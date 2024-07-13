Close
NATIONAL NEWS

The Latest: Republicans gear up for their convention as Dems struggle over Biden as nominee

Jul 13, 2024, 7:28 AM

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference May 31, 2024, in New York. Fac...

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference May 31, 2024, in New York. Facebook has lifted restrictions imposed on former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. It has now placed Trump on an equal footing on the platform with President Joe Biden just days before the Republican National Convention. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Republicans are gearing up for their convention next week while Democrats are still struggling with whether President Joe Biden should stay on as their candidate in the November election.

In a sign of how important Pennsylvania is for both parties, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump and first lady Jill Biden are all campaigning in the state Saturday.

Ever since President Joe Biden’s dismal debate performance Democrats have wrestled with whether he should continue on as their presumptive nominee. Biden has vowed to continue in the race.

He’s expected to meet virtually with members of the two largest Democratic caucuses on Capitol Hill as he looks to rebuild momentum for his reelection campaign, even as the number of Democrats calling for him to step aside increases.

Follow the AP’s Election-2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024

The Latest:

From banned to back, Facebook lifts restrictions on Trump

Facebook has lifted restrictions imposed on former president Donald Trump in the wake of the January 6 attack.

This puts Trump on equal footing on the platform with President Joe Biden.

The social media giant initially banned Trump from using its platforms in 2021 after his supporters stormed the Capitol. They later eased the ban and put some restrictions on him.

Now, those are gone too.

The company said Friday the restrictions were put in place under “extreme and extraordinary circumstances” of the Capitol attack. Trump had not done anything to run afoul of them, and the company believes people should be able to hear from presidential nominees “on the same basis,” Clegg said.

