read was accused of ramming into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowstorm in January 2022. Her two-month trial ended when jurors declared they […]

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

First victim of 1921 Tulsa massacre of Black community is identified since graves found, mayor says

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A World War I veteran is the first person identified from graves filled with victims of the 1921 Tulsa massacre targeting the city’s Black community, the mayor said Friday. The remains of C.L. Daniel from Georgia were identified by Intermountain Forensics through and DNA from descendants of Daniel’s brothers, said Mayor […]

44 minutes ago

An upended tree lays on the rooftop of the Bethel Church in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, in Va...

Associated Press

Just a Category 1 hurricane? Don’t be fooled by a number — It could be more devastating than a Cat 5

Here’s a troubling phrase hurricane forecasters hate but often hear: “It’s just a Category 1. Nothing to worry about.” Or even worse: “Tropical storm? Just some wind and rain.” But look at Hurricane Beryl, which hit Texas this week as a “mere” Category 1 storm — far weaker in wind strength than when it swept […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

Chicago removing homeless encampment ahead of Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (AP) — Homeless people who have been living in one of Chicago’s largest and most visible encampments will be relocated to a shelter by next week so the area will be emptied before the Democratic National Convention in August, a city official said Friday. The encampment is along Interstate 90 just southwest of the […]

57 minutes ago

Ex-NYPD officer is convicted of assault for punching a man 6 times