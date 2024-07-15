Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Second phase of NRA civil trial over nonprofit’s spending set to open in NYC

Jul 14, 2024, 9:01 PM

FILE - Wayne LaPierre arrives at court, Jan. 24, 2024, in New York. The second phase of the civil t...

FILE - Wayne LaPierre arrives at court, Jan. 24, 2024, in New York. The second phase of the civil trial against the National Rifle Association and its top executives opens Monday, July 15, in Manhattan, with New York Attorney General Letitia James seeking an independent monitor to oversee the powerful gun rights group. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The second phase of the civil trial against the National Rifle Association and its top executives is set to begin Monday in Manhattan, with New York Attorney General Letitia James seeking an independent monitor to oversee the powerful gun rights group.

The Democrat also is seeking to ban Wayne LaPierre, the organization’s former CEO, from serving in leadership positions for or collecting funds on behalf of charitable organizations conducting business in New York.

During the first phase of trial earlier this year, a jury in February found LaPierre misspent millions of dollars of NRA money in order to fund an extravagant lifestyle that included exotic getaways and trips on private planes and superyachts.

Jurors also found the NRA failed to properly manage its assets, omitted or misrepresented information in its tax filings and violated whistleblower protections under New York law.

The upcoming proceedings in Manhattan state court are a bench trial, meaning there is no jury and the judge will hand down the verdict.

The NRA, through its lawyer, called the request for a court-appointed monitor to oversee administration of the organization’s charitable assets “unwarranted.”

William Brewer, a lawyer for the NRA, said Friday that the organization was the victim in the case and has since taken a “course correction” to make sure it is fully complaint with the state’s nonprofit laws.

“The focal point for ‘phase two’ is the NYAG’s burden to show that any violation of any law is ‘continuing’ and persistent at the NRA,” he said in an email. “This is a burden the NYAG cannot meet.”

Spokespersons for James declined to comment, as did a lawyer for LaPierre, who said his client isn’t required to appear in person but will attend Monday.

The bench trial is expected to last about two weeks, with both sides launching into witness testimony Monday, according to James’ office. Charles Cotton, a former NRA president, is expected to take the stand first.

Bob Barr, the organization’s president and a former congressman, and Douglas Hamlin, the NRA’s CEO, are among the current employees and board members also listed as potential witnesses, according to James’ office.

The trial cast a spotlight on the leadership, organizational culture and finances of the lobbying group, which was founded more than 150 years ago in New York City to promote rifle skills and grew into a political juggernaut that influenced federal law and presidential elections.

The jury ordered LaPierre to repay almost $4.4 million to the organization he led for three decades, while the NRA’s retired finance chief, Wilson “Woody” Phillips, was ordered to pay back $2 million.

Last week, James’ office announced details of a settlement it reached with Phillips.

Under the agreement, he agreed to be banned for 10 years from serving as a fiduciary of a not-for-profit organization in New York. He also agreed to attend training before returning to any such position.

The deal means Phillips, now retired, doesn’t have to take part in the proceeding that starts Monday, but he is still on the hook for $2 million in damages from the initial verdict.

___

Follow Philip Marcelo at twitter.com/philmarcelo.

National News

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed as China reports its economy grew 4.7% in last quarter

Asian shares began the week trading mixed as China reported that its economy expanded at a slower-than-forecast 4.7% annual pace in the last quarter. Markets seemed to take in stride a shooting at a rally for former President Donald Trumpin Butler, Pennsylvania that is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the presumptive Republican nominee. […]

5 minutes ago

FILE - Chickens stand in their cages at a farm, in Iowa, Nov. 16, 2009. Four more people, all Color...

Associated Press

US health officials confirm four new bird flu cases, in Colorado poultry workers

Four poultry workers in Colorado have been diagnosed with bird flu, health officials confirmed Sunday. The new cases bring the U.S. total to nine since the first human case of the current outbreak was detected in 2022, also in a Colorado poultry worker. Eight of the nine were reported this year. Their illnesses were relatively […]

19 minutes ago

Supporters wave to former President Donald Trump as he arrives to the Milwaukee Mitchell Internatio...

Associated Press

America’s toxic political climate faces calls to ‘tone it down’ after assassination attempt on Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Tone it down!” That was the plea from one Republican congressman as he came to grips with the assassination attempt against Donald Trump at a political rally in the Butler Farm area where he grew up. “I am in a state of bewilderment of how and what has happened to the United […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Winston, beloved gorilla at San Diego Zoo Safari Park, dies at 52 after suffering health problems

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — Winston, a western lowland gorilla who was a favorite attraction at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, has died at the age of 52 after suffering multiple health problems, officials said. The park said Winston was euthanized Saturday after veterinarians determined his condition was declining. “After careful consideration stemming from furthering […]

3 hours ago

Photo: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret...

Julie Carr Smyth, Jill Colvin, Colleen Long, Michael Balsamo, Eric Tucker and Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press

Trump heads to convention as authorities investigate motive, security in assassination attempt

Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life added fresh uncertainty to an already tumultuous presidential campaign.

3 hours ago

Photo: President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday,...

Will Weissert and Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

In primetime address, Biden says country must not go down road of political violence

President Joe Biden says “we can’t, we must not go down” the road of political violence in America after the attempted Trump assassination.

4 hours ago

Second phase of NRA civil trial over nonprofit’s spending set to open in NYC