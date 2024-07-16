Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

What to watch as the Republican National Convention enters its second day in Milwaukee

Jul 15, 2024, 9:08 PM

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is seen on a video monitor as he ar...

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is seen on a video monitor as he arrives to attend the first day of the Republican National Convention, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Republican National Convention heads into its second day Tuesday in Milwaukee — now with Donald Trump officially as its presidential nominee.

Trump energized the crowd Monday night by entering the arena with a bandage on his right ear after being injured during an assassination attempt Saturday. Expect more speakers Tuesday to mention what they described as the former president’s strength and resilience after the shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania.

That will likely include Nikki Haley, a onetime primary rival who was a last-minute addition to the schedule.

Here’s what to watch for on the second day of the RNC:

Nikki Haley will speak on Tuesday

The former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor was the last major rival against Trump in this year’s primary contest. She waited two months after dropping out in March to say she would vote for him. Then last week, she announced she would instruct her convention delegates to vote for Trump but wasn’t planning to attend the convention.

It wasn’t until Sunday — hours after the shooting — that her office reversed itself and said she would speak.

It’s likely that she will call on her party to show cohesion in the face of this fall’s general election battle against President Joe Biden.

Immigration will be in the spotlight

Many of the speeches Monday focused on economic policies and claims that Biden had mishandled the economy.

On Tuesday, the overview shifts to immigration and crime, according to Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee, with the theme of “Make America Safe Once Again.”

Be on the lookout for speakers to argue that they have been damaged by Biden-era immigration policies. Trump and Republicans believe the border debate is among their strongest issues.

As part of a broader attempt to blame crime on border policies, expect speeches from family members of slain people in cases where immigrants in the U.S. illegally face criminal charges. Trump has repeatedly brought up the issue at rallies this year.

Last week, the Trump campaign and the RNC announced that the brother of Rachel Morin — a Maryland woman whom prosecutors say was killed and raped by a fugitive from El Salvador — would be one of the speakers at the convention. Officials say the suspect, Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, entered the U.S. illegally after allegedly killing a woman in his home country.

He was arrested last month in Oklahoma and charged with first-degree murder and rape in Morin’s death.

The RNC hasn’t released the day’s full schedule

Convention organizers are not expected to announce who will speak on the event’s second day until later Tuesday morning.

Biden goes back on the trail

The Democratic president gets back on the campaign trail Tuesday with events in Nevada, as he continues to try to reassure members of his party about his candidacy after his disastrous debate last month. He had canceled a planned Monday trip to Texas and his reelection campaign temporarily suspended its television ads after Saturday’s shooting.

He will address the NAACP convention in Las Vegas on Tuesday, conduct an interview with the BET network and participate in an economic summit with Rep. Steven Horsford, chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

As the RNC got underway, Biden had his own slice of the prime-time spotlight Monday. In an interview with Lester Holt on NBC, Biden called it a “mistake” to say he wanted to put a “bull’s-eye” on Trump, but argued that the rhetoric from his opponent was more incendiary, while warning that Trump remained a threat to democratic institutions.

Those remarks from Biden came during a private call with donors last week as the Democrat had been scrambling to shore up his imperiled candidacy with key party constituencies. During that conversation, Biden declared that he was “done” talking about his poor debate performance and that it was “time to put Trump in the bull’s-eye,” saying Trump has gotten far too little scrutiny on his stances, rhetoric and lack of campaigning.

___

Associated Press writer Adriana Gomez Licon in Milwaukee contributed to this report.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

National News

FILE - An Amazon Prime cardboard shipping box label is seen on March 17, 2023, in East Derry, N.H. ...

Associated Press

Amazon Prime Day is a big event for scammers, experts warn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon Prime Day is here, and experts are reminding consumers to be wary of scams. Deceptions such as phony emails from people impersonating online retailers like Amazon are nothing new. But phishing attempts increase amid the heavy spending seen during significant sales events, whether it’s Black Friday or Prime Day, according […]

2 minutes ago

FILE - Rep. Donald Payne Jr., D-N.J., poses for a ceremonial photo in the Rayburn Room of the U.S. ...

Associated Press

New Jersey Democrats set to pick candidate in special House primary for Donald Payne Jr.’s seat

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democrats are set to pick from a crowded field of nearly a dozen people for their House candidate in a special northern New Jersey primary on Tuesday. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy set the special primary under state law after Rep. Donald Payne Jr.’s death earlier this year. The special […]

4 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential ca...

Associated Press

Republican convention to focus on immigration a day after a bandaged Trump makes triumphant entrance

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two days after surviving an attempted assassination, former President Donald Trump appeared triumphantly at the Republican National Convention’s opening night with a bandage over his right ear, the latest compelling scene in a presidential campaign already defined by dramatic turns. GOP delegates cheered wildly when Trump appeared onscreen backstage and then emerged […]

6 minutes ago

Lori Ellinger becomes emotional while talking about the death of her son, Trea Ellinger, Monday, Ju...

Associated Press

A Baltimore man died after being sedated and restrained by medics. His mom wants answers

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Trea Ellinger left a Baltimore drug rehab facility last summer, he assured his anxious mother that everything was fine. He had his medications and was planning to meet up with his girlfriend. By the following afternoon, he was dead — not from the violence his mom feared he might face, but […]

6 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential ca...

Associated Press

On an unusually busy news day, did the assassination attempt’s aftermath change the media tone?

If this were a typical presidential campaign, Donald Trump’s selection of J.D. Vance as his running mate on the Republican ticket would have likely dominated media discussions for a week or two. This is not a typical presidential campaign. On Monday, that choice was just part of the mix. On the opening day of the […]

31 minutes ago

A hand written sign adds Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, during the R...

Associated Press

RNC convenes after an assassination attempt and Trump chose a running mate: Takeaways from day 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Trump-Vance 2024. The Republican presidential ticket came together on Monday when Donald Trump named JD Vance as his running mate. In turning to the 39-year-old Ohio senator, the Republican nominee injected new energy into a campaign that has centered in recent weeks on questions of age following President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate […]

2 hours ago

What to watch as the Republican National Convention enters its second day in Milwaukee