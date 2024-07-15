Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Neighbors in Mount Vernon save young kids home alone from burning house

Jul 14, 2024, 6:21 PM

Photo: Neighbors in Mount Vernon are being praised for saving young kids from a burning home....

Neighbors in Mount Vernon are being praised for saving young kids from a burning home. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY SAMANTHA LOMIBAO, KIRO 7


MyNorthwest.com

Neighbors in Mount Vernon are being praised for saving young kids from a burning home.

The fire sparked on Friday, June 3, at the Skagit Valley Mobile Manor.

“It was like this big but the flames were so, so hot,” said 8-year-old Archibaldo.

Archibaldo was home alone with his sisters when a fire quickly burned toward them from outside.

“We heard popping things outside and then the fire started outside right by the front door. And then like, smoke was coming inside of our house,” he explained.

Archibaldo says he quickly realized it was too late to escape out the front door.

“I told my sister to get in the room so we can be safe to ask for some help,” he said.

He said the home was filled with smoke. Nearby neighbors saw the kids banging on the front window and sprung into action.

“They came and they broke the window and took the kids out,” said Aurelio Ortiz, Archibaldo’s father.

Ortiz told KIRO 7 the kids were pulled out of the home through the front window, before the flames engulfed everything.

“All the stuff is, nothing saved. Everything cleared. Now I have to start from zero,” Ortiz explained.

He believes the fire sparked outside, burning furniture and his truck before spreading to the house.

“All the (things are) easy to burn, you know?” Ortiz said. “It’s so hot that the mattress, the frame, the everything. It took less than 4 minutes.”

Despite the destruction, he’s just grateful his kids got out safely.

“Everything is material, everything we can fix it, we can restart, you know. But the important (thing is) my kids,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz said it will take about a year to rebuild their home.

If you’d like to help the Ortiz family, click here for the GoFundMe.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret...

Julie Carr Smyth, Jill Colvin, Colleen Long, Michael Balsamo, Eric Tucker and Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press

Trump heads to convention as authorities investigate motive, security in assassination attempt

Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life added fresh uncertainty to an already tumultuous presidential campaign.

19 minutes ago

Photo: More than 70 Seattle firefighters responded to a Columbia City fire after a construction sit...

Julia Dallas

Columbia City construction site goes up in flames; downs power lines, damages cars and home

More than 70 Seattle firefighters responded to a construction site in Columbia City after it went up in flames early Saturday morning.

2 hours ago

Image: At left, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 9...

MyNorthwest Staff

‘It’s absolutely unacceptable:’ Washington officials react to Trump rally shooting

Washington officials have reacted to a shooting that broke out at a rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

24 hours ago

Auburn shooting...

Bill Kaczaraba

Auburn late-night shooting leaves one teenage boy dead

The Auburn community was shaken by a deadly shooting late Friday night. Police received reports of gunfire in the 500 Block of A Street SE.

24 hours ago

Fitness guru Richard Simmons died Saturday at age 76. (AP)...

MARK KENNEDY, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

TV’s silly fitness guru Richard Simmons dies at 76

Richard Simmons, TV's court jester of physical fitness who built an empire by urging the overweight to exercise and eat better, has died.

1 day ago

Photo: KIRO Newsradio is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its "newsradio" format with a special ...

MyNorthwest Staff

KIRO celebrates 50th anniversary of ‘newsradio’ format with special alumni broadcast

KIRO Newsradio is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its "newsradio" format with a special broadcast featuring several prominent alumni.

1 day ago

Neighbors in Mount Vernon save young kids home alone from burning house