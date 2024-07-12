Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

What to know about legal battles on details of abortion rights ballot measures across US

Jul 12, 2024, 1:34 PM

FILE - Arizona abortion-rights supporters gather for a news conference prior to delivering over 800...

FILE - Arizona abortion-rights supporters gather for a news conference prior to delivering over 800,000 petition signatures to the capitol to get abortion rights on the November general election ballot Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Phoenix. Abortion access ballot measures are the center of a new wave of legal and procedural questions across the U.S., including Arizona, where there's a dispute over language to describe a measure. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Abortion access ballot measures are the center of a new wave of legal and procedural questions across the U.S.

Opponents of abortion access have focused on the technicalities at a time when votes have been siding with abortion access advocates. That side has prevailed on all seven ballot questions in the last two years. Abortion-related measures are on November ballots in six states — and that number could grow.

There have been disputes about how official documents should describe the measures and the details of whether they qualify for the ballots at all.

Here’s what to know about the latest wave of legal questions.

How should Arizona’s measure be described?

In Arizona, election officials are still verifying whether there are enough valid signatures to add a measure protecting abortion rights to the ballot.

Even with that question lingering, there’s a dispute over how to describe the measure in a pamphlet to be provided to voters as a resource.

A Republican-led legislative committee wants it to describe a fetus as an “unborn human being.”

Arizona for Abortion Access this week filed a lawsuit trying to block the use of that phrase, arguing it’s politically charged and chosen to rally opposition to the measure.

Did Arkansas advocates file sufficient paperwork?

Arkansas election officials on Wednesday rejected petitions to put an abortion-rights measure to voters there, sparking a disagreement that hasn’t moved to the courts yet.

The secretary of state’s office said the petitions submitted earlier this month did not include the required statements regarding paid signature gatherers.

The group pushing for the ballot measure, Arkansas for Limited Government, said they did turn in what they were supposed to. But the state maintains its position, and it could be headed to court.

Who can sign Montana petitions?

The organizations behind two Montana ballot measures — including one to ensure abortion rights — this week sued the secretary of state’s office over changes it made to the rules about whose signatures may be accepted to support ballot measures.

Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen told counties last month that they must reject the signatures of voters who are inactive — those who fail to vote in a general election and who have not responded to efforts to confirm their mailing address.

The groups promoting the ballot measures say that position runs afoul of the state constitution, which calls for petitions to be signed by qualified electors — U.S. citizens over 18 who meet registration and residency requirements.

A hearing on the issue is scheduled for Tuesday.

Petitions for amendments to protect abortion rights and to eliminate partisan primary elections were submitted in June.

Are these fights common?

The developments this week are just the latest round of conflicts about abortion ballot questions.

In South Dakota, the Life Defense Fund last month sued to block an abortion rights measure that’s on the November ballot. That case is still pending in court.

Judges’ rulings have been crucial in getting amendments to guarantee abortion rights on the ballot in Florida and Nevada.

The top state court in New York on Thursday agreed with a lower court decision that put an amendment to bar discrimination over “gender identity” and “pregnancy outcomes” before voters. A judge in May took it off the ballot after finding a procedural error by lawmakers who had put it there.

Last year, Ohio voters rejected a requirement that constitutional amendments get 60% of the popular vote just months before approving an amendment to add abortion rights to the state constitution.

The ballot questions are part of a resetting of state abortion policies after a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that ended the nationwide right to abortion. Most Republican-controlled states have begun enforcing restrictions — including 14 that now have bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy, with limited exceptions.

National News

Associated Press

Small wildfire leads to precautionary evacuation of climate change research facility in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A small wildfire started Friday on a trail near a Colorado facility where scientists research climate change, including worsening wildfires, leading officials to evacuate the building. The fire started late Friday morning in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains near Boulder and had burned just a few acres by early afternoon, […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Mother and son charged in grandmother’s death at Virginia senior living facility

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — An Indiana woman held down her 81-year-old mother while her son used the strap of his bag to strangle his grandmother at a Virginia senior living facility, investigators allege in court documents. The documents state that Cleo Loizides was found unresponsive in her room at Commonwealth Senior Living at Leigh Hall […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Houston hospitals report spike in heat-related illness during widespread storm power outages

HOUSTON (AP) — Widespread power outages caused by Hurricane Beryl have sent a wave of patients to Houston-area hospitals for treatment of heat-related illnesses and carbon monoxide poisoning due to using home generators improperly, medical officials said Friday. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses have been without power since Beryl swept ashore Monday as […]

15 minutes ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a rally at Richard Montgomery High School, Aug. 25, 2022, ...

Associated Press

Federal judge refuses to block Biden administration rule on gun sales in Kansas, 19 other states

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge in Kansas has refused to block the nationwide enforcement of a Biden administration rule requiring firearms dealers to do background checks of buyers at gun shows, leaving Texas as the only state so far where a legal challenge has succeeded. U.S. District Judge Toby Crouse’s ruling this week […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

Chicago exhibition center modifying windows to prevent bird strikes after massive kill last year

CHICAGO (AP) — An exhibition center on Chicago’s lakefront has launched a $1.2 million effort to prevent bird strikes after hundreds of songbirds crashed into the building in one night last fall. The McCormick Place Lakeside Center began installing film etched with tiny dots on its windows in June, the Chicago Tribune reported. The dots […]

50 minutes ago

Associated Press

US Forest Service pilot hikes to safety after helicopter crash near central Idaho wildfire

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The pilot of a helicopter that was responding to a small wildfire in central Idaho before crashing in the Sawtooth National Forest survived and was able to hike to a waiting ambulance, officials said. “Our pilot was on board and survived, and an investigation is underway,” U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Angela […]

1 hour ago

What to know about legal battles on details of abortion rights ballot measures across US