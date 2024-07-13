Eight injured after bus crashes into Renton ravine

RENTON, Wash. — A bus driver suffered a medical emergency, crashing the bus into a ravine in Renton, injuring eight people on board, according to the Renton Police Department.

South Puget Drive is closed in both directions between Benson Road and Benson Drive.

The incident occurred when the bus veered over a jersey barrier and into a ditch after the driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency.

Eight passengers on board sustained minor injuries. Medics are currently treating the driver at the scene.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area while emergency responders manage the situation and clear the roadway.

KIRO 7 News has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.