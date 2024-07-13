Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Delta Air Lines adopts new rules for flight attendant uniforms after Palestinian pin flap

Jul 13, 2024, 9:22 AM

FILE -FILE - A Delta Air Lines jetliner is shown at Denver International Airport in Denver, June 26...

FILE -FILE - A Delta Air Lines jetliner is shown at Denver International Airport in Denver, June 26, 2019. Delta Air Lines is changing its employee uniform policy following a turbulent ride through a social media storm started by a passenger's outrage over two flight attendants photographed wearing Palestinian pins. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is changing its employee uniform policy following a turbulent ride through a social media storm started by a passenger’s outrage over two flight attendants photographed wearing Palestinian pins.

The uproar over the July 10 post, which described the Palestinian pins as “Hamas badges,” led Delta to ban its employees from wearing pins representing any country or nationality besides the U.S. The rule will take effect Monday.

“We are proud of our diverse base of employees and customers and the foundation of our brand, which is to connect the world and provide a premium experience,” the Atlanta-based airline said in a statement “We are taking this step to help ensure a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment for all.”

Delta’s policy shift reflects the ongoing tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas war, which has triggered high-profile protests that, among other things, have roiled college campuses.

Both attendants captured in the post objecting to the Palestinian pins were in compliance with Delta’s previous policy giving employees more flexibility with uniform accessories.

Before Delta announced its new policy, one of its employees escalated the flag pin flap by posting a reply asserting the attendants wearing the Palestinian pins were violating company rules and sympathized with passengers who might be “terrified” by it. That post has since been deleted but was captured in a screenshot shared by the American Muslim rights group CAIR National.

Delta said the employee responsible for that post had been removed from handling its social media communications in a post that also included an apology.

Lifestyle

Associated Press

Federal appeals court says there is no fundamental right to change one’s sex on a birth certificate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel ruled 2-1 on Friday that Tennessee does not unconstitutionally discriminate against transgender people by not allowing them to change the sex designation on their birth certificates. “There is no fundamental right to a birth certificate recording gender identity instead of biological sex,” 6th U.S. Circuit Court […]

20 hours ago

FILE - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey presents opening arguments during a trial, A...

Associated Press

West Virginia, Idaho asking Supreme Court to review rulings allowing transgender athletes to compete

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia and Idaho are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review rulings that blocked the enforcement of state laws prohibiting transgender athletes from competing in sports. “If the Supreme Court takes this up, it will determine the fate of women’s sports across the entire country for many years to come,” […]

2 days ago

Michel Hausmann, co-founder and director of Miami New Drama, stands in the theater, Wednesday, June...

Associated Press

Theater festivals offer to give up their grants if DeSantis restores funding for Florida arts groups

Leaders of two performing arts festivals said Thursday that they would gladly give up their grants if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis restores the $32 million in state funding he nixed for more than 600 Florida arts groups, explaining the reason for his veto as being because the two theatrical events were “a sexual festival.” Leaders […]

2 days ago

FILE - Students and parents rally at the Ohio Statehouse in support of possible changes that would ...

Associated Press

The GOP platform calls for ‘universal school choice.’ What would that mean for students?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — National Republicans are poised to support “universal school choice” as part of the policy platform they adopt at next week’s convention in Milwaukee, a goal supporters see as the culmination of decades advocating for parents’ autonomy to pick their children’s schools. To opponents, it’s a thinly veiled blueprint for gutting public […]

2 days ago

File - A shopper peruses cheese offerings at a Target store on Oct. 4, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. Inf...

Associated Press

Groceries are expensive, but they don’t have to break the bank. Here are some tips to save

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’ve noticed that you’re paying more than before for the same amount of groceries, you’re not the only one. Inflation is easing slightly, but grocery prices are still high — up 21% on average since inflation started to surge more than three years ago. “When inflation rises, it reduces people’s […]

2 days ago

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is displayed during a media preview at Samsung Galaxy Experience space, ...

Associated Press

Samsung brings tech’s latest fashion to wearable technology with AI twists in new watch and ring

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Samsung is dressing up its wearable devices in technology’s latest fashion — artificial intelligence. The South Korean electronics giant on Wednesday revealed that both its first-ever premium smartwatch and a smart ring heralding its entry into a niche market will include AI features that are supposed to help people monitor and […]

3 days ago

Delta Air Lines adopts new rules for flight attendant uniforms after Palestinian pin flap