Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

When does a presumptive nominee become a nominee? Here’s how Donald Trump will make it official

Jul 14, 2024, 9:13 PM

FILE - Balloons are hoisted to the ceiling in the Forum ahead of the 2024 Republican National Conve...

FILE - Balloons are hoisted to the ceiling in the Forum ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention, July 12, 2024, in Milwaukee. Nearly 2,500 delegates gather this week for a roll call vote to select a the Republican presidential nominee, formally ending the presidential primary. Former President Donald Trump has already been the presumptive nominee for months, having clinched a majority of convention delegates on March 12, but he doesn't officially become the party's standard-bearer until after the roll call. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Monday 12:01 AM

Nearly 2,500 delegates are gathering in Milwaukee this week for a roll call vote to select a the Republican presidential nominee, formally ending the presidential primary.

It will be a moment lacking in suspense: Former President Donald Trump has already been the presumptive nominee for months, having clinched a majority of convention delegates on March 12, but he doesn’t officially become the party’s standard-bearer until after the roll call, when delegates vote on the nominee.

A vast majority of those delegates are already bound to support Trump, who only needs a majority to win the Republican nomination. However, due to state party rules, at least a handful are still slated to go to former candidate Nikki Haley, even after she released her delegates.

While Democratic delegates are technically allowed to stray from their pledged candidate to vote their conscience, Republican delegates remain bound to their assigned candidate no matter their personal views. That means that the party rules almost guarantee that Trump will officially become the nominee this week.

When is the roll call and how will it go?

The leader of each state delegation will take turns, in alphabetical order, to announce their results. If a delegation passes when it’s their turn, they will have another opportunity to announce their results at the end of the roll call.

Republicans have not yet announced the time and date of the roll call.

How many delegates will support Trump?

At least 2,268 delegates will support Trump at the Republican National Convention, though his ceiling is even higher than that.

Most states send delegates to the convention who are “bound” to a particular candidate, meaning those delegates are required to support a particular candidate at the convention. State parties use primary or caucus vote results and smaller party gatherings to decide how to allocate those delegates to various presidential candidates.

But at least 150 Republican delegates — including the entire delegations from Montana, New Mexico and South Dakota — are technically “unbound,” meaning they can vote for any candidate at the convention. Dozens of those delegates have already confirmed to the AP that they plan to vote for Trump at the convention — which is reflected in the 2,268 delegates already committed to Trump. Some of those delegates have also said they expect their peers to vote Trump, even if those delegates haven’t confirmed their intentions with the AP.

What happens to a withdrawn candidate’s delegates?

Trump will likely be the only candidate who is formally in contention for the nomination because RNC rules require candidates to win a plurality of delegates in at least five states. Trump is the only candidate to win five states in the primary — Haley won only in Vermont and Washington, D.C, and no other candidate scored a victory in a Republican nomination contest this year. However, individual state party rules prescribe whether delegates bound to withdrawn candidates are permitted to vote for a different candidate, and some require delegates to maintain their pledge to their candidate regardless.

For example, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Republican Party confirmed that Haley’s delegates remain bound to her, according to state rules. She won 12 delegates in the state’s March primary. In New Hampshire, however, state rules say Haley’s nine pledged delegates are free to vote for another candidate ever since she formally withdrew from the race, without any requirement that she formally release them.

In Iowa, where four Republican presidential candidates received delegates, a party spokesperson confirmed that state rules dictate that all 40 delegates would support the only candidate whose name will be put into consideration: Trump.

National News

Work continues on the roof of Gaido's restaurant in preparation for opening for diners for the firs...

Associated Press

In beachy Galveston, locals buckle down without power after Beryl’s blow during peak tourist season

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Vacuums sucked the water out of the seaside inn run by Nick Gaido’s family in Galveston since 1911 as power was still spotty nearly one week after a resurgent Hurricane Beryl swept into Texas. Blue tarp covered much of the torn off roof. Gaido scheduled cleanup shifts for the hotel and […]

4 hours ago

Members of the Coalition to March on the RNC speak during a news conference ahead of the 2024 Repub...

Associated Press

GOP convention protests are on despite shooting at Trump rally

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Activists gathering in Milwaukee for the start of the Republican National Convention say the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump won’t affect their long-standing plans to demonstrate outside the convention site this week. A diverse range of organizations and activists is expected outside the downtown Fiserv Forum. The largest expected demonstration […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Actor Clint Eastwood speaks to an empty chair while addressing delegates during the Republic...

Associated Press

Floor fights, boos and a too-long kiss. How the dramatic and the bizarre define convention history

WASHINGTON (AP) — In 1948, the Republican and Democratic parties did something unthinkable in today’s climate of ferocious political animosity: They not only held their national conventions in the same city, but shared some of the props. Both gathered in Philadelphia, largely because its Municipal Auditorium had already been fitted with the wiring needed for […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, ...

Associated Press

The RNC’s first day will still focus on the economy. Here’s what to know about Trump’s plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump goes into the Republican National Convention with bold promises about the U.S. economy, but he has sketched out notably few details about how his plans would actually work. The convention’s first day is still expected to focus on the economy even after Saturday’s shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Wayne LaPierre arrives at court, Jan. 24, 2024, in New York. The second phase of the civil t...

Associated Press

Second phase of NRA civil trial over nonprofit’s spending set to open in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — The second phase of the civil trial against the National Rifle Association and its top executives is set to begin Monday in Manhattan, with New York Attorney General Letitia James seeking an independent monitor to oversee the powerful gun rights group. The Democrat also is seeking to ban Wayne LaPierre, the […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed as China reports its economy grew 4.7% in last quarter

Asian shares began the week trading mixed as China reported that its economy expanded at a slower-than-forecast 4.7% annual pace in the last quarter. Markets seemed to take in stride a shooting at a rally for former President Donald Trumpin Butler, Pennsylvania that is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the presumptive Republican nominee. […]

6 hours ago

When does a presumptive nominee become a nominee? Here’s how Donald Trump will make it official