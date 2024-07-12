Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Retired Massachusetts pediatrician pleads not guilty to abusing young patients

Jul 12, 2024, 2:05 PM | Updated: 2:40 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A retired pediatrician in Massachusetts pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he sexually abused at least 15 children who were his patients.

Dr. Richard Kauff, who appeared in Plymouth Superior Court, is charged with 11 counts of rape of a child with force, and nine counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Kauff, who worked since 1983 and was associated with the South Shore Medical Center until his retirement in 2022, is accused of abusing the patients over a 23-year period. The Boston Globe reported that number has grown to 18 accusers.

Prosecutors said the allegations were first raised in a local Facebook group in October 2023, in which an anonymous person said that they believed they were sexually assaulted during an annual checkup.

A day later, a second person went to the Norwell Police with similar allegations against Kauff. After Kauff was charged by Norwell police in Hingham District Court, three dozen individuals came forward to report similar allegations against Kauff.

“The allegations against Dr. Kauff are truly disturbing,” Erika O’Donnell, a partner with the law firm Shepard O’Donnell who is representing nine accusers, said in a statement.

“Not only did he victimize children, but he did so right in front of their parents — using his position as a trusted physician to deceive victims and their parents,” she continued. “At their most vulnerable, he broke their trust and his victims and their families are paying the price.”

Kauff’s lawyer, Kelli Porges, told The Boston Globe after the arraignment that her client was “100% innocent.” She declined to elaborate when reached by The Associated Press.

After the first allegations were made in October, Porges told the newspaper that plaintiffs’ lawyers took to social media in search of more accusers and enticed them with the potential of civil suits.

Kauff was released on $50,000 bail and will be back in court Sept. 17.

