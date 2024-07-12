Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US Sen. Susan Collins says she will once again not vote for Donald Trump in 2024

Jul 12, 2024, 2:15 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Sen. Susan Collins didn’t vote for Donald Trump for president in 2016 or 2020, and the third time will not be the charm.

Collins, a longtime moderate Republican senator from Maine, told reporters on Friday that she intended to write in former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s name on the ballot in November. The move recalls 2016, when Collins said she wrote in then-House Speaker Paul Ryan for president over Trump.

Collins is the only New England Republican in Congress and the only Republican holding statewide office in Maine, where Trump has twice won an electoral vote. She said Friday that she is sticking with her endorsement of Haley despite the fact Haley will not be on the ballot.

“I publicly endorsed Nikki Haley, and I wanted her to win. She’s still my favorite candidate, and I think she could do a great job. She’s my choice, and that’s how I’m going to express it,” Collins told WMTW-TV.

Collins made the remarks about the election at an event in Limerick, about 34 miles west of Portland, where she was speaking at a ribbon-cutting for a new fire and EMS station. After the event, Collins spokesperson Annie Clark said Collins “has said this before,” including during a June television appearance.

During that appearance, on Spectrum News, Collins said she “does not support the Democratic nominee either” and supports “some of President Trump’s policies.” However, she also said “a lot of it is President Trump’s style as well — I think it’s divisive at a time when our country is already so polarized.”

Collins was also one of seven Republicans who voted at an impeachment trial to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection after his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol.

Collins was elected to the Senate in 1996. She is the longest-serving Republican woman in the Senate and is often a key vote — and she is famous for not missing votes.

Collins is not on the ballot in 2024 and was most recently reelected in 2020, when she defeated Democratic challenger Sara Gideon by a wider margin than many prognosticators expected.

She represents a state where Trump has twice lost the statewide vote but picked up one electoral vote because Maine is one of two states to apportion electoral votes by district. Trump has many fans in rural Maine, which makes up most of the 2nd Congressional District.

National News

Lindsay Nelson kisses her husband, Robert "Fat Goose" Nelson, after he returned to NAS Oceana in Vi...

Associated Press

US Navy pilots come home after months of shooting down Houthi missiles and drones

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — U.S. Navy fighter pilots came home to Virginia feeling relieved Friday after months of shooting down Houthi-launched missiles and drones off Yemen’s coast in the most intense running sea battle the Navy has faced since World War II. F/A-18 Super Hornets swooped over waiting families in a low formation before […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

Retired Massachusetts pediatrician pleads not guilty to abusing young patients

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A retired pediatrician in Massachusetts pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he sexually abused at least 15 children who were his patients. Dr. Richard Kauff, who appeared in Plymouth Superior Court, is charged with 11 counts of rape of a child with force, and nine counts of indecent assault and […]

12 minutes ago

President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference Thursday July 11, 2024, on the final day of the NAT...

Associated Press

Biden says delegates can vote their conscience — and he’s right. But mass defections remain unlikely

Washington (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that his pledged delegates could vote their conscience — and he’s right, party rules say they can do just that. But historical precedent, as well as the delegate selection process, make it likely that the vast majority will stick with him anyway. Biden said during his NATO […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin Republicans to open new Hispanic outreach center

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans plan to open a new Hispanic outreach office in Milwaukee next month after GOP leaders let their lease on the old one expire. The state party said in a news release Friday that the new office will open Aug. 3. The release didn’t offer any details about the location […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

US Transportation Department to invest nearly $400 million for new Interstate 55 bridge in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Transportation is providing nearly $400 million to build a new Interstate 55 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas across the Mississippi River, replacing the existing 75-year-old span, officials said Friday. In separate news releases, Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Democratic U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis said […]

31 minutes ago

FILE - Arizona abortion-rights supporters gather for a news conference prior to delivering over 800...

Associated Press

What to know about legal battles on details of abortion rights ballot measures across US

Abortion access ballot measures are the center of a new wave of legal and procedural questions across the U.S. Opponents of abortion access have focused on the technicalities at a time when votes have been siding with abortion access advocates. That side has prevailed on all seven ballot questions in the last two years. Abortion-related […]

43 minutes ago

US Sen. Susan Collins says she will once again not vote for Donald Trump in 2024