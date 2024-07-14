Close
NATIONAL NEWS

AP PHOTOS: Shooting at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

Jul 13, 2024

U.S. Secret Service agents converge to cover Republican presidential candidate former President Don...

U.S. Secret Service agents converge to cover Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


This collection of photos shows the aftermath of a shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The former president, his ear covered in blood from what he said was a gunshot, was quickly pulled away by Secret Service agents and his campaign said he was “fine.” A local prosecutor said the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead. The Secret Service said two spectators were critically injured.

AP PHOTOS: Shooting at Trump rally in Pennsylvania