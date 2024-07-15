Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

NFL Hall of Famer says he was unjustly handcuffed and ‘humiliated’ on a flight

Jul 15, 2024, 3:21 PM | Updated: 3:32 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis said Monday he was “humiliated” after being handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight, then later apologized to by law enforcement, over the weekend.

Davis, who previously played for the Denver Broncos, wrote in an Instagram post that he had tapped a flight attendant on the arm, prompting the employee to shout “don’t hit me” and hurry toward the front of the plane.

Once the flight from Denver to Orange County, California, landed, Davis wrote, law-enforcement boarded the plane, put Davis in handcuffs without explanation and removed him from the flight.

“I was – and remain – humiliated, embarrassed, powerless, and angry,” Davis wrote.

While in questioning, Davis said law enforcement determined the flight attendant’s accusations didn’t have merit and apologized.

United Airlines said in a statement that they reached out to Davis’ team to apologize and have removed the flight attendant from duty while they review the incident.

“This is clearly not the kind of travel experience we strive to provide,” the statement read.

FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller said in a statement that agents and law enforcement partners at Orange County’s John Wayne Airport responded to a report of an incident aboard a flight, and detained and then released an individual who was cooperative.

Wrapping up his Instagram post, Davis demanded an investigation into the flight attendant “who blatantly lied and placed undue harm on me and my family.”

Parker Stinar, Davis’ attorney, said in a statement: “We plan on fully investigating the events that took place and are actively contacting United Airlines in this matter.”

National News

Associated Press

‘Hillbilly Elegy’: JD Vance’s rise to vice presidential candidate began with a bestselling memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — At the heart of J.D. Vance’s journey from venture capitalist to vice presidential candidate is a memoir he first thought of in graduate school, “Hillbilly Elegy.” Vance’s bestseller about his roots in rural Kentucky and blue-collar Ohio made him a national celebrity soon after its publication in the summer of 2016, […]

12 minutes ago

FILE - A sticker saying "Keep Sapelo Geechee" is worn on the shirt of George Grovner, a resident of...

Associated Press

Georgia county says slave descendants can’t use referendum to challenge rezoning of island community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Zoning changes by a Georgia county that some residents say threaten one of the South’s last Gullah-Geechee communities of Black slave descendants can’t be challenged with a referendum, an attorney said Monday in a letter to the judge considering a petition by local voters. Though Georgia’s state constitution allows citizens to […]

21 minutes ago

Linemen repair power lines on Jamaica Beach Road the west beach of Galveston Island on Saturday, Ju...

Associated Press

Texas governor criticizes Houston energy as utility says power will be restored by Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texs (AP) — The majority of Houston outages that followed Hurricane Beryl should be fixed within the next two days, the city’s main utility company said Monday as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to punish CenterPoint Energy even after the lights come back. The Texas Public Utility Commission, the state’s regulatory agency, announced Monday […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

New California law bans rules requiring schools to notify parents of child’s pronoun change

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law barring school districts from passing policies that require schools to notify parents if their child asks to change their gender identification.

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Georgia Democrats file challenges to keep Kennedy and others off presidential ballot

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats are challenging efforts to place Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and three other candidates on the state’s presidential ballots, part of a nationwide effort to block candidates who could siphon votes from incumbent President Joe Biden. While Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians have secure places on the Georgia ballot, other parties and […]

40 minutes ago

U.S. Secret Service agents surround the stage as other agents cover Republican presidential candida...

Associated Press

Lawmakers are moving quickly to launch investigations into the Trump assassination attempt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional committees are moving quickly to investigate the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Pennsylvania that also saw one rallygoer killed and two others seriously wounded. Lawmakers are alarmed at how the would-be-assassin was able to open fire from a rooftop within 150 meters (164 yards) […]

1 hour ago

NFL Hall of Famer says he was unjustly handcuffed and ‘humiliated’ on a flight