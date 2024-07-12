Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Small wildfire leads to precautionary evacuation of climate change research facility in Colorado

Jul 12, 2024, 1:33 PM | Updated: 2:48 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A small wildfire started Friday on a trail near a Colorado facility where scientists research climate change, including worsening wildfires, leading officials to evacuate the building.

The fire started late Friday morning in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains near Boulder and had burned just a few acres by early afternoon, Boulder police said. The National Center for Atmospheric Research office was closed as a precaution.

The Boulder Office of Disaster Management said that while no evacuation orders were in place, people who might need help evacuating or would have to transport medical equipment should start preparing in case they are asked to leave.

Several hiking trails in the area were also closed.

Fire crews with aerial support were battling the blaze.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Boulder area, forecasting temperatures to rise above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) on Friday and through the weekend.

The Boulder area is facing severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

National News

Associated Press

375-pound loggerhead sea turtle returns to Atlantic Ocean after 3 months of rehab in Florida

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 375-pound (170-kilogram) sea turtle has been released back into the Atlantic Ocean after three months of rehabilitation in Florida. Officials with the Brevard Zoo released a male loggerhead named Bubba Wednesday afternoon in Cocoa Beach. Biologists with Inwater Research found Bubba in St. Lucie County on April 10, officials […]

13 minutes ago

FILE - Brian Steven Smith watches proceedings during the opening day of his double murder trial, Tu...

Associated Press

Man gets 226-year prison sentences for killing 2 Alaska Native women. He filmed the torture of one

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man who killed two Alaska Native women and was heard while videotaping the torture death of one say that in his movies “everybody always dies” was sentenced Friday to 226 years in prison. Brian Steven Smith received 99-year sentences each for the deaths of Kathleen Henry, 30, and Veronica Abouchuk, […]

26 minutes ago

This combination of photos shows talk show hosts, from left, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Me...

Associated Press

Late-night comics have long been relentless in skewering Donald Trump. Now it’s Joe Biden’s turn

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Colbert took a slug from his drink glass before his first monologue after President Joe Biden’s disastrous performance during his debate with Donald Trump. This was going to be hard. But then the CBS “Late Show” host dove right into jokes that were impossible for any political satirist to resist. […]

56 minutes ago

Associated Press

US Sen. Susan Collins says she will once again not vote for Donald Trump in 2024

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Sen. Susan Collins didn’t vote for Donald Trump for president in 2016 or 2020, and the third time will not be the charm. Collins, a longtime moderate Republican senator from Maine, told reporters on Friday that she intended to write in former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s name on the ballot […]

2 hours ago

Lindsay Nelson kisses her husband, Robert "Fat Goose" Nelson, after he returned to NAS Oceana in Vi...

Associated Press

US Navy pilots come home after months of shooting down Houthi missiles and drones

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — U.S. Navy fighter pilots came home to Virginia feeling relieved Friday after months of shooting down Houthi-launched missiles and drones off Yemen’s coast in the most intense running sea battle the Navy has faced since World War II. F/A-18 Super Hornets swooped over waiting families in a low formation before […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Retired Massachusetts pediatrician pleads not guilty to abusing young patients

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A retired pediatrician in Massachusetts pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he sexually abused at least 15 children who were his patients. Dr. Richard Kauff, who appeared in Plymouth Superior Court, is charged with 11 counts of rape of a child with force, and nine counts of indecent assault and […]

2 hours ago

Small wildfire leads to precautionary evacuation of climate change research facility in Colorado